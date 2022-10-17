ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

northfortynews

Community to Benefit from Weld Project Connect

Weld Project Connect will host up to 1,000 people today. They will receive vital services that help them maintain health, housing, employment, and more. The event will be held at Island Grove Events Center in Greeley from noon to 6:30 pm. Guests must check in by 5:30 pm. Major event...
GREELEY, CO
northfortynews

Fall Events Arrive in Downtown Loveland

Enjoy fall events full of pumpkins, local craft beer, art, and more!. The Loveland Downtown District will bring three signature Fall Events to Downtown Loveland this month. Learn more about Downtown Beer Week at www.downtownloveland.org/beerweek check out the write-up on the event at HeidiTown.com. The Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt will run...
LOVELAND, CO
northfortynews

BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Announces 12 Candidates for 25th Annual BBB Torch Awards for Ethics

Nine businesses and three nonprofits from Northern Colorado and Wyoming have been named candidates for the 2023 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics presented for the 25th year locally by the BBB Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Foundation. Businesses and nonprofits were nominated by peers, colleagues, and customers during...
WYOMING STATE
northfortynews

Waypoint Bank – Fort Collins Hires Commercial Lender

Fort Collins welcomes Joshua Alcantar as Commercial Lender Fort Collins – Waypoint Bank recently hired Joshua Alcantar to serve as Commercial Lender in their Fort Collins Branch. Joshua comes to Waypoint with over 15 years of banking experience and will help develop, manage, and grow the bank’s loan and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
David Heitz

Denver airport will develop 16,000 acres

Denver International AirportChristopher Ott/Unsplash. (Denver, Colo.) Sixteen thousand acres of Denver International Airport land will eventually be developed, assistant city attorney David Steinberger told the City Council Wednesday, and the airport wants to use RFOs, or rolling Request for Offers, to get proposals into the pipeline.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Eisenhower's former 'Cold War retreat' ranch in Colorado sold

When President Dwight D. Eisenhower looked for an escape from the simmering Cold War in the 1950s, a favorite getaway was a rustic ranch four miles west of Winter Park — accommodations that were a far cry from Palm Beach, Martha’s Vineyard and other retreats that presidents frequent now. Byers Peak Ranch in Fraser, the property where Ike made many stays as his career skyrocketed from Army colonel to Allied commander, to president of the United States, sold over the summer for a reported $11.5...
FRASER, CO
northfortynews

Larimer United for Volunteerism

United Way of Larimer County will celebrate the 24th annual Make a Difference Day from October 17th through October 23rd and everyone in our community is invited to participate in this county-wide day of service! The 2022 festivities will kick off with a week-long celebration of volunteerism in Larimer County beginning October 17.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride

My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
northfortynews

Annual Wish for Wheels FOCO Program Brings Hundreds of New Bikes to Second-Graders

This fall, Bike Fort Collins, in partnership with its peer organization, Wish For Wheels, has a goal to bring a new bike and helmet to every second-grader in Poudre School District’s Title 1 schools as part of the 3rd Annual Wish for Wheels FoCo program, and the community’s support is needed to make it happen. Each new bike and helmet has a program cost of $150 and can be funded individually, or by businesses or organizations at any quantity. Funding 25-bikes enables a donor to sponsor an entire second-grade class, while a 65-bike commitment sponsors and funds an entire school. The bikes often last each second-grader for up to 3-years of use before growing out of them.
FORT COLLINS, CO
denverite.com

Even more development may be coming to the site of southeast Denver’s creepy Cameron Motel

The now-demolished “zero-star” Cameron Motel, at 4500 E. Evans Ave., in University Hills, is remembered as “nasty,” “infested with bed bugs,” and “sticky.”. Travelers recall a pit bull lunging at them from behind the counter. They suffered from itchy feet and welts. Some tried to get their money back and spend the night in the car, but the Cameron Motel had a strict no-refunds policy.
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open

The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com

