FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
somerset106.com
Pulaski County women making a difference through agriculture
SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (October 18, 2022) — The story of Woodstock Lavender Farm & Co. starts with $600. L.G. Colyer — the father and grandfather of owners Mary May and Allison Horseman — borrowed that sum to buy a farm in northeastern Pulaski County. During the Great Depression, he was forced to travel to Detroit to find work in order to save the farm. For two years, he sent money home to save the land.
k105.com
Longtime Clarkson City Commissioner passes away
A longtime Clarkson City Commissioner has passed away. Bob Vincent, 74, died on Monday at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville. Vincent, as city commissioner, worked with Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson for nearly 20 years. “Since I have been mayor, Bob has been on our city commission,” Henderson said. “I...
kentuckytoday.com
Wayne County latest Build-Ready location in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – State officials are hoping for continued momentum of Kentucky’s site development efforts with the announcement of a new Build-Ready location in Wayne County in the hopes of positioning the region for future economic success. The site, located at 1777 Kentucky Highway 90 in Monticello,...
Attorney That Cleared Wes Bradley of Harassment Hired As New Nelson County School Board Attorney
October 19, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) In 2021 the former principal of Bloomfield Middle School, Randy Adams filed a formal complaint against Superintendent Wes Bradley for Harassment. The Nelson County School Board hired Eric Farris as an Independent Investigator to determine the veracity of the allegations. Farris is also the attorney for the Bullitt County School District. Farris alleges he conducted a thorough review of the matter and exonerated Bradley.
kcountry1057.com
Ernest “Ernie” Greer
FUNERAL – Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. at the Bible Baptist Tabernacle with burial to follow in the Harden Cemetery. Visitation 5-8 PM on Tuesday at the Bible Baptist Tabernacle. L.R. Petty Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 10, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 10 – Oct. 17, 2022. Alisha R. Lutz, 29, and Dakota L. Wyatt, 29, both of Park City. Kaley R. Bartlett, 25, of Glasgow, and Kyle L. Smith, 33, of Knob...
kcountry1057.com
Doris Ann Hopkins
Doris Ann Hopkins, age 86 of Greensburg, passed away Saturday at Green Hill Rehabilitation and Care Center. Survived by one sister: Nancy Hopkins of Greensburg. Special cousins: Shirley Coffey, Bill Coffey, and Elijah Coffey all of Campbellsville, Lisa Riney of Lexington, and Layden Coffey of Columbia. ………………….....
kcountry1057.com
Marie Gupton
VISITATION WILL BE 5:00 – 8:00 P.M., TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2022, AT PARROTT & RAMSEY FUNERAL HOME IN CAMPBELLSVILLE. FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE CONDUCTED AT 11:00 A.M., WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2022, AT PARROTT & RAMSEY FUNERAL HOME IN CAMPBELLSVILLE WITH BURIAL IN CAMPBELLSVILLE MEMORIAL GARDENS. EXPRESSIONS OF SYMPATHY REQUESTED...
kcountry1057.com
James Richard Brockman
JAMES RICHARD BROCKMAN, AGE 74, OF CAMPBELLSVILLE, DIED MONDAY IN CAMPBELLSVILLE. HE IS SURVIVED BY HIS WIFE, WANDA J. BROCKMAN OF CAMPBELLSVILLE; FOUR DAUGHTERS: MICHELLE BROCKMAN McMILLAN, DONNA WILSON AND HUSBAND, TOMMIE AND VICKIE NEWTON AND HUSBAND, JOHNNY OF CAMPBELLSVILLE AND SHARON GIBSON AND HUSBAND, TERRY OF HODGENVILLE; TEN GRANDCHILDREN; TWENTY GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN; ONE BROTHER AND ONE SISTER: CHARLES JUNIOR BROCKMAN AND MARY ANN VEATCH AND HUSBAND, BILLY OF CAMPBELLSVILLE.
