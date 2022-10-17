ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Jenna Lyons Takes an ‘Unusual and Unexpected’ Turn as ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Cast Member

By Kristopher Fraser
 3 days ago
Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Andy Cohen, Sai De Silva, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield at BravoCon on Oct. 16. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Former J. Crew creative director Jenna Lyons is joining the cast of “Real Housewives of New York” season 14. The news was unveiled at BravoCon in New York on Sunday.

During the reveal, Lyons wore a sparkling sheer mesh top with a black cropped blazer and olive green high-waisted drawstring trousers. She coordinated the look with a pair of strappy open-toe gold heels. Lyons’ look was topped off by her signature black-rim eyeglasses.

Jenna Lyons , Sai De Silva, Bryn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy and Ubah Hassan at BravoCon on Oct. 16. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Lyons went for minimal makeup with a pink lip and a subtle hint of blush. Her hair was parted to the side.

Lyons took to Instagram to thank supporters for the messages of congratulations she’s received on her new role. “I wanted to say a really heartfelt thank you,” she said in a video. “I had the most incredible messages from people I haven’t heard from in a really long time. It feels so nice. I know this is an unusual and unexpected thing, but thank you to everyone who has been so kind.”

Lyons is best known as the former president and creative director of J. Crew, a company she worked at for 27 years. In 2008, she was named creative director of J. Crew, and in 2010 she was named president. She exited the company in 2017 after the brand experienced declining revenue and sales. In an interview with WWD following her exit, Lyons said, “I don’t know if I want the intensity of fashion’s speed now. I don’t think my own brand is in the cards. If I were going to get back into fashion, I’d do it in a different way.”

In 2020, Lyons launched a false eyelash company,

, with former J. Crew makeup artist Troi Ollivierre. Last February, Lyons returned to fashion designing a jewelry collection with Mejuri to mark International Women’s Day. Recently, she was also tapped by shopping club Beauty Pie to design a range of lipsticks that launched on Sept. 30.

Season 14 of “Real Housewives of New York” is set to debut in 2023. In addition to Lyons, the new cast will also include Ubah Hassan, Lizzy Savetsky, Sai de Silva, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. The show is set to start shooting this fall. Andy Cohen serves as executive producer of the series.

