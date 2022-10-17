ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 10/21/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 21, 2022. 24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Devonte’ Graham on return to N.C. Devonte’ Graham should see plenty of familiar faces Friday in Charlotte, when the New Orleans Pelicans...
HAYES, LA
On3.com

BBNBA: John Wall makes his return; Tyrese Maxey plays well again

If John Calipari happened to tune into any NBA games on Thursday night, he would have had a lot to smile about. Despite only two NBA games taking place on Thursday evening on what was the third day of the 2022-23 season, three former Wildcats saw on-court action. In the first contest of the evening, Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers fell 90-88 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Following this nailbiter, John Wall and the Los Angeles Clipper narrowly defeated Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in a 103-97 battle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Memphis plays Houston after overtime win

LINE: Rockets -6.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Houston Rockets after the Grizzlies took down the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime. Houston went 20-62 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Rockets averaged 109.7 points per game last season, 17.5 from the free throw line and 40.5 from 3-point range.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Provide Update On Darius Garland

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Thursday evening that point guard Darius Garland sustained no structural damage to his left eye and his injury won’t require surgery. There is still no timeframe for his return to the lineup and his status for Saturday night’s tipoff against the Chicago Bulls.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy