saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina hypes sold-out showdown with Texas A&M
Sparked by a three-game win streak, South Carolina fans will be ready to pack Williams-Brice Stadium this weekend for cross-divisional opponent Texas A&M. While both teams are unlikely to get back in the race for a division title, this game could have a big impact on positioning for the top second-tier bowls in late December.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer updates South Carolina's injury status before Texas A&M game
South Carolina (4-2, 1-1) will play Texas A&M in front of packed stadium Saturday night and the Gamecocks will be a fairly healthy squad when they do it. Running back Christian Beal-Smith and defensive tackle Alex Huntley are among the players that have been cleared for Saturday night. This isn’t...
Home-Grown Cam Scott Set To Visit South Carolina
Forward Cam Scott is a massive target from the 2024 class, and head coach Lamont Paris and company will get a chance to leave a lasting impression this weekend.
Lady Gamecocks Earn Multiple Preseason Honors
Head coach Dawn Staley and her team are coming off a historic season, and the polls think they can accomplish those same feats.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Undefeated Warhorses tame Jaguars 56-6
The Barnwell Warhorses took their 7-0 record down to Ridgeland, Friday, October 14th to face the winless Ridgeland-Hardeeville Jaguars. The outcome was never in much doubt. Despite the Jaguars best efforts and quite a few very questionable calls from the officials, Barnwell dominated, winning 56-6. With the victory, Barnwell improves to 8-0 and this sets up a huge region battle this Friday, October 21 as the undefeated Woodland Wolverines travel to Barnwell’s W.W. Carter field to face the undefeated Barnwell Warhorses.
live5news.com
Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies at 72
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State University is mourning the loss of one of its alumni who was a survivor of the Orangeburg Massacre. Bobby Eaddy died Saturday at the age of 72, the college says. Eaddy was a 17-year-old Freshman at South Carolina State when he was shot...
The history behind the iconic rocket at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The iconic rocket at the north entrance of the South Carolina State Fair is a landmark you can’t miss. The staple has a long-standing history: it's been here since the 1960s. "I think it just fits in with what your South Carolina State Fair is...
Lexington woman earns four blue ribbons for her quilts in South Carolina State Fair craft contests
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Women from a local Lexington quilting group are set up at the South Carolina State Fair teaching visitors how to quilt and members are doing live sewing demonstrations. "I thought, 'Well, I'll just go see what it's about," Morse remembers. "And then I got hooked." Now,...
FOX Carolina
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
thefabricator.com
Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant
Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.
This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
WLTX.com
Fresh produce boxes now available to students, staff at four local colleges and universities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5. FoodShare South Carolina launched the new program Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
abcnews4.com
A substantial gift is coming to the University of South Carolina
The Boeing Company and the University of South Carolina plan to announce a substantial gift to the university on October 20. The gift is expected to allow the university's Center for Civil Rights History and Research to continue its programming and outreach with the university community and across the Lowcountry.
WIS-TV
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
Oldest African American camps in SC given historical markers in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Alvin Lark Jr. was a former camper at the New Farmers of America Camp in 1960, one of three camps in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties recognized with historical markers on Thursday. The Farmers Camp helped prepare Black youth for rural leadership roles and served as...
live5news.com
New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Summerville Chick-Fil-A fans have reason to get egg-cited. A new Cane Bay location will officially open for business on Thursday, October 20 at 1726 State Road offering dine-in, multi-lane drive-thru and carry-out service. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A Cane Bay has identified 100 local...
Free compost giveaway Saturday, Oct. 22, in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There may be a nip in the air, but there's always work to be done in the garden. Whether you are amending a winter garden or prepping and area for the spring, the City of Columbia has what you need -- for free -- to help make your garden grow better.
USC Gamecock
USC pageant creates unity, highlights Black student excellence
The Association of African American Students (AAAS) is bringing back their traditional Mister and Miss Black USC (BUSC) pageant for the first time since 2019. Doors will open to the Booker T. Washington auditorium at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26, and the event will begin at 7:30 p.m. with runway walks, outfit displays, candidate questioning and a crowning ceremony to end the evening. Though the pageant has a deep history, it is set to create a new charitable tradition this year.
WYFF4.com
Stolen loaded gun caught by metal detector at South Carolina school, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A loaded and stolen gun was found by a metal detector Tuesday at a South Carolina high school. The Richland County Sheriff's Office said the gun was found at Kennan High School. The 17-year-old student who had the gun has been charged with possession of a...
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South Carolina
A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more. HomeGoods, a well-liked store that specializes in selling items such as home decor, furniture, and trinkets, recently stated their plans to open another new location in Columbia, South Carolina, on November 10, 2022.
