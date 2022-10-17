ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU AgCenter hosts annual Corn Maze at Burden with a corn maze and pumpkin patch for students and families

By Emily Bracher, Claire Theriot
LSU Reveille
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelouisianaweekend.com

13th Gate Halloween Haunted House

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - 13th Gate Escape Room and Haunted House has scared Baton Rouge for the past 21 years. This year 13th gate is adding more frightful attractions just in time for Halloween. The Haunted House was voted #2 Haunted House in the USA for 2022. It takes about 30 minutes to go through the Haunted House. Beware, there is something inside to scare everyone.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Countdown begins for return of Greater Baton Rouge State Fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns in just a few days! After decades in the Capital City, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is heading to Ascension Parish. Since the mid-60s, the fair has taken place on the fairgrounds on Airline Highway. Fair...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ellen Eastwood

This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"

Whatever your version of scary is, it's there.Edilson Borges on Unsplash. Louisiana is no stranger to spirits, voodoo, and supernatural creatures, but people may associate that more with New Orleans than Baton Rouge. Nonetheless, the capital city also has its share of hauntings, including sightings of Confederate soldiers from the Battle of Baton Rouge on Lee Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux sugar cane farmer looks forward to bountiful harvest

In October 2021, Jason Richard was doing exactly what he is doing this October. He was waking up at the same time before 5 a.m., climbing in the same John Deere, harvesting sugarcane in the same fields and hauling his crop to same place — the nearby Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation. But things looked a little different in Lafourche Parish 12 months ago.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Will Winn-Dixie stores be closed on Thanksgiving Day?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Winn-Dixie stores will be closing this Thanksgiving Day to give employees a “well-deserved” rest. A Winn-Dixie spokesperson said all stores will close as normal on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and reopen on Friday, Nov. 25. Other grocery stores that will be closed on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish man returning from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida dies in crash

Mississippi media outlets reported an Ascension Parish man returning from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida died in an Interstate 10 crash. According to reports published by the Biloxi Sun Herald and WLOX-TV, Harrison County's coroner reported 58-year-old Frank Culler of St. Amant was driving a tractor-trailer when it struck another 18-wheeler on the side of the interstate near the Long Beach exit.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering

A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

How close are LSU football cousins Malik Nabers and Jordan Allen? Just ask Tonya Nabers

BATON ROUGE - Tonya Nabers gets off work at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays. But that's when her day job ends. Her real job as a mother and aunt has only begun. Every Thursday, Nabers drives an hour down I-10 from Lafayette to Baton Rouge to style the hair for her son Malik Nabers and nephew Jordan Allen. Both are LSU football players; Nabers is a sophomore wide receiver, while Allen is a freshman defensive back.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

LSU gymnastics celebrates the 2022 season at team banquet

LSU Gymnastics welcomed back its first team banquet in three years at the L’Auberge Casino. Along with assistant coaches Ashleigh Gnat, Garrett Griffeth and Courtney McCool-Griffeth, Head Coach Jay Clark honored the gymnasts of the 2022 season with awards ranging from the classroom to the arena. Everyone was welcome...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.

It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy