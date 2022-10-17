ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Hogle Zoo to celebrate Day of the Dead October 26

By Laura Polacheck
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
Utah's Hogle Zoo will celebrate "Día de los Muertos," also known as "Day of the Dead," with a special day-long celebration on October 26.

Day of the Dead is celebrated in Latin cultures to honor lost loved ones, when souls of the dead are thought to return to the world of the living through as Monarch butterflies.

Día de los Muertos activities at the zoo will honor zoo animals that have passed away, special presentations from zoo keepers, and crafts projects that feature butterflies.

For those celebrating the holiday, shrines are often built in homes with the loved ones' favorites items, candles, and painted skulls made of sugar or chocolate.

