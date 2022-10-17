SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (October 18, 2022) — The story of Woodstock Lavender Farm & Co. starts with $600. L.G. Colyer — the father and grandfather of owners Mary May and Allison Horseman — borrowed that sum to buy a farm in northeastern Pulaski County. During the Great Depression, he was forced to travel to Detroit to find work in order to save the farm. For two years, he sent money home to save the land.

PULASKI COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO