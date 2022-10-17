LSU AgCenter hosts annual Corn Maze at Burden with a corn maze and pumpkin patch for students and families

Read full article on original website
LSU Reveille
Up for a ghost hunt? Areas to encounter spooks and ghouls around Baton Rouge
Experience chills in your dorm? Hear things that aren’t there? “Who you gonna call?”. In the area of Baton Rouge, more spots may be haunted than you think. Be on the lookout because ghosts may be lurking around the next corner. Acadian Hall | LSU campus on Highland...
thelouisianaweekend.com
13th Gate Halloween Haunted House
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - 13th Gate Escape Room and Haunted House has scared Baton Rouge for the past 21 years. This year 13th gate is adding more frightful attractions just in time for Halloween. The Haunted House was voted #2 Haunted House in the USA for 2022. It takes about 30 minutes to go through the Haunted House. Beware, there is something inside to scare everyone.
brproud.com
Countdown begins for return of Greater Baton Rouge State Fair
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns in just a few days! After decades in the Capital City, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is heading to Ascension Parish. Since the mid-60s, the fair has taken place on the fairgrounds on Airline Highway. Fair...
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"
Whatever your version of scary is, it's there.Edilson Borges on Unsplash. Louisiana is no stranger to spirits, voodoo, and supernatural creatures, but people may associate that more with New Orleans than Baton Rouge. Nonetheless, the capital city also has its share of hauntings, including sightings of Confederate soldiers from the Battle of Baton Rouge on Lee Road.
brproud.com
Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
theadvocate.com
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
theadvocate.com
Jo's Chicken and Waffles owner hopes to revitalize Mid City area in Baton Rouge
The baseball field where Marjoe Holmes and Tara Wicker grew up turned into a foreign car repair shop. Then it became a blighted property where two people died. Now, Jo's Chicken and Waffles stands in its place. Holmes, the owner of Jo's Chicken and Waffles, in collaboration with Wicker, the...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux sugar cane farmer looks forward to bountiful harvest
In October 2021, Jason Richard was doing exactly what he is doing this October. He was waking up at the same time before 5 a.m., climbing in the same John Deere, harvesting sugarcane in the same fields and hauling his crop to same place — the nearby Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation. But things looked a little different in Lafourche Parish 12 months ago.
Unusual Sight in Baton Rouge – Mississippi River Has Receded from USS Kidd
With drought conditions to our north, less water is flowing down the Mississippi River, and that is causing a few things to happen.
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
brproud.com
Will Winn-Dixie stores be closed on Thanksgiving Day?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Winn-Dixie stores will be closing this Thanksgiving Day to give employees a “well-deserved” rest. A Winn-Dixie spokesperson said all stores will close as normal on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and reopen on Friday, Nov. 25. Other grocery stores that will be closed on...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish man returning from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida dies in crash
Mississippi media outlets reported an Ascension Parish man returning from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida died in an Interstate 10 crash. According to reports published by the Biloxi Sun Herald and WLOX-TV, Harrison County's coroner reported 58-year-old Frank Culler of St. Amant was driving a tractor-trailer when it struck another 18-wheeler on the side of the interstate near the Long Beach exit.
NOLA.com
18 years of slaying: Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
LSU Reveille
LSU professor creates collaborative space for research and discussion of homelessness in schools
An education professor at LSU used her passion for discussing homelessness, education, housing and justice to create a creative space called the Tobin Lab to collaborate with students. Kerri Tobin said she started the Tobin Lab because she wanted a formal way to collaborate on ideas with her Ph.D. students.
True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering
A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
wbrz.com
Drainage drama: Iberville Parish president welcomes upset EBR residents to move south
BATON ROUGE- In a years-long saga involving drainage drama, Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso welcomed residents of East Baton Rouge to move to Iberville if they don't want a new fee without a vote involving drainage. "If any of those people are not happy in East Baton Rouge, come on...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
How close are LSU football cousins Malik Nabers and Jordan Allen? Just ask Tonya Nabers
BATON ROUGE - Tonya Nabers gets off work at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays. But that's when her day job ends. Her real job as a mother and aunt has only begun. Every Thursday, Nabers drives an hour down I-10 from Lafayette to Baton Rouge to style the hair for her son Malik Nabers and nephew Jordan Allen. Both are LSU football players; Nabers is a sophomore wide receiver, while Allen is a freshman defensive back.
LSU Reveille
LSU gymnastics celebrates the 2022 season at team banquet
LSU Gymnastics welcomed back its first team banquet in three years at the L’Auberge Casino. Along with assistant coaches Ashleigh Gnat, Garrett Griffeth and Courtney McCool-Griffeth, Head Coach Jay Clark honored the gymnasts of the 2022 season with awards ranging from the classroom to the arena. Everyone was welcome...
Boil water advisory for part of Lafourche Parish
Many residents of Lafourche Parish today are advise to boil their water before consuming it. “The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for some Sixth Ward communities and portions of Thibodaux
theadvocate.com
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.
It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
