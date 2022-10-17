ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Comments / 1

850wftl.com

50 Cocaine packages worth $1.7 Million wash ashore in Vero Beach

(VERO BEACH, FLA) — The Federal Department of Homeland Security confiscated 50 individually wrapped packages of cocaine washed ashore at Vero Beach. The packages are estimated to be worth $1.7 million and each package is valued at $34,000, according to the Vero Beach Police Department. The packages were found...
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Man charged with battery after fight inside restaurant in Sebastian, Florida

A 54-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation with a restaurant manager at the Captain Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. As officers responded, police dispatch informed them that a man, later identified as Michael A. Mazzarelli of St. Cloud, was actively fighting with a manager at the establishment. Once...
SEBASTIAN, FL
veronews.com

Powder cocaine packages wash ashore in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Department of Homeland Security agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding 50 cocaine packages – each having a street value of more than $30,000 – that washed ashore earlier this month. Vero Beach police responded to reports of a suspicious cargo Oct. 7 at...
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Beachline ends in Orange County arrest

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. Troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested in the westbound lanes of the Beachline...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

IRC Sheriff Deputies Arrest Trio on Counterfeit Charges

Indian River County - Wednesday October 19, 2022: Indian River County Sheriffs stopped a stolen out-of-state U-Haul truck Sunday afternoon and arrested three suspects on allegations of passing counterfeit bills. The trio were arrested after trying to "pass a few counterfeit bills" at a local Tractor Supply outlet, according to...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian woman caught making fraudulent return at Walmart

A 48-year-old woman was charged with felony petit theft after she used an old receipt to make a fraudulent return at Walmart in Sebastian, Florida. Michele Marie Tokazowski of Sebastian walked into the discount department store, selected merchandise listed on an old receipt, and went to customer service to make a fraudulent return.
SEBASTIAN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police: Florida woman, 87, hit, killed by motorcyclist while trying to cross Melbourne road

MELBOURNE Fla. - An 87-year-old woman was hit and killed by a motorcyclist while trying to cross a road Sunday night, according to the Melbourne Police Department. In a news release, officers said they responded to the area of Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m. regarding the crash and found the woman – identified as Gerda Difeo, of Melbourne, – seriously hurt.
MELBOURNE, FL
cw34.com

Trio attempts to flee traffic stop, one escapes, deputies find over 20 fake IDs: Sheriff

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were arrested and another got away after deputies said they attempted to commit fraud using multiple fake IDs. The sheriff's office said 23-year old Destiny Vilme, from Miami, entered a T-Mobile off of NW Federal Hwy on Oct. 14. Dispatch told deputies that Vilme was wearing a security uniform and attempting to commit fraud. As she left the store she could be seen entering a white Toyota Camry.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

