If John Calipari happened to tune into any NBA games on Thursday night, he would have had a lot to smile about. Despite only two NBA games taking place on Thursday evening on what was the third day of the 2022-23 season, three former Wildcats saw on-court action. In the first contest of the evening, Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers fell 90-88 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Following this nailbiter, John Wall and the Los Angeles Clipper narrowly defeated Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in a 103-97 battle.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO