Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
berthoudsurveyor.com
Ryan Armagost, Berthoud resident and Republican candidate for Colorado State House
Berthoud resident Ryan Armagost, Republican candidate for Colorado State House District 64 (HD-64) that includes all of Berthoud proper as well as unincorporated areas to the south and east, has long possessed a predilection for public service. Armagost, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the Army National...
Community to Benefit from Weld Project Connect
Weld Project Connect will host up to 1,000 people today. They will receive vital services that help them maintain health, housing, employment, and more. The event will be held at Island Grove Events Center in Greeley from noon to 6:30 pm. Guests must check in by 5:30 pm. Major event...
More than 30 Colorado schools and districts have received naloxone through state program
DENVER — More than 30 school districts and standalone schools across Colorado now have naloxone to help someone who has overdosed. Denver Public Schools is the latest district to be added to the list. Nurses finished training this week. The move comes as more kids in our state are...
Fall Events Arrive in Downtown Loveland
Enjoy fall events full of pumpkins, local craft beer, art, and more!. The Loveland Downtown District will bring three signature Fall Events to Downtown Loveland this month. Learn more about Downtown Beer Week at www.downtownloveland.org/beerweek check out the write-up on the event at HeidiTown.com. The Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt will run...
BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Announces 12 Candidates for 25th Annual BBB Torch Awards for Ethics
Nine businesses and three nonprofits from Northern Colorado and Wyoming have been named candidates for the 2023 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics presented for the 25th year locally by the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation. Businesses and nonprofits were nominated by peers, colleagues, and customers during...
Waypoint Bank – Fort Collins Hires Commercial Lender
Fort Collins welcomes Joshua Alcantar as Commercial Lender Fort Collins – Waypoint Bank recently hired Joshua Alcantar to serve as Commercial Lender in their Fort Collins Branch. Joshua comes to Waypoint with over 15 years of banking experience and will help develop, manage, and grow the bank’s loan and...
Denver airport will develop 16,000 acres
Denver International AirportChristopher Ott/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Sixteen thousand acres of Denver International Airport land will eventually be developed, assistant city attorney David Steinberger told the City Council Wednesday, and the airport wants to use RFOs, or rolling Request for Offers, to get proposals into the pipeline.
Eisenhower's former 'Cold War retreat' ranch in Colorado sold
When President Dwight D. Eisenhower looked for an escape from the simmering Cold War in the 1950s, a favorite getaway was a rustic ranch four miles west of Winter Park — accommodations that were a far cry from Palm Beach, Martha’s Vineyard and other retreats that presidents frequent now. Byers Peak Ranch in Fraser, the property where Ike made many stays as his career skyrocketed from Army colonel to Allied commander, to president of the United States, sold over the summer for a reported $11.5...
Larimer United for Volunteerism
United Way of Larimer County will celebrate the 24th annual Make a Difference Day from October 17th through October 23rd and everyone in our community is invited to participate in this county-wide day of service! The 2022 festivities will kick off with a week-long celebration of volunteerism in Larimer County beginning October 17.
Summit Daily News
This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride
My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
Four Colorado bourbon bars dubbed 'best in West,' including one with 2,000-plus options
Whiskey-themed website 'The Bourbon Review' recently released their top 2022 picks for bourbons bars around the country and four Colorado spots made the cut to be featured on the 'West' region list. On the unranked list, the first spot to be included was The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge in...
Tiny home builder accused of fraud by customers is under police investigation
DENVER — The businessman accused of swindling people out of their life savings by promising to build them tiny homes and not delivering is now the target of a police investigation. Matt Sowash, founder of the Colorado-based nonprofit Holy Ground Tiny Houses, has also filed for bankruptcy, court records...
coloradosun.com
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
coloradosun.com
Background check of Denver schools’ special ed director did not reveal prior allegations of inappropriate behavior
Denver Public Schools’ recently promoted special education director was hired by district officials who did not know he had been accused of making sexually inappropriate comments to high school girls when he was principal of a California school, where he had used a different first name. Michael Winston, who...
Annual Wish for Wheels FOCO Program Brings Hundreds of New Bikes to Second-Graders
This fall, Bike Fort Collins, in partnership with its peer organization, Wish For Wheels, has a goal to bring a new bike and helmet to every second-grader in Poudre School District’s Title 1 schools as part of the 3rd Annual Wish for Wheels FoCo program, and the community’s support is needed to make it happen. Each new bike and helmet has a program cost of $150 and can be funded individually, or by businesses or organizations at any quantity. Funding 25-bikes enables a donor to sponsor an entire second-grade class, while a 65-bike commitment sponsors and funds an entire school. The bikes often last each second-grader for up to 3-years of use before growing out of them.
denverite.com
Even more development may be coming to the site of southeast Denver’s creepy Cameron Motel
The now-demolished “zero-star” Cameron Motel, at 4500 E. Evans Ave., in University Hills, is remembered as “nasty,” “infested with bed bugs,” and “sticky.”. Travelers recall a pit bull lunging at them from behind the counter. They suffered from itchy feet and welts. Some tried to get their money back and spend the night in the car, but the Cameron Motel had a strict no-refunds policy.
Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open
The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
Wildfire sparks near Boulder, prompting evacuations and closing highway
UPDATE: As of 4:31 PM, the fire was estimated to be 75 percent contained. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a small grass fire estimated to be eight to 10 acres in size has sparked near Lakeridge Trail, north of Boulder. Initially, four homes in the immediate area were...
Human remains found behind Thornton High School
Police say there is no threat to the public.
northfortynews
