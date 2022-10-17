ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Large Police Presence Reported At Philly Area High School

By Mac Bullock
 4 days ago

A threat cleared Coatesville Area High School just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, officials said.

A large police presence was reported at the school in the early afternoon.

A Chester County official said authorities were responding to a threat directed at the school but declined to comment further.

Students were moved to the football stadium as authorities swept the building, the outlet said.

Police Assist for CASH football stadium. Over 1000 students in the stadium and now a large fight reported

Posted by IrishEyez Photog on Monday, October 17, 2022

The school canceled its homecoming football game on Oct. 7 after an online threat was deemed "credible" by law enforcement. The school was searched for weapons by police canine units on Thursday, Oct. 13, and another threat was received on Friday, Oct. 14.

Police were not immediately available for comment.  This is a developing story.

