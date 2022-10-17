ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

These States Have Put Marijuana Legalization on the November Ballot

President Joe Biden's pardoning of federal simple marijuana possession convictions has brought cannabis legalization back to the forefront, especially as Biden has urged all governors to do the same with state offenses. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no...
MARYLAND STATE
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
COLORADO STATE
CNET

Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
COLORADO STATE
News4Jax.com

Local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws could be right around the corner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – President Joe Biden pardoned Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. He also called for state-level action to provide additional relief for people with low-level marijuana convictions. While Georgians and Floridians wait to see how their state’s respond to President Biden’s call to action, a local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws, could be right around the corner.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

Biden Moves On Marijuana: How Big Of A Deal Is This?

Last Thursday, President Biden surprised the nation by announcing that he would pardon all simple marijuana convictions at the federal level. It's a decision that echoes policy at the state level. Thirty-one states and D.C. no longer prosecute or criminalize a person for possessing small amounts of cannabis. Experts say...
KOEL 950 AM

Is It Legal To Bury A Loved One In Your Yard in Iowa?

While no one chooses to be faced with the death of a friend or family member, the sad reality is, it's part of life. Unless there is some magic pill created by science in the future, it's something everyone will have to go through. Back in April of this year, we were wondering if it was legal to bury a pet in your yard in Iowa. I'm now wondering, could you do this with a friend or family member?
IOWA STATE
Westword

Colorado Not Alone in Cannabis Woes

After recreational sales started in 2014, Colorado's commercial cannabis industry didn't experience a dry spell until 2021, when both wholesale prices and dispensary sales started dropping. That dry spell is bordering on full-on drought as we near the end of 2022, however, with the average price per pound of marijuana flower falling nearly 62 percent since last year.
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

Why Do Medical Cannabis And Gun Ownership Rights Conflict So Often?

Roughly 33% of US adults report owning a gun, according to a 2021 Georgetown University firearms survey. By the end of 2022, New Frontier Data expects 4.7 million Americans to be registered medical cannabis cardholders. How those two figures impact one another remains uncertain. But with federal laws preventing individuals...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Marijuana coming to Circle K gas stations in Florida

Floridians will soon be able to buy marijuana products along with cigarettes and snacks at Circle K gas stations, according to Green Thumb Industries, one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers. Under a new partnership between the companies, starting next year weed will be sold at 10 "RISE Express" dispensaries...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy