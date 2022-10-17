Pennsylvania Highlands Community College to hold open house

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will be holding an open house that will go over admissions and athletics for potential students.

At its six locations, the college will have its Admissions and Athletics Open House on Thursday, Nov. 10, with two sessions being offered at 2:30 p.m. and then 5:30 p.m. Individuals must register online to attend one of the sessions.

At the open house, attendees will get the chance to learn about Penn Highlands and its athletic and academic opportunities, such as info on student life, coursework, financial aid, and transfer options. Faculty along with students will also be there to talk about their own experiences at the college.

Potential students can also fill out a survey and get the chance to win a 2023-2024 $250 tuition voucher.

Below are Penn Highlands’ locations:

Blair Center – Logan Valley Mall (Next to Macy’s) 5580 Goods Lane, Altoona

– Logan Valley Mall (Next to Macy’s) 5580 Goods Lane, Altoona Ebensburg Center – 881 Hills Plaza Drive, Suite 450, Ebensburg

– 881 Hills Plaza Drive, Suite 450, Ebensburg Huntingdon Center – Sill Business Incubator 419 14th Street, Huntingdon

– Sill Business Incubator 419 14th Street, Huntingdon Richland Campus – 101 Community College Way, Johnstown

– 101 Community College Way, Johnstown Somerset Center – Somerset County Education Center 6024 Glades Pike, Suite 210, Somerset

More information about the upcoming open house can be found on Penn Highlands’ website .

