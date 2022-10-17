Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening.
NBA Fans Believe The Lakers Could Draft Victor Wembanyama If LeBron James Or Anthony Davis Get Injured, But They Have To Send Him To The Pelicans Because Of The Pick Swap
NBA fans on Reddit trolled the Los Angeles Lakers after getting to know a possibility about potentially sending Victor Wembanyama to the Pelicans, even if they succeed in drafting him.
Richard Jefferson Says There Is No Way The Lakers Will Waste LeBron James' Year, They Will Wait For 10-15 Games Before Making Any Huge Trade Decisions
NBA analyst Richard Jefferson believes the Lakers will not waste another year of LeBron James but aren't going to rush into making a decision to trade for players before 10-15 games.
Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
NBC Sports
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings
The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Klay Thompson Says Jordan Poole Is The Future Of The Warriors And Draymond Green Will Have A Statue Outside Of The Chase Center
Klay Thompson gets real on Jordan Poole and Draymond Green's value to the Warriors.
NBA Fans Criticize LeBron James Despite Him Getting A 35-Point Double-Double: "He's The Biggest Statpadder The Game Has Ever Seen."
Fans weren't that amazed by LeBron James' performance against the Warriors.
Tracy McGrady's Cold Reaction To LeBron James Breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record: "It's Just Longevity, Man"
TMac had a matter-of-fact reaction when talking about LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's points record.
Charles Barkley Says The Golden State Warriors Could Win 3 Of The Next 4 Championships If Jonathan Kuminga And James Wiseman Play Well
Charles Barkley says the Golden State Warriors' championship dynasty may go on longer because of Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.
Reggie Miller And Kevin Harlan Made A Curious Analogy Of Warriors Beating Lakers: “Warriors Are Going For The Overhand Right To Knock Out These Lakers!”
Reggie Miller and Kevin Harlan had an interesting exchange during the Warriors vs. Lakers broadcast.
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson says Pelicans' talented trio all 'unselfish' after they combine for 74 points
Even though Zion Williamson had not yet played in a game with CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans’ star forward sounded confident Monday when he spoke about their chances of jelling quickly. “We don’t need much,” Williamson said. “When we step on the court, we make...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/21/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 21, 2022. 24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Devonte’ Graham on return to N.C. Devonte’ Graham should see plenty of familiar faces Friday in Charlotte, when the New Orleans Pelicans...
The perfect Russell Westbrook plan for the Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are only two games into the 2022-23 season and fans are already calling for a Russell Westbrook trade. To be fair, fans were calling for a trade all summer but it took just two ugly games for those requests to be amplified. Westbrook actually wasn’t half...
Lakers News: Kendrick Perkins Backs Out Of Anthony Davis MVP Prediction After One Game
It didn't take very long for Kendrick Perkins to back out on his pick
La'el Collins Rips Saints Star Cam Jordan: 'Every Time I Played Him, I Beat His Ass Up'
Cincinnati beat New Orleans 30-26 in Week 6
BBNBA: John Wall makes his return; Tyrese Maxey plays well again
If John Calipari happened to tune into any NBA games on Thursday night, he would have had a lot to smile about. Despite only two NBA games taking place on Thursday evening on what was the third day of the 2022-23 season, three former Wildcats saw on-court action. In the first contest of the evening, Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers fell 90-88 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Following this nailbiter, John Wall and the Los Angeles Clipper narrowly defeated Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in a 103-97 battle.
Yardbarker
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets preview, odds: Pelicans, Hornets off to 1-0 starts
The game marks the first regular-season home game for the Hornets since the return of coach Steve Clifford for his second go-around with the franchise. Charlotte's 129-102 clubbing of host San Antonio on Wednesday night marked the franchise's largest margin of victory in a season opener. "When we subbed and...
ESPN
Memphis plays Houston after overtime win
LINE: Rockets -6.5; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits the Houston Rockets after the Grizzlies took down the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime. Houston went 20-62 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Rockets averaged 109.7 points per game last season, 17.5 from the free throw line and 40.5 from 3-point range.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Provide Update On Darius Garland
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Thursday evening that point guard Darius Garland sustained no structural damage to his left eye and his injury won’t require surgery. There is still no timeframe for his return to the lineup and his status for Saturday night’s tipoff against the Chicago Bulls.
