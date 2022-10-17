MELBOURNE Fla. - An 87-year-old woman was hit and killed by a motorcyclist while trying to cross a road Sunday night, according to the Melbourne Police Department. In a news release, officers said they responded to the area of Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m. regarding the crash and found the woman – identified as Gerda Difeo, of Melbourne, – seriously hurt.

