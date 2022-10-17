ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troopers: Hadley man charged with DWI twice in one day, in Corinth, then in Wilton

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

WILTON — A Hadley man was arrested on drunk driving charges twice in one day last week, first in Corinth and then in Wilton, New York State Police said.

Jeffrey R. Nadeau, 37, of Hadley, now faces two counts of driving while intoxicated, misdemeanors.

The two arrests happened Thursday, police said.

Nadeau was first arrested at about 9:16 a.m. on Wilton Mountain Road in Corinth. Troopers responded there for reports of a pickup off the roadway. Police found the vehicle had struck a pole and Nadeau was in the driver’s seat, police said.

He was taken for processing and his blood alcohol content was measured at 0.17 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08, police said.

Nadeau was issued tickets in that case and then released to a sober person, police said.

Then, just after 4:30 p.m., troopers responded to Gailor Road in Wilton for reports of an SUV partially in the road with the operator slumped behind the wheel, police said.

Troopers arrived to find Nadeau in the driver’s seat asleep and the vehicle running, troopers said.

Nadeau was arrested and his blood alcohol content then was recorded at 0.13 percent, police said.

Nadeau was again issued tickets and released to a sober person to appear in court later on a later date in the second case.

