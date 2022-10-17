Australian regulator orders Holon to stop offering funds on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Filecoin to retail investors

Read full article on original website
Brazil’s Nubank launches its own cryptocurrency
Nubank, the largest Brazilian digital bank, is set to roll out its own cryptocurrency in the first half of 2023 as part of a loyalty program. The currency, dubbed Nucoin, can be used to access discounts and other exclusive perks to holders of the token as “a new way to recognize customer loyalty and encourage engagement with Nubank products.”
US asset manager Global X joins SIX’s crypto issuer ranks
Global X, a New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds, is pursuing a European expansion after it has received approval from the SIX Swiss Exchange to list ETPs in Switzerland. With the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listing by Global X, a total of 168 ETPs with cryptocurrencies as underlyings are offered...
FCA stops 16 firms from selling CFDs to UK investors
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has prohibited 16 firms from selling contracts for differences (CFDs) to UK customers under its temporary permissions regime (TPR). In a final notice published today, the FCA said it has placed restrictions on twice as many investment providers, compared to last year. The restrictions include preventing firms from promoting and selling certain products or providing specific services like “advice on defined benefit pension transfers.”
Fidelity launches Ethereum custody and trading services
Fidelity Digital Assets, the cryptocurrency unit of Boston-based Fidelity Investments, plans to launch Ethereum custody and trading services, citing high demand from institutional investors. Fidelity is offering customers exposure to ether “using the same model provided for bitcoin investments today.” “With the Ethereum Merge completed, many investors are looking at...
Trade forex or invest in conservative assets? Which is better?
In the increasingly complex investment landscape, traders often find themselves overwhelmed by a variety of financial instruments. The international broker OctaFX explores the differences between Forex and conservative investments, such as gold, corporate bonds, real estate, and others. The term “investments” may recall images of different financial markets or trading...
OANDA taps Paxos to launch crypto trading in US
OANDA is also unveiling a new brand identity that reflects its emphasis on enabling smarter trading for its clients. OANDA has partnered with Paxos to launch a crypto trading service in the United States. The new offering allows US-based investors to spot trade cryptocurrencies on Paxos’s itBit exchange through the...
DeFi aggregator Yield Monitor incorporates DeFiChain blockchain
DeFi multi-chain portfolio tracker, Yield Monitor has incorporated the DeFiChain (DFI) blockchain into its yield monitor database to help users leverage its on-chain data to find the best trades possible. The addition of DeFiChain marks the platform’s second non-EVM mainnet integration. Every inclusion adds thousands of data points to Yield...
Primer adds Coinbase Commerce to list of payment options for merchants
“With Coinbase Commerce and Primer working together, any merchant can make secure cryptocurrency payments as readily available to their customers as traditional payment methods like credit cards.”. Coinbase has partnered with payments platform Primer to allow merchants activate Coinbase Commerce to meet growing consumer demand to pay with cryptocurrency for...
MillTechFX report found corporates ramping up FX hedging amid volatility
“Looking ahead to the rest of 2022 and beyond, we would encourage firms to get the right processes in place now and seek alternative technology-driven solutions that can help them achieve best execution and protect their business during these turbulent times.”. A report commissioned by MillTechFX revealed that corporates are...
NY broker Firstrade offers cash bonus up to 1% for new accounts with deposits above $5,000
New York-based discount broker Firstrade Securities Inc., has announced a cash bonus award for new accounts funded with a deposit between $5,000 to $1,500,000. Firstrade, which was one of the first online brokerage firms to offer $0 commission, will offer $50 to $4,000 USD in cash bonuses to new customers joining the broker with a deposit from $5,000 upwards.
24 Exchange joins Talos network for execution and settlement of Crypto Spot trades
“By integrating into the growing Talos partner network, 24 Exchange will provide Talos customers with enhanced access to digital asset trading opportunities and increased liquidity. Expanding access to Crypto Spot trading is a key component of 24 Exchange’s growth strategy, and we are pleased to achieve that while also delivering a new liquidity venue in partnership with a respected pioneer such as Talos.”
Binance Custody taps TRM Labs for regulatory compliance and risk management
“As an institutional custodian, our utmost priority is to provide secure and compliant services that our clients can trust. Utilizing TRM’s compliance and risk management solutions strengthens our suite of secure custody solutions to help clients safely participate in this rapidly growing digital economy.”. Binance Custody has deployed the...
CFI Financial reports healthy operational metrics as trading volume doubles
The hype around cryptocurrencies and other asset classes has drawn more traders to CFI Financial, the company said on Tuesday, with many others staying on to trade its products ranging from indices to commodities. CFI Financial Group, a multi-regulated FX and CFDs brokerage firm, revealed that over a year-to-date basis,...
Bloomberg adds Kaiko’s mono asset cryptocurrency price rates on Terminal and B-Pipe
“Clean and reliable crypto prices are essential to institutional investors and enterprises holding or trading digital assets, as they require independent and accurate tools to assess their custody.”. Bloomberg has integrated Kaiko’s mono asset cryptocurrency price rates on the Bloomberg Terminal and on its real-time market data feed, B-PIPE.
CySEC invites Dualix & AGM Markets clients to submit compensation claims
It’s been more than eight months since the Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) withdrew the Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) license of Maxigrid, which operates the brands Dualix & AGM Markets. Today, the Cypriot watchdog announced the initiation of the process of compensating the clients of the now-defunct FX broker...
Edgewater Markets hires Paul Thomas and Charles Achoa to expand FX execution and liquidity aggregation
Over the past 10 years, Edgewater Markets has grown its business to offer its FX trade execution and liquidity aggregation services to more than 350 clients. Edgewater Markets has announced the appointment of Paul Thomas and Charles Achoa to boost the sales of the firm specialized in trade execution and liquidity aggregation across foreign exchange (FX) and precious metals.
Uplift DAO taps MoonPay to facilitate access to Web3 investments
Uplift DAO, one of the leading IDO launchpads in the DeFi sector, today announced a strategic partnership with crypto exchange and web3 infrastructure provider MoonPay. The two will be collaborating across a variety of verticals as a part of their deal, making it easier than ever for users to invest in web3 initiatives using traditional payment methods.
ATFX lures ADSS’ Khaldoun Sharaiha to head MENA operations
Global brokerage firm ATFX has appointed veteran retail FX executive Khaldoun Sharaiha as the CEO of its Middle East & North Africa entity. Khaldoun Sharaiha had spent the past three years as the head of global sales at Abu Dhabi based broker ADSS. That was preceded by a four-year tenure with its former brand, ADS Securities, which took his career between 2013 and 2017.
Kraken ceases crypto services for Russians amid EU sanctions
Complying with the latest EU sanctions targeting Russia, cryptocurrency exchange Kraken started to restrict or terminate services for Russian accounts. The move follows the adoption of new European penalties in response to Moscow’s military escalation in Ukraine. About two weeks after the European Union introduced another set of measures...
Op-Ed: Why the Crypto Market Should Embrace Academic Education Programs
Crypto is a fast-growing industry with tons of promising projects and innovations. The market is becoming more mature every day, and adoption is taking off among retail users, institutional investors, well-known enterprises, and even some governments. However, a major challenge market players are continuously facing is crypto education. In late...
