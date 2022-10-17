Aaron Rodgers tells the media “he expects the Packers to be in the mix if there is trade opportunity”

Read full article on original website
Matt LaFleur Responds To Aaron Rodgers: NFL World Reacts
Just about everyone on the Green Bay Packers said that their 3-2 start would be nothing to worry about if they beat the New York Jets on Sunday. Well, they lost to the Jets on Sunday - badly - and now Aaron Rodgers' chakras appear totally out of whack. Speaking...
Packers Make Roster Decision On Sammy Watkins
The Green Bay Packers are in desperate need of a boost on offense. Luckily for them, help is on the way. On Wednesday afternoon, the Packers designated wide receiver Sammy Watkins to return from injured reserve. He's expected to practice on a limited basis today, per head coach Matt LaFleur.
Skip Bayless Just Sat There and Took It While Shannon Sharpe Screamed About How Bad Tom Brady Is
VIDEO: Shannon Sharpe goes off on Skip Bayless about Tom Brady.
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Joking Threat To Packers Teammates
The Green Bay Packers have looked nothing like the team many thought they would be coming into the year, and Aaron Rodgers may have to take matters into his own hands. Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," the 38-year-old joked that the best way to motivate his struggling offensive line may be restrict the gift-giving this holiday season.
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
Aaron Rodgers Misses Packers Practice With Concerning Reason
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed practice on Wednesday with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. He suffered this injury during the final Hail Mary attempt of the Packers' upset loss to the New York Giants in Week 5. He was able to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets, but struggled mightily in yet another loss.
Deion Sanders is absolutely going to listen to Power 5 job offers, because he feels his coaches deserve more money
Deion Sanders has changed the culture of Jackson State and HBCU football. More than ever, HBCU football is being talked about week in and week out, and Coach Prime is even getting noticed by some Power 5 jobs. There have been rumors that Coach Prime could be approached by several big Power 5 schools at the end of the year. Well, in an interview with 60 minutes, Deion said he would be crazy not to entertain the job offer, but not for the reasons you were thinking.
NFL World Reacts To The Packers Trade Rumor News
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly trying to boost their offense before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t Peter Bukowski), other general managers are "certain" the Packers are seeking help at wide receiver. Fowler suggested Chase Claypool as a possible target. Packers fans are dubious...
NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Star Wide Receiver Davante Adams
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing a potential punishment for his actions after a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams shoved a camera person who walked in front of him as he was exiting the field. The star wide receiver apologized for his behavior, but the man he pushed still decided to file assault charges against him.
Number of touches for Packers RB Aaron Jones still isn't good enough
It’s the same thing over and over again. No, not the Green Bay Packers underperforming every week – although that is also true – but head coach Matt LaFleur admitting that running back Aaron Jones didn’t get enough carries after a poor offensive showing. Jones is...
NFL executive has shocking roughing the passer comments
The NFL world has been going crazy the past few weeks after a few exceptionally soft roughing the passer calls have had massive impacts on multiple NFL games with Tom Brady benefitting from a generous call against the Atlanta Falcons and Derek Carr getting bailed out of a strip sack against the Kansas City Chiefs. But don’t expect the NFL to rush into any changes.
NFL Transactions for October 18, 2022 | Presented by Wristband Bros.
Free Agent TE Delanie Walker announces his retirement from the NFL. Panthers signed LB Chandler Wooten off the Cardinals PS. Panthers hosted LB Blake Lynch, DL Raequan Williams, LB Delontae Scott, LB Dorian O’Daniel, LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe, and OL Spence Brown for a visit. Green Bay Packers. Packers claimed...
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Giants find ways to win; Packers are pretenders; Ranking NFL's top 10 teams
This season has really shown the football world how difficult it is to build a consistent NFL winner. We've seen a handful of contenders lose games that should have been penciled in as "Ws" on the schedule. That unpredictability has even the most astute observer questioning which teams are really the ones to watch as the heavyweights in the league.
Veteran Quarterbacks Losing Respect of Teammates
We have become so accustomed to seeing guys like Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs and rallying their teammates to glory that it’s a little jarring when they struggle, as they seem to be this season. Covino & Rich think they may have diagnosed the problem and it’s similar for all these guys: they are losing touch with their squads because they have become too aloof and unapproachable. It’s hard to command respect from guys who have to grind daily when you’re busy dancing the Macarena at the owner’s wedding.
Alabama WR Jermaine Burton is being accused of hitting several Tennessee Vols fans when they stormed the field (VIDEO)
Jermaine Burton was in his feelings after losing to Tennessee, but the star wide receiver may have to answer some more questions after video emerged of him hitting a female fan. That is not the only incident though. Another video shows Burton making a gesture like he is trying to...
Packers Writer Calls Out Fans Over Matt LaFleur Treatment
Head coach Matt LaFleur did something for the first time in four seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He lost consecutive games against the New York Giants in Week 5 and the New York Jets in Week 6. Apparently, these results are already irking Packers fans. That’s why Packers writer...
Colin Cowherd Says Broncos Should Consider Trading Russell Wilson
Colin Cowherd: “I’m going to throw this at you and you’ll think it’s insane. Denver says to Arizona ‘We will take Kyler off your hands and you can have Russell.’ Kingsbury is like ‘just give me a coachable guy!’— Russell Wilson, whereas Denver, Hackett is like ‘give me a young guy who can move!’ If Arizona doesn’t solve this, if Denver doesn’t solve this, who wouldn’t take that phone call? Kyler Murray does not trust the owner, the GM, or the coach, and he gets a fresh start. Denver gets what they want. Russell is an older Kyler. Arizona is like ‘we like Kyler, he’s not coachable.’ That’s not an issue with Russell. Both have issues, and both have contracts you can’t get out of. You can with a trade. America am I nuts?? If these seasons torpedo, you would not in Arizona take a call from Denver on 33-year-old Russell Wilson? Denver’s owners are looking at this and thinking ‘did we just buy Blockbuster??’ Kyler is sitting here thinking ‘why am I taking all the shots here? My owner calls me out, my GM doesn’t like me, they put an addendum in my contract, and I don’t love my coach.' Kyler would love a fresh start. Arizona is like ‘we are over Kyler, but we built our offense based on his skill set as a mobile quarterback.' I've seen broadcasters be swapped, I've seen companies be swapped, you wouldn't take a call in ten weeks if things don't get solved?" (Full Segment Above)
Aaron Rodgers Announces His Playing Status For Sunday
Aaron Rodgers missing Wednesday's practice won't place him in any danger of sitting out Week 7's matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Green Bay Packers quarterback injured his thumb at the end of Week 5's loss to the New York Giants, but he played last weekend after only practicing Thursday and Friday.
Week 6 Big Time Packers Players of the Game
The Packers player of the game in week six is Robert Tonyan. He finished the game with a stat line of 10 receptions on 12 targets and 90 yards. He played on 63% of snaps, which was his highest percentage all season. Four of his 10 receptions were first downs. This was one of Tonyan’s best games in his career; his 10 catches on 12 catches were career highs for both stats and his 90 receiving yards were his second-highest.
