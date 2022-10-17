ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina hypes sold-out showdown with Texas A&M

Sparked by a three-game win streak, South Carolina fans will be ready to pack Williams-Brice Stadium this weekend for cross-divisional opponent Texas A&M. While both teams are unlikely to get back in the race for a division title, this game could have a big impact on positioning for the top second-tier bowls in late December.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer updates South Carolina's injury status before Texas A&M game

South Carolina (4-2, 1-1) will play Texas A&M in front of packed stadium Saturday night and the Gamecocks will be a fairly healthy squad when they do it. Running back Christian Beal-Smith and defensive tackle Alex Huntley are among the players that have been cleared for Saturday night. This isn’t...
thepeoplesentinel.com

Undefeated Warhorses tame Jaguars 56-6

The Barnwell Warhorses took their 7-0 record down to Ridgeland, Friday, October 14th to face the winless Ridgeland-Hardeeville Jaguars. The outcome was never in much doubt. Despite the Jaguars best efforts and quite a few very questionable calls from the officials, Barnwell dominated, winning 56-6. With the victory, Barnwell improves to 8-0 and this sets up a huge region battle this Friday, October 21 as the undefeated Woodland Wolverines travel to Barnwell’s W.W. Carter field to face the undefeated Barnwell Warhorses.
live5news.com

Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies at 72

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State University is mourning the loss of one of its alumni who was a survivor of the Orangeburg Massacre. Bobby Eaddy died Saturday at the age of 72, the college says. Eaddy was a 17-year-old Freshman at South Carolina State when he was shot...
FOX Carolina

New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
thefabricator.com

Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant

Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
southcarolinapublicradio.org

The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.

This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
abcnews4.com

A substantial gift is coming to the University of South Carolina

The Boeing Company and the University of South Carolina plan to announce a substantial gift to the university on October 20. The gift is expected to allow the university's Center for Civil Rights History and Research to continue its programming and outreach with the university community and across the Lowcountry.
WIS-TV

South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
live5news.com

New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Summerville Chick-Fil-A fans have reason to get egg-cited. A new Cane Bay location will officially open for business on Thursday, October 20 at 1726 State Road offering dine-in, multi-lane drive-thru and carry-out service. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A Cane Bay has identified 100 local...
USC Gamecock

USC pageant creates unity, highlights Black student excellence

The Association of African American Students (AAAS) is bringing back their traditional Mister and Miss Black USC (BUSC) pageant for the first time since 2019. Doors will open to the Booker T. Washington auditorium at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26, and the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. with runway walks, outfit displays, candidate questioning and a crowning ceremony to end the evening. Though the pageant has a deep history, it is set to create a new charitable tradition this year.
