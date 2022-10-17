Read full article on original website
Related
treasurecoast.com
Speeding Driver on Crosstown Pkwy & Vehicle Stuck in a Ditch Leads to 2 DUI Arrests Overnight
Speeding Driver on Crosstown Pkwy & Vehicle Stuck in a Ditch Leads to 2 DUI Arrests Overnight. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police reported that a speeding driver on Crosstown Pkwy & vehicle stuck in a ditch leads to 2 DUI arrests overnight. BTW Ultra Light...
Martin County Sheriff's Office works to combat speeding after 4 killed in crash
Sheriff William Snyder is now enacting high-intense traffic enforcement in light of this week’s tragedy where four people were killed on U.S. 1. near Stuart.
850wftl.com
50 Cocaine packages worth $1.7 Million wash ashore in Vero Beach
(VERO BEACH, FLA) — The Federal Department of Homeland Security confiscated 50 individually wrapped packages of cocaine washed ashore at Vero Beach. The packages are estimated to be worth $1.7 million and each package is valued at $34,000, according to the Vero Beach Police Department. The packages were found...
cw34.com
Police arrest 2 men for DUI: one with an open beer, another with his car deep in ditch
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police officers on patrol announced they arrested two people who'd been drinking over the legal limit. First, on Crosstown Parkway, they stopped the driver of a black Infiniti for going 60 mph in a 45-mph zone. They said when they...
sebastiandaily.com
Man charged with battery after fight inside restaurant in Sebastian, Florida
A 54-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation with a restaurant manager at the Captain Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. As officers responded, police dispatch informed them that a man, later identified as Michael A. Mazzarelli of St. Cloud, was actively fighting with a manager at the establishment. Once...
veronews.com
Powder cocaine packages wash ashore in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Department of Homeland Security agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding 50 cocaine packages – each having a street value of more than $30,000 – that washed ashore earlier this month. Vero Beach police responded to reports of a suspicious cargo Oct. 7 at...
click orlando
WILD VIDEO: Pursuit on Beachline ends in Orange County arrest
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a wanted person being arrested Wednesday following a pursuit on State Road 528 which started in Brevard County and ended in Orange County. Troopers said Daniel Harris, 33, was arrested in the westbound lanes of the Beachline...
click orlando
Cocoa man accused of pointing gun at tow truck driver, security guard now in jail, records show
COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa man who pointed a gun at a security guard and a tow truck driver before he was shot is now locked up in the Brevard County jail, the Cocoa Police Department said Wednesday. [TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach...
850wftl.com
70-year-old Florida woman arrested for stealing TVs from Walmart
(PORT ST. LUCIE, FL)– Port St. Lucie police have arrested a 70-year-old woman who, along with another woman, reportedly stole two TVs from a Walmart. The incident was said to have occurred at the store on SW Gatlin Boulevard on Aug. 23rd. Officials say Alberta Clem of Flagler Beach...
wqcs.org
IRC Sheriff Deputies Arrest Trio on Counterfeit Charges
Indian River County - Wednesday October 19, 2022: Indian River County Sheriffs stopped a stolen out-of-state U-Haul truck Sunday afternoon and arrested three suspects on allegations of passing counterfeit bills. The trio were arrested after trying to "pass a few counterfeit bills" at a local Tractor Supply outlet, according to...
WESH
Community remembers 2 women struck, killed by vehicle in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old teacher and her 26-year-old friend were hit and killed by a pickup truck when its driver lost control. Rikki Grace was walking with her friend, Megan Grace, Tuesday night just after 7 p.m. down by the water on Front Street near downtown Melbourne.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian woman caught making fraudulent return at Walmart
A 48-year-old woman was charged with felony petit theft after she used an old receipt to make a fraudulent return at Walmart in Sebastian, Florida. Michele Marie Tokazowski of Sebastian walked into the discount department store, selected merchandise listed on an old receipt, and went to customer service to make a fraudulent return.
Police: 1 dead after truck strikes 2 people on Brevard County sidewalk
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A woman died and another person was hurt Tuesday night after a pickup truck collided with them on a sidewalk, Melbourne police said. Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to Front Street between New Haven and Melbourne avenues for reports of two people who had been struck by a vehicle.
wflx.com
Tornado touches down in Indian River County, sheriff's office says
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Monday evening that a tornado touched down. Indian River County Fire Rescue crews and deputies responded to the scene near the 400 block of 23rd Street Southwest in Vero Beach. Officials said about 5 homes in the Midway Mobile Home Park were severely...
click orlando
Tractor-trailer crash leads to closed lanes, spilled sandwiches on I-95 in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 4-vehicle crash Wednesday night left two men injured and closed part of Interstate 95 in Brevard County after a tractor-trailer spilled sandwiches and other groceries on the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck, which involved two tractor-trailers, occurred around...
FHP investigates cause of deadly Tesla, minivan crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is piecing together Tuesday's violent crash involving a Tesla and minivan in Martin County that killed four people.
Neighbors mourn loss of 'super nice family' after Martin Co. crash
We are learning more about the four lives that were lost in Tuesday's violent crash in Martin County involving a Tesla and minivan.
fox35orlando.com
Police: Florida woman, 87, hit, killed by motorcyclist while trying to cross Melbourne road
MELBOURNE Fla. - An 87-year-old woman was hit and killed by a motorcyclist while trying to cross a road Sunday night, according to the Melbourne Police Department. In a news release, officers said they responded to the area of Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m. regarding the crash and found the woman – identified as Gerda Difeo, of Melbourne, – seriously hurt.
Couple killed in Martin Co. crash remembered for kindness
Tom and Debbie Trowbridge were returning home from an anniversary lunch when their van, which was turning left, was hit by the Tesla heading south.
cw34.com
Trio attempts to flee traffic stop, one escapes, deputies find over 20 fake IDs: Sheriff
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were arrested and another got away after deputies said they attempted to commit fraud using multiple fake IDs. The sheriff's office said 23-year old Destiny Vilme, from Miami, entered a T-Mobile off of NW Federal Hwy on Oct. 14. Dispatch told deputies that Vilme was wearing a security uniform and attempting to commit fraud. As she left the store she could be seen entering a white Toyota Camry.
Comments / 1