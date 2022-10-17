Read full article on original website
thesunpapers.com
Borough awarded grant to update inventory of trees
At its recent work session, the board of commissioners authorized the signing of an agreement for an already-awarded grant that will pay for a tree professional to recatalog the borough’s street trees. Borough Administrator Sharon McCullough noted the last time the trees were cataloged was about nine years ago....
thesunpapers.com
Rail line talk leads to frustration at committee meeting
The public portion of a township committee meeting on Oct. 17 once again was a contentious back-and-forth between committee members and Say No to GCL, who are against the proposed Glassboro Camden Line. The light-rail transit line that will run from Camden to Glassboro was first proposed in 1996 and...
thesunpapers.com
Bratton Law and Rothamel & Associates holds annual candy drive for troops
Calling all South Jersey residents to put their extra Halloween candy to good use for Bratton Law and Rothamel & Associate’s annual candy drive. From Oct. 27 through Nov. 4, they will accept individually wrapped candy to be donated to Philadelphia Treats for Troops. Simply drop off candy at its Haddonfield or Moorestown office locations at:
thesunpapers.com
Fire ‘ladies’ continue a decades-long hoagie tradition
If you lived in or grew up in Palmyra, it’s safe to say you know of a tradition nearly 70 years in the making. The ladies auxiliary of the township fire department has been hard at work since September on its annual hoagie sale, with dozens of sandwiches made every other week on the first and third Wednesday of the month. Previously a year-round effort, the hoagie sale has been extended just through May, with roughly 20 or so hoagie days during that time.
thesunpapers.com
Annual trunk or treat celebrates the fall season
The township will host its annual trunk or treat Saturday at Memorial Park on Lenola Road. “The Parks and Recreation Committee has been coordinating this event since 2015,” Township Administrator Eric Schubiger said. Like many other community events, trunk or treat was canceled for two years because of COVID.
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County encourages residents to visit county animal shelter
October is Adopt a Shelter Pet Month, and the Burlington County commissioners are encouraging residents to consider adopting or fostering a dog or cat from the County Animal Shelter. “The Burlington County Animal Shelter staff and volunteers do a great job caring for the dogs, cats and other animals at...
thesunpapers.com
Township schools roll out an alumni network
The township’s vibrant community of alumni has gotten the attention of the school district, which is introducing a virtual alumni network program for passionate former Pirates. “We started investigating this idea about a year ago,” Cinnaminson school district Data Systems Coordinator Kathryn Esaia said. “Superintendent Stephen Cappello was the...
thesunpapers.com
Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as general assignment reporter
NBC10 Philadelphia announced today that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and start Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s...
thesunpapers.com
‘A dream come true’
On a cool and crisp fall day recently, residents gathered on Main Street to witness the unveiling of Percheron Park’s main attraction – the Diligence horse sculpture. “I don’t think we could have imagined it being a better day weather wise and crowd wise,” said Kathy Logue, president of the Friends of Percheron Park. “It was wonderful, and the crowd was waiting to see that statue …
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County moves to electronic procurement system
Burlington County is moving to an electronic procurement system that is expected to make its contracting and purchasing processes more efficient and yield savings that will benefit county taxpayers. The county plans to switch to an e-procurement system from Ion Wave Technologies starting next month, making it one of the...
thesunpapers.com
Villains shine musically in South Jersey Pops’ kickoff concert Oct. 23
The South Jersey Pops, the area’s own non-profit orchestra, delves into the darker side of theater with its first concert of the 2022-23 season. “Villains,” to be staged Oct. 23, 2022, at Lenape High School in Medford, will pay homage to some of the great and memorable foes, scoundrels and other evil entities from the history of cinema, theater, fabledom and classical music.
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield Softball teams up with sisters for a cure
To recognize and support October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, girls from Haddonfield Softball’s 12/14U and 10U teams distributed 300 pink awareness ribbons and raised more than $200 for the Tyanna Foundation on Oct. 8. Attached to the ribbons were QR codes that enabled people to donate to the...
thesunpapers.com
Police partner with prosecutor on addiction program
In recent years, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office has sponsored a program called “Straight …To Treatment,” developed to help those dealing with addiction and substance abuse. The office partnered up with a number of police departments in the county to have a representative from the program...
thesunpapers.com
Home-and-school hosts board of education forum
The township’s Home and School organization hosted a board of education candidate forum on Oct 13, an event moderated by the Moorestown Braver Angels Alliance, a grassroots organization that seeks to depolarize politics. The forum was an opportunity for the community to get to know each of the six...
thesunpapers.com
Speakers, seminars teach people how to trace ancestors
Except for Native Americans, America is a nation of immigrants – a beacon of hope with “streets paved in gold” to people across the world. From the starving Irish during the Great Hunger to Jewish people escaping Hitler, to Eastern Europeans leaving Communist nations, the Statue of Liberty’s welcome or a landing at JFK Airport must have been overwhelming, an incredible feeling of freedom.
thesunpapers.com
‘Always something to find’
For those curious about tracing family history, the township library has a genealogy club that provides resources once a month. “We meet on the first Tuesday of every month at 4 to about 5:30 p.m.,” said librarian Nancy Polhamus. “We have no rules and anybody who’s interested can join. At the meetings, we share that interest (in genealogy) and talk about what people have found.
thesunpapers.com
Letter to the Editor: Meredith Butts
Dr. Rudine Sims Bishop, professor emerita at Ohio State University and children’s literature researcher, wrote an essay in 1990 titled, “Mirrors, Windows, and Sliding Glass Doors.” The essay described books as windows through which the reader could view other lives and worlds and sliding glass doors through which they could step into those experiences using their imagination. As mirrors, books are ways in which readers could and should see themselves reflected.
thesunpapers.com
An instrument for good
The Guitar Guild and Academy of Musical Arts has been a staple in Palmyra since 1977, a family-owned music school that teaches musicians in all instruments. Originally started by Bob Cappetta, the school changed hands about five years ago. Its current owner and president is Cappetta’s daughter, Renee. She has kept Guitar Guild business strong, and over time has accumulated a number of instruments from those who donate to the school.
thesunpapers.com
School district welcomes mental-health experts
Palmyra schools will welcome speakers on mental health for presentations to students and parents. The seminars – hosted through the organization Minding Your Mind – will be offered in three, 90-minute segments during and after school. The parent presentation will be held at Delaware Avenue School on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Ttwo student assemblies will occur at the middle and high schools on Friday, Oct. 28.
