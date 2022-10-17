Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Native art show on display at Center Street Gallery
The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, in collaboration with the Native American Center for Arts and Culture, presents Nise˙ Tu˙le: Our Relations showing at the Center Street Gallery in Placerville through Saturday, Nov. 5. The gallery is open to the public 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Nise˙...
galtheraldonline.com
Lumber company owners
Raymond and Minnie Ost pose for a studio photo sometime in the early 1940s. Raymond came to the Lodi area from Fredonia, North Dakota, in 1936. In 1939, he married Minnie Gruzie, a native of Medina, North Dakota. During World War II, Ray worked in one of the Stockton shipyards. In 1947, the Osts opened Galt Lumber Co. on State Highway 99 in Galt. Minnie was the bookkeeper. It was sold to the state in 1953 when the highway was widened. In 1958, Ray and Minnie opened Ace Lumber Co. on State Highway 99 and Jahant Road and continued to operate it until Ray’s passing in 1978.
Greater Milwaukee Today
What are the best hidden – and affordable – wine regions around Sacramento? See these 6 spots
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is still America’s wine capital, but day trips to Napa and Sonoma counties aren’t what they once were. Tastings, once free or comped with the purchase of a bottle, have skyrocketed north of $80 at some wineries. Add in the costs and headaches of arranging a ride or booking an Airbnb, and a relaxing getaway starts to come with a sticker shock-induced hangover of its own.
Mountain Democrat
Choral society concert to showcase classic, new works
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Choral Society & Orchestra and Music Director Donald Kendrick will kick off the 27th season Saturday, Oct 22, with the Stained Glass Concert: War & Peace. The large SCSO Chorus with acclaimed organist Ryan Enright, plus a roster of world-class soloists and instrumentalists, will perform a dramatic rendition of Haydn’s “Mass in Time of War,” the area première of English composer Howard Goodall’s exquisite “Eternal Light” and Grandjany’s “Aria in Classic Style.”
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the Historic Donner Pass Train Tunnels in Truckee, CA
The railroad tunnels on Donner Pass provide, unquestionably, one of the most unique hiking experiences at Lake Tahoe. The Donner Pass train tunnels are fun for the whole family, particularly younger kids who find playing in the dark thrilling. But with that darkness comes the inherent risk of tripping and falling. So, bring with you a flashlight or headlamp to assist you on your journey. That said, the tunnel system on Donner Pass is a series of disconnected tunnels.
Mountain Democrat
Harry E. Hopkins
Harry Elmer Hopkins, of Camino, CA was born in Wellfleet, Mass., the son of Grace Rich Hopkins and the late Harry E. Hopkins. Educated at Univ. of Mass. and Yale University, he had a 33-year career at the U. S. Forest Service, mostly in northern California. He served honorably in the U.S. Army in Germany 1952-1954.
Two major community projects currently under construction in Folsom Ranch
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Ranch is currently the home of one of the largest master plans in Northern California. At 3,585 acres of planned community, Folsom Ranch will not just have thousands of new homes but commercial and retail sites, office/medical buildings, fast food and a gas station. The...
Mountain Democrat
Conservation Celebration planned in Placerville
On Saturday, Oct. 22, Gaines and Associates, Camo Queen and The Outdoor View are partnering in presenting a Conservation Celebration at the Shakespeare Club in Placerville. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the conservation community’s partnership in meeting the increasing challenges to wildlife conservation in California. Working...
Fox40
Destination California: Roseville, Sacramento, Half Moon Bay, and Reno
Gary and Scott are off again on today’s Studio 40 Live special. Heading out to get their car from the Roseville Toyota Automall and getting the wheels in top performance at Big O’ Tires. Afterwards, they’ll be driving down to Oceano Half Moon Bay and then to the Grand Sierra Resort.
Mountain Democrat
Stories arise
History enthusiasts flocked to Placerville Union Cemetery Saturday, Oct. 15, for Buried History’s Save the Graves fundraiser, at which historical Main Street merchants returned to life to share their stories. Eight influential figures entranced visitors with their tales of triumph, perseverance, loss and legacy.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Oct. 21
Visit the Sherwood Demonstration Garden, 6699 Campus Drive in Placerville, open to the public, 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays. See the many plants, trees, succulents, natives and more. Wander through the 16 individual gardens at your own pace or ask a docent for help. Garden may be closed for inclement weather; check the website before visiting: ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
sacramentocityexpress.com
Meet ‘the mayor’ of the Miller Park Safe Ground
Some people call Dana Goode “the mayor” of the Miller Park Safe Ground. Goode has been in and out of homelessness for many years and says she once was addicted to crack cocaine. She has been clean and sober for eight years now — and is hoping her stay in the City of Sacramento’s Safe Ground program is the path to real housing and a better life.
Sacramento Ironman California: Homeless encampments being moved ahead of the race
SACRAMENTO — Four thousand triathletes will make their way to Sacramento on Sunday to participate in Ironman California. The event centers around the American River and Discovery Park, where athletes will pass through multiple times on the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2 marathon length run to finish the race. It's the third major international event to take place in Discovery Park in the last three weeks: Aftershock and GoldenSky, brought concertgoers from all over to the area the weekends before. The events have kept the Sacramento County Regional Park Rangers busy. "We've been working for the last...
Mountain Democrat
Now in business: The Blooming Mind
The Blooming Mind provides pediatric neuropsychology consultation services. Dr. Christy Bath, clinical psychologist and pediatric neuropsychologist, brings to El Dorado County comprehensive pediatric neuropsychological assessment services, disposition and resource planning, consultation and treatment interventions. Contact:. (530) 748-6523.
Mountain Democrat
David Russell Hauge
David Russell Hauge passed away Aug. 28, at his home in Shingle Springs. He was 75. David was born June 24, 1947 in Lynwood, Calif. He and his family moved to Placerville in 1959. He graduated from El Dorado High School in 1966, joining the Air Force soon after, and serving overseas in the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom High School student body names Lazard, Kim as 2022 Homecoming royalty
Folsom High School celebrated its Homecoming over the weekend. The 2022 Homecoming King and Queen were announced at Friday’s football game. Juliette Lazard (left) was crowned as the 2022 Queen and Heejin Kim (right) was named the King.
Mountain Democrat
Let’s keep Dennis Thomas
We need to keep Dennis Thomas on Placerville’s City Council. He understands Placerville and keeps a logical outlook for solving problems that range from public safety to keeping our history intact. Dennis brought a steady hand to the City Council to guide us through the COVID-19 pandemic and back to normal without losing his sense of humor.
Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway completed
FOLSOM, Calif. — The long-awaited Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is now complete and open to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. This is phase 1 of the planned 34-mile expressway that will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Labor groups,...
visitranchocordova.com
New Documentary Film Dives into Rancho Cordova’s History
The story of Rancho Cordova gets the screen treatment in a new documentary film by local historian Bill George called “Rancho Cordova: From Gold Rush to Space.”. As Sacramento Public Library archivist James Scott says, the idea of Rancho Cordova is intricately tied to the idea of California. Rancho Cordova’s story, like California’s story, is one of an insatiable urge of a nation to lean west, to carve out new frontiers, to innovate and to create community.
goldcountrymedia.com
Granite Bay High School's English materials discussed at school board meeting
The newly-approved list of materials for Granite Bay High School’s English program was discussed during public comment at the Roseville Joint Union High School District’s board meeting on Oct. 13. On Oct. 12, Granite Bay High School’s English program lead Bernadette Cranmer presented the list of the program’s...
Comments / 2