Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
John Fetterman ‘Has No Work Restrictions' as He Recovers From Stroke, PA Senate Hopeful's Doctor Says
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's primary care physician said the Democratic Senate candidate has no work restrictions as he recovers after suffering a stroke five months ago. Fetterman "is recovering well from his stroke and his health has continued to improve," wrote Dr. Clifford Chen. "Unfortunately for Dr. Oz, I'm...
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Steve Bannon Sentenced To 4 Months For Contempt Of Congress
The former Trump adviser was convicted in July for defying the House Jan. 6 committee's demand for records related to the attack.
3 South Shore incumbents face challenges for seats in U.S. House of Representatives
This is the third of three stories highlighting the South Shore's open seats on this year's statewide election ballot. Click here for an article about state Senate candidates, and here for an article about state House of Representatives race. Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 22. Fiscal responsibility, securing the border, abortion rights, coastal resiliency and other hot-button issues have been raised this election season by the six candidates vying for three seats in U.S. House of Representatives. ...
How responsible is Biden for high inflation?
The main area where Biden has faced criticism relates to outsized government spending.
Dominion CEO says unfounded voter fraud claims have put employees ‘into danger’
The head of voting systems company Dominion says unfounded allegations of voter fraud leveled against his company by former President Trump and his allies since 2020 have put people into harms way. “People have been put into danger,” Dominion CEO John Poulos told “60 Minutes” correspondent Anderson Cooper during an interview set to air this…
Supreme Court Rejects Request to Block Biden Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Program
The Supreme Court rejected a request to block the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program. Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the emergency application to block the program that had been filed by a Wisconsin taxpayers group Wednesday. Barrett is responsible for such applications issued from cases in the 7th...
