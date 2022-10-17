ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schumer pushes to remove unsecure Chinese chips from US supply chains

ALBANY, N.Y. — Flanked by Dave Anderson, President of NY CREATES, and Tom Caulfield, CEO of GlobalFoundries, at Albany Nanotech, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D – NY) announced a new prerogative to stop the use of semiconductor chips made in China. Schumer noted that this includes supply chains for the Department of Defense, in an effort to bolster national security, along with bringing vital semiconductor manufacturing back from overseas.

