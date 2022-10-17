Read full article on original website
These States Have Put Marijuana Legalization on the November Ballot
President Joe Biden's pardoning of federal simple marijuana possession convictions has brought cannabis legalization back to the forefront, especially as Biden has urged all governors to do the same with state offenses. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no...
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
What Biden’s federal marijuana pardon means for Ohio
On Thursday, President Joe Biden made a major announcement about people serving time for simple possession of marijuana, pardoning federal convictions.
Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State
US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
Daylight saving time: These states want to stop changing the clocks twice a year
In just a few weeks, we'll be setting our clocks back an hour. Some states, however, are trying to put a stop to the twice-yearly changing of the clocks.
All 50 US States Were Ranked From Happiest To Saddest & West Virginia Is Looking Depressed
“No medicine cures what happiness cannot,” said renowned Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez. In order to highlight the happiest place in the U.S., the finance website WalletHub published a study on September 20 showing the most — and least — joyful states in the country.
Local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws could be right around the corner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – President Joe Biden pardoned Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. He also called for state-level action to provide additional relief for people with low-level marijuana convictions. While Georgians and Floridians wait to see how their state’s respond to President Biden’s call to action, a local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws, could be right around the corner.
Biden Moves On Marijuana: How Big Of A Deal Is This?
Last Thursday, President Biden surprised the nation by announcing that he would pardon all simple marijuana convictions at the federal level. It's a decision that echoes policy at the state level. Thirty-one states and D.C. no longer prosecute or criminalize a person for possessing small amounts of cannabis. Experts say...
Pennsylvania man held in Russia on marijuana-related charge to be moved to labor camp
A Pennsylvania man who has been held in a Russian detention center on a marijuana-related charge is being moved to a labor camp; his family told the Tribue-Review. Marc Fogel, 61, from Oakmont, was detained at a Russian airport on August 14 when he arrived to teach in his final year at the Anglo-American School. Fogel […]
Tennessee lawmaker looks to legalize medical cannabis next legislative session
One Tennessee lawmaker says she plans to reintroduce legislation that would legalize medical marijuana cultivation, distribution and use in the Volunteer State when the legislature convenes in January.
Daylight saving time: Delaware falling back despite U.S. Senate approving Sunshine Protection Act
Love it or hate it, it's coming: Daylight saving time. This time, get ready to "fall back." At 2 a.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 6, Delaware residents will have to set their clocks back by one hour. The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a bill called the "Sunshine Protection Act", which was...
Is It Legal To Bury A Loved One In Your Yard in Iowa?
While no one chooses to be faced with the death of a friend or family member, the sad reality is, it's part of life. Unless there is some magic pill created by science in the future, it's something everyone will have to go through. Back in April of this year, we were wondering if it was legal to bury a pet in your yard in Iowa. I'm now wondering, could you do this with a friend or family member?
Colorado Not Alone in Cannabis Woes
After recreational sales started in 2014, Colorado's commercial cannabis industry didn't experience a dry spell until 2021, when both wholesale prices and dispensary sales started dropping. That dry spell is bordering on full-on drought as we near the end of 2022, however, with the average price per pound of marijuana flower falling nearly 62 percent since last year.
Why Do Medical Cannabis And Gun Ownership Rights Conflict So Often?
Roughly 33% of US adults report owning a gun, according to a 2021 Georgetown University firearms survey. By the end of 2022, New Frontier Data expects 4.7 million Americans to be registered medical cannabis cardholders. How those two figures impact one another remains uncertain. But with federal laws preventing individuals...
Oklahomans Will Vote On Recreational Marijuana Next Year
The state will hold a special election to legalize weed on March 7.
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson responds to Biden’s marijuana reform proposal
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has responded to the proposal for marijuana decriminalization made Thursday afternoon by Pres. Joe Biden.
Marijuana use is becoming a new normal among young adults
More than two-fifths of young men and women now use cannabis at least on occasion. Young women are a big part of the growth as a gender gap on the use of marijuana closes. Across the entire adult population, marijuana use may have hit an all-time high. Cannabis users soon...
Marijuana coming to Circle K gas stations in Florida
Floridians will soon be able to buy marijuana products along with cigarettes and snacks at Circle K gas stations, according to Green Thumb Industries, one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers. Under a new partnership between the companies, starting next year weed will be sold at 10 "RISE Express" dispensaries...
Louisiana Only Has 1 Billionaire; Think You Know Who?
Forbes just released their annual "400 Richest People in America" list and Louisiana only has one person who qualified. I'll give you a few hints. It's a woman. Her husband was formerly on this list. He was a pretty snazzy dresser; especially during Mardi Gras. Oh, yeah, she's the owner...
