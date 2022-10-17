Why are you running to serve on the Georgetown Divide Public Utility District Board of Directors?. I’ve lived on the Divide for 10 years and I am aware of the water needs for our community. I care what is taking place in my county and especially in our community where water resources are needed. I have been a resident of El Dorado County for 36 years and have always been involved in making positive changes for others. When I retired I was determined to get involved in a way that I could make a difference for my community and the generations to follow. I was appointed to the GDPUD Finance Committee. I have taken this job very seriously and have spent time gaining knowledge on systems and issues within our district. I look forward to continuing to be a contributing member to my community by being a GDPUD board member.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO