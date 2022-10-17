ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Springfield snow plow fleet prepares for winter weather

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Springfield’s snow plow fleet is gearing up for the winter season ahead.

When will we see our first snow in Dayton?

The city’s Fleet Maintenance Division of the Service Department said the snow plow fleet of over 30 vehicles is undergoing maintenance in preparation for upcoming snowy and icy conditions.

“As we transition from warm weather operations to winter operations, we also have to transition the purpose of these vehicles,” said Service Department Director Chris Moore.

Mechanics run thorough inspections and install and calibrate de-icing equipment to prepare the plows for winter work.

Along with the snow plow fleet, the city also has 3,100 tons of salt in its reserves.

La Niña: An active winter could hit Ohio this year

Moore said that the goal is to get enough trucks equipped to plow the city’s 14 snow routes before Nov. 1.

According to Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Cameron Saliga , parts of the Miami Valley could begin to see snow flurries as soon as this week!

