ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

13k Illini football tickets sold in latest flash sale

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The final numbers are in from the Illinois athletic department’s “Buy Week” flash sale of Illini football tickets. Brett Moore, Assistant Director of Athletics, Athletics Communication, said that during the 18-hour sale, 13,450 tickets were purchased at the discounted price of $18. He said that some areas of the stadium sold […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois

The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
ASHMORE, IL
WCIA

Early increase in RSV cases in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) transmission is rising throughout the nation, with hospitals in the Northeast running out of bed spaces. Dr. Jonna, a local pediatric specialist at Carle Clinic Family Practice, confirms that RSV is also on the rise in the Champaign community for the second year in a row. “We […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Champaign Park District warns of Facebook event scam

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is warning the community of a scam on Facebook related to an event series it is hosting later this fall. The district said on its Facebook page that there are several events on the platform that all refer to Winter Nights at Prairie Farm. However, only one […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana home destroyed in house fire

UPDATE at 2:40 p.m. on 10/20/2022 The Edge-Scott Fire Protection District confirmed new information regarding a house fire on Wednesday. Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house fire at 11:16 p.m. at the 2700 block of California Avenue in Urbana. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire extending through the roof.  A […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Rantoul road closing for weekend of sports

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials in Rantoul are planning for a big weekend at the Family Sports Complex. The complex will be hosting three tournaments in baseball, softball and soccer this Saturday and Sunday, with hundreds of people expected to attend. That will mean heavy traffic in the area. To accommodate this traffic and large […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Emu still on the loose in Vermilion County

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill (WCIA) — An emu was spotted in a WCIA viewer’s backyard this weekend. The viewer called Vermilion County Animal Control, but the large bird was not caught. The emu is suspected to be one of the almost a dozen emus that got out of their Vermilion County pen. It took several days […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –

HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
SHILOH, IL
prospectusnews.com

An Inside Look at John Brown and His Campaign for Sheriff

With 32 years of law enforcement training and experience, Brown has worked as a lieutenant at the University of Illinois Police Department, is currently the Deputy Chief of Police at the Tolono Police Department, is the Public Guardian for Champaign County, has been METRO SWAT Team Commander, Field Training Unit Commander, and many more that would take up half a page.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Here’s the Dirt: keeping your mums alive through winter

• Mums are late season bloomers, offering about a month of flowering display in late summer to fall. • Right now, most garden centers have a variety of mums for sale. • Many gardeners have a hard time keeping mums alive in IL because they struggle with our cold, wet winters.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Effingham Radio

Update From Municipal Electrical Aggregate

Several area cities and counties have been working together to bid electric supply for our residents. The cities of Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon, and Paris along with Coles County are nearing the end of a contract with a rate of 4.19 cents per kilowatt hour. This rate will be expiring with the meter readings in December 2022.
COLES COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Fix to flaw in Social Security pending

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – There are a pair of exceptions in Social Security laws which result in thousands of people not being fully able to collect their benefits. “Teachers, firefighters, railroad workers, police officers,” said Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois. “It’s the Government Offset and Windfall Elimination Provision.”
DECATUR, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Exploring Betty Jane’s Kitchen in Paris, IL

Paris, Ill. (GOOD DAY LIVE) — Join Julie as she goes on-location to visit with the folks who run the beautiful Betty Jane’s Kitchen in Paris, Illinois. Learn about how they got started and what it took to get them into their current location, as well as what customers can expect to find when visiting the eatery.
PARIS, IL
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy