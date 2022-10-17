Robert L. Lee, Sr., 86, beloved husband of Alice Lee, of Brielle departed this life on Friday October 14, 2022, at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born March 10, 1936, in Reidsville, NC., he was the son of the late Elizabeth and George Whisett. Robert served in the US Army; he later worked for P&L Trucking for 15 years and then 20 years at Raritan Steel Mill, Perth Amboy, NJ, until his retirement in 2000. Robert was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Manasquan where he served on the Trustee Board and was a member of the church choir.

Robert was predeceased by his parents, his sister Bernice Lee McCall in 2016 and his son Keith G. Lee, Sr. in 2011. Left to cherish his fond memories are his wife Alice Lee, Brielle, NJ, his son Robert L. Lee, Jr., daughters Denise Lee and Tracey A. Lee all of Toms River, NJ; stepsons Wayne Busby of Wall, NJ, Keith Busby of Neptune, NJ, daughter-in-law Gina Wyatt Lee of Hopewell, VA, niece Patricia Henderson (Terry) and nephew Thomas Earl Lee both of Myrtle Beach, SC. Robert also leaves behind a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and dear friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday October 20, 2022, from 10 am to 11:30 am at Shiloh Baptist Church 44 Union Avenue Manasquan, NJ 08736. The funeral service will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will be 2:30 pm on October 20, 2022, at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, North Hanover, NJ. To send condolences to the family please visit http://www.orenderfamilyhome.net .