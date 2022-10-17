ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton superintendent named top in Ohio

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vr4Ga_0icN4qhP00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Public Schools Superintendent has been selected as Ohio Superintendent of the Year for the first time since 1989.

Plunging temps and snow headed our way

Dr. Elizabeth Lolli has served as the DPS superintendent since 2018, the release said. In her time at DPS, she has earned several awards including the Betsy M. Cowles Women in Leadership Award, the Excellence in Educational Leadership Award, the Exemplary Leadership Award for Region 13, the Outstanding Public Official Award, the BASA Exemplary Leadership Award for Region 9 and the Save the Music Foundation’s 17th Annual Administrator Award for Distinguished Support of Music Education.

She has also served in a variety of positions from classroom teacher and curriculum director to assistant principal.

RECAP: Honor Flight Dayton spends day in Washington DC

This award, given by the Buckey Association of School Administrators was given to Lolli for the work she has done to improve the education experience for all students under her care. During her time as superintendent, she has achieved the following, the school said:

  • Increasing the number of neighborhood school centers from 5 to 10
  • Opening the district’s first School-Based Health Center at Roosevelt Elementary
  • Increasing the number of Career-Technical Pathways from 13 to 24
  • Implementing Orff-Schulwerk methodology in all elementary music classes
  • Reinstating band and choir programs
  • Improving the overall report card rating for the first time in the district’s history and recovering the report card rating for a second time to pre-COVID levels
  • Developing and implementing a double teaching model in all 1st-3rd grade classrooms, which increased student achievement and closed gaps
Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken closes Ohio road

“I am very honored to be selected as the Ohio Superintendent of the Year,” Dr. Lolli said. “I am also appreciative that the efforts of the Dayton Public School District are being recognized at this level. All successful leaders are supported by high-quality team members. The entire DPS team has a part in this award. We will continue the work for all Dayton students. For me, this work is a mission — not a job.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Ohio education board proposes policies to arm teachers

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Big Walnut Board of Education introduced policy changes Thursday to allow school teachers to carry firearms — making the district one of the first in Ohio to do so. The policy would opt the district into a state law passed in June that relaxed training requirements for school employees to […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Police called to brawl in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Police were dispatched to Dayton’s Wright Stop Plaza on reports of a large fight. Reports said up to 10 people could be involved. It is unclear what events may have led up […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio gubernatorial campaign hosting political forum in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An event to hear directly from the Democratic candidate running to be Ohio’s next governor will be held in the form of a political forum. According to a release, an event to hear from gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley will be held at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at CWA Local […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Which central, southeast Ohio parks will have peak fall leaves this weekend?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Strong winds have yet to knock out the bulk of maroon, orange and yellow hues adorning trees across the Buckeye state — so if you’re fiending for fall foliage this weekend, you’re in luck. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources released its weekly fall color forecast Thursday. “Ideal” fall weather conditions […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio Princeton student found dead, official says

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — A Princeton University student from Ohio who went missing near campus roughly a week ago was found dead Thursday, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found by an employee outside on the campus facilities grounds behind tennis courts at about 1 p.m., Onofri said. He said there […]
PRINCETON, NJ
WDTN

Police called to fight on RTA vehicle

Correction: An earlier edition of this article listed the incorrect location for the fight. The fight happened on an RTA vehicle. This error has been corrected. DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to break up a large fight in Dayton Thursday afternoon. According to an RTA spokesperson, several kids got into a fight on […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Springfield schools awarded 200K for language literacy program

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield City School District (SCSD) has been awarded a large amount of money that will benefit some students in the district. According to a release, the district has received the ‘Reaching All Students Through Language & Literacy Grant’ for $200,000 in order to help benefit non-native English speaking students. The grant, […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Ohio retired teachers’ pension fund suffers $5.3 billion loss as staff get bonuses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s teacher retirement system paid out $10 million in staff bonuses the same year its pension fund lost over $5 billion, according to updated figures released Thursday. Two months after the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS) Board awarded its 100-member investment staff with hefty performance bonuses, the pension fund […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

100 quail killed in Dayton house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A house fire led to the death of over 100 pets in Dayton Wednesday evening. According to the Dayton Fire Department, two dogs, seven cats and approximately 100 quail died when a house caught fire on the 900 block of Hillcrest Avenue in Dayton. Crews arrived at 7:20 p.m. to find heavy […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

The Foodbank holding Trotwood distribution event

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank is hosting an additional distribution event for those in need of food on Thursday. According to a release, the drive-thru event will be for Trotwood and surrounding area residents and will be held Thursday, October 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Salem Mall at 2275 […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

RTA bus collides with car in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An RTA bus crashed into a car at a Dayton intersection just before 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a Dayton RTA bus and a Student Driver marked car collided at the intersection of Ludlow Street and Monument Avenue. The incident was initially reported as […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio’s latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite. The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, bringing the case count above 10,000 week-over-week once again. While the new data puts […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

US-35 East in Beavercreek reopened after crash

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Commuters on US-35 East may have seen delays after the eastbound lanes were shut down due to a car crash on Thursday afternoon. According to the ODOT traffic map OHGO, all lanes of US-35 Eastbound have been shut down just past I-675 due to a collision. It is unknown how many […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WHIO Dayton

Funds awarded to local cemeteries for improvements

Three cemeteries in the Miami Valley will benefit from $104,000 the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing is awarding to 44 cemeteries in Ohio. Cedarville North Cemetery in Cedarville Township recieved $2,500 to upgrade cemetery records software, Lower Miami Cemetery in Jefferson Township recieved...
CEDARVILLE, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated cheap eats in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy