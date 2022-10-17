If you lived in or grew up in Palmyra, it’s safe to say you know of a tradition nearly 70 years in the making. The ladies auxiliary of the township fire department has been hard at work since September on its annual hoagie sale, with dozens of sandwiches made every other week on the first and third Wednesday of the month. Previously a year-round effort, the hoagie sale has been extended just through May, with roughly 20 or so hoagie days during that time.

PALMYRA, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO