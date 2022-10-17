ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Leah Remini, Susan Sarandon Among Potential Witnesses in Paul Haggis Trial, as Jurors Questioned About #MeToo Movement, Scientology

A jury has been selected in the Paul Haggis rape trial, which is set to begin with opening remarks on Wednesday morning in New York City. Haggis, the Oscar-winning director of “Crash” and screenwriter of “Million Dollar Baby,” has been accused of raping a publicist named Haleigh Breest after a movie premiere nearly a decade ago. Breest’s lawsuit was filed in 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which led to an influx of sexual assault allegations against prominent men.
SFGate

Danny Masterson Accuser Breaks Down in Tears While Recounting Rape

The woman, who prefers to be identified as Jane Doe #1, testified that she remembered waking up in Masterson’s bed, with him on top of her and penetrating her. She said she tried to shove him away with a pillow, but he grabbed her wrists with one hand and grabbed her throat with the other.
Deadline

Michael Shannon, Kiersey Clemons And Barbie Ferreira To Lead Drag Comedy-Drama ‘The Young King’ — AFM

Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Kiersey Clemons (Justice League) and Barbie Ferreira (Nope, Unpregnant, The Afterparty, Euphoria) will star in drag comedy feature The Young King. Set in the 1990s drag king scene of 1990s Las Vegas, the feature from Mister Smith Entertainment is the directorial debut of Larin Sullivan (Anatomy: Soul, The Young King). It stars Clemons stars as Jules, an aspiring drag king who comes to Las Vegas to reconnect with her estranged dad Mick (Michael Shannon), a legendary gambler and part-time children’s party clown, and to make her debut performance in the U.S.’s biggest drag king revue. Mick is less...

