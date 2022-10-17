Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Let’s keep Dennis Thomas
We need to keep Dennis Thomas on Placerville’s City Council. He understands Placerville and keeps a logical outlook for solving problems that range from public safety to keeping our history intact. Dennis brought a steady hand to the City Council to guide us through the COVID-19 pandemic and back to normal without losing his sense of humor.
Mountain Democrat
GDPUD candidate: Donna Seaman
Why are you running to serve on the Georgetown Divide Public Utility District Board of Directors?. As an appointed incumbent I now see that with my experience in the field I can give recommendations for improvement. I have reviewed and updated contracts with improved wording to protect the district. I have also encouraged the district to get CEQA implemented and documented on all projects, which is required by law.
Mountain Democrat
$28K in sick time overpay settled
El Dorado County expects to get back money overpaid to a former Human Resources director mistakenly paid $28,149 for unused sick time. The county notified Tameka Usher of the mistake in late February. Months later she agreed to pay back the county in monthly installments. Usher left the county for a human resources job with the city of Rocklin.
galtheraldonline.com
Planning approves permit for semitruck yard in industrial area
The Galt Planning Commission approved a permit for a proposed truck yard on Live Oak Avenue at its Oct. 13 regular meeting. It also learned that new state legislation means a housing ordinance in the process of passage needs to be pulled and reworked. City staff said the proposed truck...
Mountain Democrat
GDPUD candidate: Robert Stovall
Why are you running to serve on the Georgetown Divide Public Utility District Board of Directors?. I’ve lived on the Divide for 10 years and I am aware of the water needs for our community. I care what is taking place in my county and especially in our community where water resources are needed. I have been a resident of El Dorado County for 36 years and have always been involved in making positive changes for others. When I retired I was determined to get involved in a way that I could make a difference for my community and the generations to follow. I was appointed to the GDPUD Finance Committee. I have taken this job very seriously and have spent time gaining knowledge on systems and issues within our district. I look forward to continuing to be a contributing member to my community by being a GDPUD board member.
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom City Council repeals garage sale ordinance
Like having garage sales? Well now you can do it more often in Folsom to make some of that needed extra gas money. At its regular meeting last week, Folsom City Council members repealed and deleted a section of their municipal code that limited the frequency of garage sales in the city.In the original municipal code enacted in 1997, the council limited garage sales to no more than three consecutive days and a maximum of two sales per year on the same premises.
Mountain Democrat
Now in business: The Blooming Mind
The Blooming Mind provides pediatric neuropsychology consultation services. Dr. Christy Bath, clinical psychologist and pediatric neuropsychologist, brings to El Dorado County comprehensive pediatric neuropsychological assessment services, disposition and resource planning, consultation and treatment interventions. Contact:. (530) 748-6523.
Mountain Democrat
Supes support Forebay Park
Applause and cheers followed the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous vote to move forward with the Forebay Park project. Tuesday’s decision to adopt a conceptual park design kickstarts the environmental review process, which should wrap up next spring. The conceptual design presented to the Board of...
Mountain Democrat
Conservation Celebration planned in Placerville
On Saturday, Oct. 22, Gaines and Associates, Camo Queen and The Outdoor View are partnering in presenting a Conservation Celebration at the Shakespeare Club in Placerville. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the conservation community’s partnership in meeting the increasing challenges to wildlife conservation in California. Working...
Mountain Democrat
GDPUD candidate: Michael Saunders
Why are you running to serve on the Georgetown Divide Public Utility District Board of Directors?. I am running so our community can have clean, affordable water and so our rates can provide a sustainable delivery system without putting an undue burden on the ratepayer. I am running to continue to advocate for the district with the state and at the federal level to keep our area rural, maintain our watershed and promote protection from wildfire. I will continue to work alongside the community, staff and fellow board members with respect and cooperation. The district represents where I live. I love the Divide. I am running to serve and represent my neighbors, friends, merchants, organizations and all of those in the community.
goldcountrymedia.com
Don't blame The Messenger
We don’t make up the news. Our job is to report the news. Sometimes that news hits a nerve with readers. And sometimes our readers don’t like the reported actions of those we write about and they let those sources know. When questioned by readers, 95-plus percent of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Law enforcement agencies increase presence for return of Lake20 event
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In August 2020, the Tribune reported statistics on a weekend that turned to chaos and as car enthusiasts flocked to South Lake Tahoe despite shutdowns at the height of the global pandemic. The South Lake Tahoe Police Department made an announcement via facebook Tuesday...
Mountain Democrat
Stories arise
History enthusiasts flocked to Placerville Union Cemetery Saturday, Oct. 15, for Buried History’s Save the Graves fundraiser, at which historical Main Street merchants returned to life to share their stories. Eight influential figures entranced visitors with their tales of triumph, perseverance, loss and legacy.
Mountain Democrat
Harry E. Hopkins
Harry Elmer Hopkins, of Camino, CA was born in Wellfleet, Mass., the son of Grace Rich Hopkins and the late Harry E. Hopkins. Educated at Univ. of Mass. and Yale University, he had a 33-year career at the U. S. Forest Service, mostly in northern California. He served honorably in the U.S. Army in Germany 1952-1954.
Mountain Democrat
Support for Brooke Laine
I am supporting Brooke Laine for District 5 supervisor for El Dorado County. Very rarely do policymakers in positions of influence reach out to learn more, request real facts and data or ask what they can do to help. Brooke Laine did exactly that and it surprised me. Months ago,...
Sacramento to offer discounted rain barrels to residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is offering residents discounted rain barrels so they can store rainwater for later use. The barrels will go on sale starting Oct. 20 at 5 a.m. Residents will need to pay around $45 for the barrels, which will then be shipped to their addresses. “It’s a great […]
Mountain Democrat
Business Spotlight: Naturwood Home Furnishings
At Naturwood Home Furnishings, it’s about the people. Family owned and operated for more than 70 years, four out of five generations are still active in the store carrying on John Keyes’ tradition of high-quality furniture sold with integrity. “I love the family,” insisted advertising director Michelle Benjamin,...
Two major community projects currently under construction in Folsom Ranch
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Ranch is currently the home of one of the largest master plans in Northern California. At 3,585 acres of planned community, Folsom Ranch will not just have thousands of new homes but commercial and retail sites, office/medical buildings, fast food and a gas station. The...
Mountain Democrat
Fall into a WINEcation this weekend
This weekend is the perfect time to take a WINEcation at El Dorado County’s award-winning wineries. Travelers can experience wine varietals from wine regions around the world and not have to worry about getting stuck in an airport or hunting for lost luggage. Just book a ticket for Oct. 22 & 23 at eldoradowines.org/winecation. When purchasing tickets pick a starting location winery.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Turn restriction pilot program in Meyers to be discontinued
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The citizen-developed right turn restriction pilot program has not worked as officials had hoped and they will let it will expire at the end of the month. The Labor Day holiday weekend provided officials with data that showed travel apps are still sending motorists...
