Illinois has finished the season ranked in KenPom's top 20 in each of the last two years. And armed with one of the nation's best groups of wings, 247Sports projects Illinois to make that three years in a row, picking the Fighting Illini No. 15 in its countdown of college basketball's best teams for the 2022-23 season.
'Ayo's a rock star': Dosunmu still impacting Illini's recruiting pitch, and not just basketball
CHAMPAIGN — In Champaign, Ayo Dosunmu is among the most popular Illinois basketball players ever following an All-American college career. But his Q rating may now be even higher in his hometown of Chicago. After an NBA All-Rookie season last year, the second-round draft pick begins his second NBA...
13k Illini football tickets sold in latest flash sale
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The final numbers are in from the Illinois athletic department’s “Buy Week” flash sale of Illini football tickets. Brett Moore, Assistant Director of Athletics, Athletics Communication, said that during the 18-hour sale, 13,450 tickets were purchased at the discounted price of $18. He said that some areas of the stadium sold […]
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema updates injuries to Illini RBs, expects one player cleared for Week 9
Bret Bielema currently has the Fighting Illini off to an impressive 6-1 start, including five straight wins. The head coach is hoping for some good news before Illinois faces Nebraska in two weeks for win No. 7. That’s probably a 50/50 on the positivity for Illini fans. Reggie Love...
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
Central Illinois Proud
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
fox32chicago.com
University of Illinois student skips senior Homecoming to meet with VP Harris
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Many college students may dream of being in the White House one day, but a University of Illinois student can already check that off the to-do list. This University of Illinois senior missed being on the Homecoming court this past weekend, skipping that celebration of orange and blue to head to the White House.
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
Early increase in RSV cases in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) transmission is rising throughout the nation, with hospitals in the Northeast running out of bed spaces. Dr. Jonna, a local pediatric specialist at Carle Clinic Family Practice, confirms that RSV is also on the rise in the Champaign community for the second year in a row. “We […]
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
Urbana home destroyed in house fire
UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof. A […]
Rantoul road closing for weekend of sports
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials in Rantoul are planning for a big weekend at the Family Sports Complex. The complex will be hosting three tournaments in baseball, softball and soccer this Saturday and Sunday, with hundreds of people expected to attend. That will mean heavy traffic in the area. To accommodate this traffic and large […]
Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend. The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught. The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –
HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
prospectusnews.com
An Inside Look at John Brown and His Campaign for Sheriff
With 32 years of law enforcement training and experience, Brown has worked as a lieutenant at the University of Illinois Police Department, is currently the Deputy Chief of Police at the Tolono Police Department, is the Public Guardian for Champaign County, has been METRO SWAT Team Commander, Field Training Unit Commander, and many more that would take up half a page.
WCIA
Here’s the Dirt: keeping your mums alive through winter
• Mums are late season bloomers, offering about a month of flowering display in late summer to fall. • Right now, most garden centers have a variety of mums for sale. • Many gardeners have a hard time keeping mums alive in IL because they struggle with our cold, wet winters.
Effingham Radio
Update From Municipal Electrical Aggregate
Several area cities and counties have been working together to bid electric supply for our residents. The cities of Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon, and Paris along with Coles County are nearing the end of a contract with a rate of 4.19 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate will be expiring with the meter readings in December 2022.
WAND TV
Fix to flaw in Social Security pending
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – There are a pair of exceptions in Social Security laws which result in thousands of people not being fully able to collect their benefits. “Teachers, firefighters, railroad workers, police officers,” said Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois. “It’s the Government Offset and Windfall Elimination Provision.”
MyWabashValley.com
Exploring Betty Jane’s Kitchen in Paris, IL
Paris, Ill. (GOOD DAY LIVE) — Join Julie as she goes on-location to visit with the folks who run the beautiful Betty Jane’s Kitchen in Paris, Illinois. Learn about how they got started and what it took to get them into their current location, as well as what customers can expect to find when visiting the eatery.
FanSided
