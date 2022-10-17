Read full article on original website
Click10.com
‘The most horrific call’: Family mourns student pilot killed in Miramar plane crash
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Family members of 32-year-old Jordan Hall mourned the student pilot killed when the plane he and his flight instructor piloted crashed into a Miramar neighborhood Monday. They spoke to Local 10 News Wednesday. They said Hall was just five hours away from getting his pilot’s...
Miami New Times
Spike in Fatal Plane Crashes Around North Perry Raises Safety Concerns
After taking off from North Perry Airport on October 17, an Aventura II plane crashed into a nearby Miramar home, fatally wounding the plane's two occupants. A mother and her infant child were inside the house, but escaped without injury. As of the morning of October 18, the wrecked plane...
Pilot and passenger killed when their plane crashes into an occupied Miramar house
People going about their Monday morning in a Miramar neighborhood just seven blocks from North Perry Airport found themselves in the middle of a tragedy when a small plane plunged into the roof of a home and killed two people, the sound of the thud drawing some out of their homes to find unexpected commotion on the street. A mother and her 2-year-old son were inside their home shortly before ...
NBC Miami
Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead Following Incident at Port Everglades
Police are investigating the scene after a man died following an incident Thursday night at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies reported to the 2000 block of Southeast 42nd Street just after 8:30 p.m. after reports of an unresponsive man. Deputies made contact with the victim, who witnesses said was struck by a shipping container.
Shooting investigation underway at hotel near Miami airport
MIAMI -- Police were investigating an overnight shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade motel in which one man was hurt, authorities said.Officers were called to Estancia Hotel and Suites, located at 7685 NW 12th Street, at 1:30 a.m. for a report of gunfire, police said in a written statement.When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed early Friday in stable condition The hotel is located near the southwest side of Miami International Airport and near the intersection of the Dolphin and Palmetto Expressway. Police erected crime scene tape at the location and several officers responded to the scene to search for clues.Investigators did not immediately say if the victim knew the person who shot them or what led to the gunfire.
1 in custody after shots fired in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - One person was in custody after shots were fired late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade during an ongoing police investigation.No one was hurt during the incident, which occurred in the area of NW 77th Avenue and 111th Street, police said.The incident prompted a large police response to the area around 11 p.m. but investigators did not say how many officers were involved."Once there is a police-involved shooting there's a lot of legal procedural stuff that needs to go on," Detective Alvaro Zabeleta said at the scene Wednesday night. "That's why we're not able to provide any specific details...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian struck by Brightline train in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a Brightline train in North Miami Beach. According to North Miami Beach Police, the incident occurred at Northeast 163rd Street and 23rd Avenue, Wednesday, at around 5 p.m. The condition of the pedestrian is currently...
NBC Miami
SB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike Near Homestead Closed After Fatal Crash
All southbound lanes of the Florida's Turnpike are closed Friday morning near Homestead after a fatal crash. The crash took place near Campbell Drive just after 2 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol officials have not released details on the crash at this time, including how many victims and cars were involved.
Police investigating Lauderhill shooting that left two dead
Two men died from gunshot wounds in a Lauderhill parking lot Wednesday night, police say. Authorities have not yet identified a motive or suspects. Witnesses saw others involved in the shooting drive off in a vehicle before Lauderhill police arrived at the scene, according to Major Michael Santiago, a spokesperson for the Lauderhill police department. The two men were found “suffering from ...
NBC Miami
Man Said He Had Grenade, Threatened Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Police Headquarters
Authorities are investigating a threat made at Fort Lauderdale Police headquarters Thursday. Fort Lauderdale Police officials said they received a call around 1:30 p.m. from a man who said he was in the parking lot of the headquarters at 1300 W. Broward Boulevard with a grenade. The man also said...
NBC Miami
SWAT Responds to NW Miami-Dade Neighborhood
SWAT officers responded Wednesday night to a neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade. The situation unfolded in the area of Northwest 111th Street and 7th Avenue. Officers were spotted searching a dark-colored SUV. At one point, they called out to someone to come out with their hands up. Miami-Dade Police have not...
Tesla autopilot safety called into question after deadly crash in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tesla is facing questions over the safety of its autopilot feature following a deadly crash in Florida. In August, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said an impaired driver using autopilot hit a motorcycle, killing its rider. That was the third deadly crash involving the...
Click10.com
Authorities search for missing 12-year-old girl from Pompano Beach
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a young girl reported missing in Broward County. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Emma Bleidt from Pompano Beach. Bleidt was last seen around 2 p.m., Thursday at Cypress...
NBC Miami
Bullet Grazes Woman's Head, Accused Gunman Arrested in Fort Lauderdale
Out for the night with a friend in Fort Lauderdale’s trendy Himmarshee district, a woman literally ducked a bullet after arguing with an old boyfriend she bumped into, and now his cousin is charged with the shooting, police said. Jeff William Saint Gerard, 35, was cruising in Thierry Bastien’s...
NBC Miami
Man Critically Injured in Crash in Allapattah: Miami Police
Miami Police are investigating a crash in Allapattah that left a man critically injured Tuesday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 20th Street. Police said officers responded and found a man was trapped in a car. Fire Rescue responded and the...
A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors
'He just disappears as quick as he came,' a neighbor said.
cw34.com
2 people shot on the street in West Palm Beach, another 'detained'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting on the street left two people wounded and West Palm Beach police told CBS12 News a third person has been "detained." Police said it happened at about noon Wednesday, on N. Tamarind Avenue in the area of State and Grant streets.
NBC Miami
Man Dies Days After He's Found in Middle of Pompano Beach Road
Authorities are searching for answers after a man died days after he was found unresponsive in the middle of a Pompano Beach Roadway. Michael Hagood, 65, had been found unresponsive at the intersection of Copans Road and North Federal Highway around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.
Click10.com
Vehicle consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to put out a car that was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale. It happened near Northwest 11th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning. Cell phone video showed crews extinguishing the fire. No injures were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of...
NBC Miami
Man, 73, Accused of Video Voyeurism in Dania Beach
A 73-year-old Dania Beach man has been arrested two years after being accused of planting cameras in a woman’s home to record her naked on video. Felix Quila was jailed Wednesday and charged with two counts of video voyeurism. According to the arrest report, the woman first noticed a...
