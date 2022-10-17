Read full article on original website
Leah Remini, Susan Sarandon Among Potential Witnesses in Paul Haggis Trial, as Jurors Questioned About #MeToo Movement, Scientology
A jury has been selected in the Paul Haggis rape trial, which is set to begin with opening remarks on Wednesday morning in New York City. Haggis, the Oscar-winning director of “Crash” and screenwriter of “Million Dollar Baby,” has been accused of raping a publicist named Haleigh Breest after a movie premiere nearly a decade ago. Breest’s lawsuit was filed in 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which led to an influx of sexual assault allegations against prominent men.
Danny Masterson Accuser Breaks Down in Tears While Recounting Rape
The woman, who prefers to be identified as Jane Doe #1, testified that she remembered waking up in Masterson’s bed, with him on top of her and penetrating her. She said she tried to shove him away with a pillow, but he grabbed her wrists with one hand and grabbed her throat with the other.
George Floyd’s Family Potentially Seeking $250 Million in Damages Against Kanye West
Kanye West is facing a potential $250 million dollar lawsuit ordered by Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd’s underage daughter and the sole beneficiary of Floyd’s estate, in response to the rapper-mogul’s comments about Floyd’s murder on a recent episode of Revolt.TV’s “Drink Champs.”
Judge Scolds D.A. in Danny Masterson Case for ‘Inundating’ Trial With Scientology
Scientology was front and center on Tuesday as the rape trial against “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson began. Masterson is a Scientologist and each of his alleged victims was a Scientologist at the time of the alleged rapes, which span from 2001 to 2003. More from...
Piers Morgan Praises Kanye West’s Apology for Antisemitic Remarks Moments After Rapper Said He Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Sorry
Piers Morgan went from condemning to fawning over Kanye West in a new interview that will air on Wednesday on his Piers Uncensored show, praising the rapper even after West said he was “absolutely not” sorry for his antisemitic remarks. In a preview clip released before the show...
Michael Shannon, Kiersey Clemons And Barbie Ferreira To Lead Drag Comedy-Drama ‘The Young King’ — AFM
Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), Kiersey Clemons (Justice League) and Barbie Ferreira (Nope, Unpregnant, The Afterparty, Euphoria) will star in drag comedy feature The Young King. Set in the 1990s drag king scene of 1990s Las Vegas, the feature from Mister Smith Entertainment is the directorial debut of Larin Sullivan (Anatomy: Soul, The Young King). It stars Clemons stars as Jules, an aspiring drag king who comes to Las Vegas to reconnect with her estranged dad Mick (Michael Shannon), a legendary gambler and part-time children’s party clown, and to make her debut performance in the U.S.’s biggest drag king revue. Mick is less...
