Union City, MI

MLive.com

Here are the Jackson-area football picks for Week 9

JACKSON -- The Cascades and Big 8 meet up, the playoff points races heat up, and teams come to the end of the regular season. It is Week 9 in high school football with a lot of teams looking at plenty on the line. Here is how we are picking...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Kalamazoo-area Week 9 football predictions: Which teams punch 2022 playoff tickets?

KALAMAZOO, MI – It seems like just yesterday Michigan high school football teams were kicking off their 2022 campaigns, but somehow the calendar says Week 9 has arrived. Between Senior Night festivities and the realization that many athletes will never strap on the pads again, the regular season finale is always an emotional one for players, coaches and parents alike.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Columbia Central edges Napoleon in three close sets

BROOKLYN -- Columbia Central was pushed to the limit in all three sets by Napoleon on Thursday, but won the clash of two reigning district champions 25-23, 25-23, 25-21. The Pirates jumped out to early leads in both the first and third sets, and was always within striking distance, but the Golden Eagles kept pulling out sets.
COLUMBIA, TN
MLive.com

Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week

JACKSON -- Here is a chance to cast a vote for the athlete who had the biggest performance in the Jackson area for the past week. Voting will run through Monday morning with a winner announced soon after. Results will in no way impact post-season honors. If you cannot see the poll, click here.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Check out which Jackson-area football teams are trending up

JACKSON -- And now there is one week left to go. The playoffs start soon, and for some teams that will mean a chance to keep going, while for others the season will end on Friday. Here are the teams in the Jackson area who have things pointed in the...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Papa Kante, 4-star recruit, commits to Michigan basketball

Michigan has landed its first commitment for next year’s recruiting class. Papa Kante, a 6-foot-10 center and four-star prospect in the 2023 class, committed to Michigan on Thursday evening (Oct. 20). Kante announced his decision live on the 247Sports YouTube channel. His other finalists were Big Ten schools Maryland...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Vote for the Kalamazoo-area fall sports Athlete of the Week from Oct. 10-15

KALAMAZOO, MI - Football players aren’t the only high school athletes taking the field across Michigan this fall, and the Kalamazoo area, in particular, is loaded with standout performers outside of the gridiron. With that in mind, we’re recognizing some of the area’s top performers in cross country, volleyball,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Lumen Christi names Josh Tropea boys basketball coach

JACKSON -- Josh Tropea will serve as boys basketball coach at Lumen Christi. The school announced the hiring Monday evening. Tropea had coached at Chelsea in 2020-21 and 2021-22, leading the Bulldogs to a 25-19 record over the past two seasons, a 2019 district title and the SEC-White title before stepping down in April. He was succeeded at Chelsea by former Grass Lake girls basketball coach Andrea Cabana.
ANCHORAGE, AK
High School Football PRO

Tecumseh, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area football predictions for regular season finales

ANN ARBOR – It wasn’t a good week overall for Ann Arbor-area football teams last week as only three teams – Dexter, Ann Arbor Huron and Ypsilanti – secured wins. While those three will be looking to keep their momentum going, the rest of the area teams will be aiming at closing the regular season on a high note whether it’s to prepare for the postseason or get a head start for next year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

5 Kalamazoo-area high school football teams on the rise heading into Week 9

KALAMAZOO, MI – The end of Michigan’s high school football regular season is near, but the high-intensity, hard-hitting atmosphere that comes with postseason play arrived early around Kalamazoo, as several Week 8 matchups pitted playoff teams against each other. Climax-Scotts and White Pigeon both pulled off upsets to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s big men short on experience entering new season

EAST LANSING – Outside of the Breslin Center, there’s doubt about Michigan State’s plan to elevate Mady Sissoko from a seldom-used reserve to the Spartans’ starting center beginning next month in the Nov. 7 season-opener. Inside the Breslin Center, though, there’s more comfort with the plan....
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Why a Michigan prep football team’s fate could hinge on the flip of a coin

On a Sunday morning in Oct. 2019, Rick Winbigler sat in the kitchen of Durand High School athletic director Bryan Carpenter with his eyes closed and adrenaline rushing through his body. The Clarkston native coached high-level prep football in in Oklahoma before making his way back to Michigan to turn...
DURAND, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area teenager honored by University of Michigan marching band

MUSKEGON – Dametrius “Meechie” Walker has become an extended member of the Michigan football family this season and received a special gesture from the University’s band this past weekend prior to kickoff against Penn State. The Muskegon-area teenager had developed into a 3-star prospect as a...
MUSKEGON, MI

