Final Missouri teacher shortage commission recommendations focus on pay

After months of meetings and studies, a Missouri commission on the state’s teacher shortage has come to a consensus: Teachers need more money. The Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission presented its recommendations to the state’s board of education Tuesday. The first was to raise starting teacher salaries from $25,000 to $38,000 annually and to require annual reviews to make sure the salaries remain competitive. Missouri’s minimum teacher salary has not been updated since 2005.
MSU has carved out a space for independent, local news. Here's why.

In this episode of our monthly program, Engaging the Community, we hear from Missouri State University President Clif Smart on why the university has carved out a space for local, independent news. The university has been home to Ozarks Public Broadcasting—which includes KSMU-Ozarks Public Radio—for decades. More recently, it provided...
Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents

Early in 2019, Ed Galbraith faced a crowd of some 200 unhappy Springfield, Missouri, residents. He wanted to make amends. Galbraith, then director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ environmental quality division, acknowledged that the state agency in charge of protecting the environment should have announced sooner that contaminated water had spread from an old industrial site near Springfield-Branson National Airport. Residents had recently found out that a harmful chemical known to cause cancer had been detected in the groundwater.