wymt.com
Two fallen K-9 officers receive plaques on Kentucky state monument
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s newest state monument was dedicated to fallen K-9 officers in September of 2009. On Wednesday, two K-9 officers lost in the line of duty this year received their plaque on the monument. A ceremony was held outside of the Bell County Courthouse in front of the monument where the K-9 handlers and other community members and leaders gathered to honor them.
kcountry1057.com
Mary Geraldine Parrish
VISITATION WILL BE NOON – 1:00 P.M., MONDAY OCTOBER 17, 2022, AT PARROTT & RAMSEY FUNERAL HOME IN CAMPBELLSVILLE. FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE CONDUCTED AT 1:00 P.M., MONDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2022, AT PARROTT & RAMSEY FUNERAL HOME IN CAMPBELLSVILLE WITH BURIAL CONDUCTED PRIVATELY IN BROOKSIDE CEMETERY. EXPRESSIONS OF SYMPATHY...
kcountry1057.com
Fred Alvin Purvis, Jr.
Fred Alvin Purvis, Jr., age 74 of Campbellsville, passed away Tuesday in Greensburg at the Green Hill Manor. Survivors include a daughter: Bethany Fulks; two grandchildren: Brylee Sprowles and Grace Fulks and a host of friends. The funeral service for Fred Alvin Purvin, Jr., will be Friday at 1:00 P.M....
kcountry1057.com
Jean Eggers Pyles
Jean Eggers Pyles, of Somerset, formerly of Campbellsville, the daughter of the late James and Sara Ann (Greer) Eggers, was born August 28, 1928, in Taylor County and departed this life on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Somerset at the Jean Waddle Hospice Care Center. She was 96 years of...
kcountry1057.com
Peggy McCubbin Strawder
PEGGY McCubbin STRAWDER, AGE 74, OF CAMPBELLSVILLE, DIED SATURDAY IN CAMPBELLSVILLE. SHE IS SURVIVED BY HER HUSBAND, JACK STRAWDER; TWO DAUGHTERS: MARY JO GREEN AND HUSBAND, ARCHIE AND BROOKLYN STRAWDER OF CAMPBELLSVILLE; TWO GRANDSONS; ONE GREAT-GRANDSON; THREE BROTHERS AND ONE SISTER: RANDY McCUBBIN AND WIFE, JANET OF CAMPBELLSVILLE, DONNA HARLOW OF MT. WASHINGTON, JOHN McCUBBIN AND WIFE, NANCY OF INDIANA AND GREG McCUBBIN AND WIFE, DEBBIE OF FLORIDA.
kcountry1057.com
Pamela Jean Kilian
Pamela Jean Kilian, age 75 of Columbia, passed away on Saturday. in Jamestown at the Fair Oaks Nursing Home. Survivors include two sons: Paul Davis and Louis Davis, both of Indiana; one sister; two brothers; six granddaughters; eight great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Also her special friends: Jenny Holtzclaw and Tiny...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Casey County Missing Person
LIBERTY, KY (October 18, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) requests assistance in their on-going investigation of locating a missing person. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37 of Dunnville, KY, was last seen at his home in Casey County at approximately 1:30 P.M. EST on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022.
harrodsburgherald.com
Corning Gets Okay To Build Warehouse
Corning has received permission to build a new warehouse. On Monday, Oct. 17, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a development plan submitted by Corning to build a 7,200 square foot warehouse at 680 East Office Street. The property is zoned I-1 (light industrial). The warehouse will be located near the back entrance to the plant.
Police searching for missing Casey County man
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Kentucky State Police said Dennis Keith Davis, 37, was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and was last seen at his Casey County home.
Wave 3
FBI agent continue search on Bardstown farm
One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. ‘Social Anxiety Kyle’ talks to local students about their own social anxiety. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mental health professionals say even before the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and depression among teens was on...
wnky.com
Horse and buggy collision leads to death of 6-year-old in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating after a child died Tuesday following a collision between a truck and horse-drawn vehicle. Around 8 a.m. Monday, KSP Post 3 received a request to investigate an injury collision in Barren County. KSP troopers responded to the scene on Old Bowling Green Road (KY-1297).
