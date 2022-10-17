Read full article on original website
IRS tax changes could mean hundreds of dollars for you
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennesseans know high inflation is causing all kinds of costs to soar. So how about some good news tied to the uptick?. The IRS announced it's making adjustments in response to that inflation, which could save you hundreds of dollars. First things first: these are...
chattanoogapulse.com
Tennessee’s Unemployment Rate Holds Steady In September, Remains at 3.4% Statewide
Unemployment in Tennessee remained unchanged between August and September, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September came in at 3.4% and is just 0.2 of a percentage point away from Tennessee’s all-time low rate of 3.2%.
WSMV
Tennessee won’t follow CDC’s recommendation to require students receive COVID vaccination
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A CDC advisory committee is officially recommending all states to add COVID-19 to the list of recommended vaccines for children going to school, but it doesn’t look like Tennessee is going to follow that advice. The move would put the COVID shot on the same...
wpln.org
Tell us your experience about your experience with disability benefits in Tennessee
Social Security and other disability benefits are meant to be a safety net for people who are unable to work because of a medical condition. However, the process of applying for and remaining eligible to receive benefits can be complicated and frustrating to the people they’re meant to help.
wpln.org
Industrial farms are reaping federal ‘conservation’ funding, but Tennessee’s small farmers are left out
Kristina Villa runs a small farm, called Villa Acres, east of Nashville. Neat lines of sweet potatoes alternate with arugula and cucumbers, bordered by tall grasses, wildflowers and trees humming with bird calls. It boasts 50 different fruits and vegetables throughout the year. As the season shifts, Villa rotates her...
thecentersquare.com
Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants
(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
wvlt.tv
Knowing your ballot: The amendments Tennesseans are voting on
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Tennesseans head to the ballot for early voting, officials are sending reminders to read the ballot beforehand. While the governor’s office is on the ballot, Tennesseans will have the chance to change the state’s constitution with four amendments on the ballot. “Any time...
smithcountyinsider.com
What Tennesseans Need to Know About the Proposed Constitutional Amendments on the Nov. 8 Ballot
Secretary of State Tre Hargett wants voters to know about the four proposed Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot and the process for amendments to pass in Tennessee. “Our Tennessee Constitution is the foundation of our state government and this November, there will be...
Understanding the proposed amendments to Tennessee Constitution
Voters in Tennessee will see four proposed amendments to the state constitution on their ballots this election season. Election officials are warning voters some of those amendments are lengthy and are advising people to do their research before heading to the polls.
wcyb.com
Early voting starts tomorrow in Tennessee
Early voting starts tomorrow in Tennessee for state and federal elections. It runs from Wednesday, October 19, through Thursday, November 3. Secretary of State, Tre Hargett is reminding registered voters to bring a valid photo ID which includes a driver's license or state issued identification. Tennessee government or federal government IDs are also valid. You'll need to check with your local election officials for early voting locations.
Tennessee has 36 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Tennessee using data from Connect K-12.
Tennessee For All Encourages "NO" Vote on Amendment 1
Advocacy group says "right to work" should not be a part of Tennessee Constitution. A Tennessee policy advocacy group, Tennessee for All, is calling on voters to vote "NO" on a proposed constitutional amendment that will be on the ballot in November.
‘Focused on being governor’: Bill Lee discusses decision not to debate ahead of November election
Gov. Lee gave a little more insight as to why he's choosing not to debate Democrat challenger Dr. Jason Martin.
Early voting in Tennessee runs through November 3
If you're tired of seeing all of the political ads on TV, we have good news. Early Voting in Tennessee began Wednesday, October 19th.
‘Calls of desperation’ to fix problems at Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
Davidson County has just 11 of the 63 positions filled at Child Protective Services, according to Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville).
Flu activity on the rise in Middle Tennessee
The peak of the flu season is around the corner, but Tennessee is seeing an early increase in flu activity.
Early voting has started in Tennessee. Here's what you need to know before heading out to the polls.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Election season officially is here. In Tennessee, Wednesday marked the start of early voting. Dozens of voters lined up this morning outside of the Downtown Knoxville West voting site to cast their ballots. Some races that will be decided on in this year's midterms are the...
allongeorgia.com
Urgent Need for Blood and Platelets Following Fall Break
Blood Assurance is pleading for donors after a serious decline in donations during fall break for many area school districts. Over the course of the last week, the nonprofit experienced a 90% reduction in donations, compared to the week before. As of Monday, Oct. 17, it had just a one-day’s supply of O-positive, O-negative and B-negative blood units available for distributionto more than 70 regional medical facilities.
Amendment 2: Creating temporary line of succession for Tennessee governor
Tennessee is the only state that doesn't have a plan if the governor can't perform their duties for any reason. An amendment on the ballot this November would change that.
chattanoogacw.com
Yes, in November we're still turning our clocks back an hour in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In just weeks it will be time to 'fall back' in Tennessee when Daylight Saving causes us to turn the clock back an hour on November 6. Despite legislation which passed in 2019, the state is still waiting on Uncle Sam to make the necessary changes to law before Tennessee can make daylight saving permanent.
