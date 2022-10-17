William Joseph(Sully) Sullivan Jr.

Our dear friend William J. Sullivan Jr. sadly passed away on August 9, 2022 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center due to complications from a severe accident he suffered seven years earlier.

Sully was born December 17, 1939 in Norwalk Ct. To William Joseph Sullivan Sr. and Joan McClarity Sullivan. Raised in Westport Ct., Sully attended several prep schools where he became a local legend due to his prowess in athletics especially football and

track and field.

Sully attended the University of Dayton on a football scholarship where he excelled. He graduated with a degree in business where he acquired what would become a life-long involvement in the world of finance. Following his graduation, he began a very successful career on Wall Street where he worked for several firms. It was during these years that he was introduced to the sport of rugby which began a life-long passion.

Sully joined the Manhattan Rugby Football Club and traveled all over the globe playing the game he loved. In the summer of 1978, Sully was invited down to the Jersey Shore and he immediately fell in love with the social scene and he never left. He worked at various watering holes as a bouncer and later a bartender. Sully worked at the Barclay in Belmar from 1979 until it was sold and knocked down in 2013. Sully worked thousand of events and was quick with a joke, or to light up your smoke. If you ever attended an affair at the Barclay you no doubt

enjoyed one of his famous cocktails.

Sully was an avid physical fitness buff and was a daily fixture in local gyms and health clubs. He eschewed most processed and fast foods and his diet could generously be described as Spartan. Way ahead of his time he was a huge proponent of large doses of apple cider vinegar and swore by its many health benefits long before it became trendy.

Sully managed his own stock portfolio and followed the stock market religiously. He proudly enaged his family’s philanthropic foundation, The Hazel Dell Foundation a 501(C)(3). Through Sully’s able stewardship he kept the foundation solvent and donated millions of dollars to various charities nationwide.

Sully leaves behind his cousin, Gail Fallon of Wall, his niece and nephew Dawn Kaye and Peter Dunlop, Westport Ct., and hundreds of good friends at the Jersey Shore.

Sully’s friends would like to thank the ownership and staff at Sunnyside Manor Senior Living in Wall Township for the outstanding love and care you showed Sully these last seven years. The quality of care you provided undoubtedly extended his life and we gratefully thank you for that.

In lieu of flowers may we suggest that you consider donating to Sully’s favorite charity The Tunnel To Towers Foundation at 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, New York, 10306, or T2T.org.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Rose RC Church, Belmar, NJ. Sully will be interred in his family’s crypt at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY on December 17, 2022 on what would have been his 83rd birthday. 1-4-3 Ace and thanks for being you!