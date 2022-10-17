ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Patriot Ledger

3 South Shore incumbents face challenges for seats in U.S. House of Representatives

This is the third of three stories highlighting the South Shore's open seats on this year's statewide election ballot. Click here for an article about state Senate candidates, and here for an article about state House of Representatives race. Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 22.  Fiscal responsibility, securing the border, abortion rights, coastal resiliency and other hot-button issues have been raised this election season by the six candidates vying for three seats in U.S. House of Representatives.  ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Hill

Dominion CEO says unfounded voter fraud claims have put employees ‘into danger’

The head of voting systems company Dominion says unfounded allegations of voter fraud leveled against his company by former President Trump and his allies since 2020 have put people into harms way. “People have been put into danger,” Dominion CEO John Poulos told “60 Minutes” correspondent Anderson Cooper during an interview set to air this…

Comments / 0

Community Policy