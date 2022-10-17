ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants

(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
Knowing your ballot: The amendments Tennesseans are voting on

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Tennesseans head to the ballot for early voting, officials are sending reminders to read the ballot beforehand. While the governor’s office is on the ballot, Tennesseans will have the chance to change the state’s constitution with four amendments on the ballot. “Any time...
Early voting starts tomorrow in Tennessee

Early voting starts tomorrow in Tennessee for state and federal elections. It runs from Wednesday, October 19, through Thursday, November 3. Secretary of State, Tre Hargett is reminding registered voters to bring a valid photo ID which includes a driver's license or state issued identification. Tennessee government or federal government IDs are also valid. You'll need to check with your local election officials for early voting locations.
Urgent Need for Blood and Platelets Following Fall Break

Blood Assurance is pleading for donors after a serious decline in donations during fall break for many area school districts. Over the course of the last week, the nonprofit experienced a 90% reduction in donations, compared to the week before. As of Monday, Oct. 17, it had just a one-day’s supply of O-positive, O-negative and B-negative blood units available for distributionto more than 70 regional medical facilities.
Yes, in November we're still turning our clocks back an hour in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In just weeks it will be time to 'fall back' in Tennessee when Daylight Saving causes us to turn the clock back an hour on November 6. Despite legislation which passed in 2019, the state is still waiting on Uncle Sam to make the necessary changes to law before Tennessee can make daylight saving permanent.
