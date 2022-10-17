Read full article on original website
greenwichsentinel.com
Coffee for Good hosts independent art show
Coffee for Good, an independent nonprofit based in Greenwich, celebrates the work of local Westchester artist, Patrick Andre at a special opening on Saturday, October 22 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at Coffee for Good. 48 Maple Avenue. The show, titled ‘Still Life’ will feature a collection of framed acrylic...
wiltonbulletin.com
CT chef Brian Lewis of The Cottage could be ‘New England’s best,’ Forbes says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Could Fairfield County's Brian Lewis be "New England's best chef"? A restaurant reviewer for Forbes says it's possible. In a recent feature, Forbes writer John Mariani notes that Lewis, owner of The Cottage restaurants in Westport and Greenwich and...
theexaminernews.com
A Taste of Europe Comes to Mahopac at Stone House Grill & Market
Mediterranean food lovers can rejoice at the opening of a new and uniquely authentic restaurant in Mahopac. Stone House Grill & Market, which held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 18, brings the flavors of Albania and the surrounding region in Europe, to Putnam County. “The cuisine is pretty much similar...
Popular Family-Run Supermarket Opens New Location In Danbury
A family-run supermarket has expanded to a new location in Fairfield County. Caraluzzi’s Markets opened its new Danbury location at 102 Mill Plain Road earlier this month. The owners also operate locations in Bethel, Wilton, and Newtown, along with numerous wine and spirits stores. The owners said the Danbury...
ctexaminer.com
Elevator Accident in Stamford Reveals Little Reporting, Little Accountability for Safety
What Tab Batts says happened late on the afternoon of July 11 would make any elevator rider’s hair stand on end. Batts lives in the 22-story Allure building in Stamford’s high-rise development, Harbor Point. Batts, an independent contractor who delivers packages for Amazon, said he parked his van after a day’s work and was on his way up to his seventh-floor apartment.
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut driveway
A Connecticut witness at Oxford reported watching a four-foot-tall “bipedal creature” move out of the woods and cross a driveway at about 10:46 a.m. on August 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
2 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in America
As Hudson Valley locals, we are all well aware that we live in one of the most gorgeous regions in America. It can be argued that every town in the Hudson Valley adds to the beauty of our region. However, one national publication has narrowed down 2 cities as the 'Most Beautiful."
Over Fifty Years Ago The Doors Made Rock N’ Roll History in Danbury, CT
If you're a fan of rock music,or you grew up in Danbury or the surrounding areas, you know the legend. On October 11, 1967, Jim Morrison and The Doors played the Danbury High School auditorium. This was the music set that evening:. 01.Introduction 0:00. 02.Moonlight Drive 1:05 Horse Latitudes 4:38.
5 Lesser-Known Dutchess County Towns You Should Visit
I consider myself lucky to live in the Hudson valley. The river, the mountains, the greenery in the spring, the fall foliage, and even the Norman Rockwell type winters (until you gotta shovel). And I also love all the cool towns. I especially love living in Dutchess County, where I can spend hours going from small town to small town, visiting local shops and restaurants.
Mount Vernon HS, Rockland Community College unveil program to kickstart students' automotive careers
Under the program, Ford Motor Company and dealership Scarsdale Ford take students who are into cars and turn them into auto tech experts.
Danbury Man Inexplicably Barks Like a Dog While Taunting Teens Record
Are we officially barking at each other in the Hat City? Because, if we are barking, I'm all in. Before I even hit play on this TIk-Tok video, I chose sides. You see the guy in the orange shirt? Look at his face, I've seen that look, I've had that look many times. If the term "enough is enough" had a face, that would be it. This video was published to Tik-Tok by @winniethepoohsbutthole on September 7th, I found it on October 13th. Take a look for yourself and see why 70,000 people have viewed it already.
westchestermagazine.com
Do You Know Who’s Buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery?
There are over 45,000 people buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, including a number of notable names in American history. It’s that time of year when tourists and locals flood the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery to peruse through the thousands of headstones and mausoleums. There are dozens of tours that mention the most famous figures throughout the burial ground (do Washington Irving and Andrew Carnegie ring any bells?). However, dozens of individuals who made their mark within the state and country have also been laid to rest within the Westchester cemetery’s 90 acres. From well-known journalists to prominent political figures, here are 10 people you probably didn’t know were buried in the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.
Norwalk officials ask public to name 26 city snowplows
The city of Norwalk is asking the public to vote on a name for each of the city's 26 snowplows.
Wallkill wig shop helps cancer patients struggling with hair loss
While anyone can buy one of the wigs, Leticia says for many of her customers it’s more than a hair piece.
newyorkalmanack.com
Haunted History of Rockland County
The October 2022 episode of Crossroads of Rockland History turns its attention to the haunted history of Rockland County, NY. First, host Clare Sheridan read the mysterious story of Lavender, and afterward we revisited a 2014 episode of “Crossroads” featuring an interview with the author, historian, and ghost hunter Linda Zimmermann.
sheltonherald.com
‘The Pickleball Barn’ in Brewster, NY, opens with 6 indoor courts
The Pickleball Barn's grand opening is bringing six indoor, climate controlled courts to Brewster, N.Y., right over the Connecticut border near Danbury. Jeff Matusow is the owner of The Pickleball Barn. Matusow lives in the Danbury area, and said he had been investigating the sport for the past six months with the intent of opening his own facility. He said he had seen the sport's extreme growth first-hand and was looking specifically for indoor warehouse space to create his own pickleball facility. However, he said with warehouse real-estate prices currently soaring, his own facility was not in the cards for him right now, so he partnered with the Hardscrabble Club, an indoor tennis facility in Brewster, N.Y., to get some established indoor courts in the area.
greenwichsentinel.com
Greenwich resident nominated for SAMMIES award
Samantha Sutton, of Greenwich, has been recognized as a finalist for a 2022 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal. Ms. Sutton played an important behind-the-scenes role across three presidential administrations as an adviser on U.S. policy toward Israel and the Palestinians. The nonpartisan, nonprofit Partnership for Public Service has...
Abandoned Town Hidden Under CT Reservoir Is Actually Pretty Creepy
The town is under the Saugatuck Reservoir in Fairfield County.
theexaminernews.com
Deep South to Pleasantville: An Activist’s Journey
1) It’s the civil rights era. 3) You live in the deep South. 4) Your family opposes segregation. 5) Black people are forcibly discouraged from voting as the community looks on. That combination of factors contributed to producing the worldview and mission-oriented life of Pleasantville’s Pete Russell, one of...
PD: New York Group Stole Cooking Oil From Hudson Valley Restaurant
A group was arrested after they allegedly stole over 100 gallons of cooking oil from a popular restaurant. We learned why thieves are stealing cooking oil. On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Red Hook Police announced three Westchester County, New York residents were arrested following a traffic stop on Route 9G in the Town of Red Hook.
