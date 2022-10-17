Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Stories arise
History enthusiasts flocked to Placerville Union Cemetery Saturday, Oct. 15, for Buried History’s Save the Graves fundraiser, at which historical Main Street merchants returned to life to share their stories. Eight influential figures entranced visitors with their tales of triumph, perseverance, loss and legacy.
Mountain Democrat
Let’s keep Dennis Thomas
We need to keep Dennis Thomas on Placerville’s City Council. He understands Placerville and keeps a logical outlook for solving problems that range from public safety to keeping our history intact. Dennis brought a steady hand to the City Council to guide us through the COVID-19 pandemic and back to normal without losing his sense of humor.
Mountain Democrat
Conservation Celebration planned in Placerville
On Saturday, Oct. 22, Gaines and Associates, Camo Queen and The Outdoor View are partnering in presenting a Conservation Celebration at the Shakespeare Club in Placerville. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the conservation community’s partnership in meeting the increasing challenges to wildlife conservation in California. Working...
Mountain Democrat
Now in business: The Blooming Mind
The Blooming Mind provides pediatric neuropsychology consultation services. Dr. Christy Bath, clinical psychologist and pediatric neuropsychologist, brings to El Dorado County comprehensive pediatric neuropsychological assessment services, disposition and resource planning, consultation and treatment interventions. Contact:. (530) 748-6523.
Mountain Democrat
GDPUD candidate: Robert Stovall
Why are you running to serve on the Georgetown Divide Public Utility District Board of Directors?. I’ve lived on the Divide for 10 years and I am aware of the water needs for our community. I care what is taking place in my county and especially in our community where water resources are needed. I have been a resident of El Dorado County for 36 years and have always been involved in making positive changes for others. When I retired I was determined to get involved in a way that I could make a difference for my community and the generations to follow. I was appointed to the GDPUD Finance Committee. I have taken this job very seriously and have spent time gaining knowledge on systems and issues within our district. I look forward to continuing to be a contributing member to my community by being a GDPUD board member.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Oct. 21
Visit the Sherwood Demonstration Garden, 6699 Campus Drive in Placerville, open to the public, 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays. See the many plants, trees, succulents, natives and more. Wander through the 16 individual gardens at your own pace or ask a docent for help. Garden may be closed for inclement weather; check the website before visiting: ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
Mountain Democrat
Harry E. Hopkins
Harry Elmer Hopkins, of Camino, CA was born in Wellfleet, Mass., the son of Grace Rich Hopkins and the late Harry E. Hopkins. Educated at Univ. of Mass. and Yale University, he had a 33-year career at the U. S. Forest Service, mostly in northern California. He served honorably in the U.S. Army in Germany 1952-1954.
Mountain Democrat
$28K in sick time overpay settled
El Dorado County expects to get back money overpaid to a former Human Resources director mistakenly paid $28,149 for unused sick time. The county notified Tameka Usher of the mistake in late February. Months later she agreed to pay back the county in monthly installments. Usher left the county for a human resources job with the city of Rocklin.
Mountain Democrat
Business Spotlight: Naturwood Home Furnishings
At Naturwood Home Furnishings, it’s about the people. Family owned and operated for more than 70 years, four out of five generations are still active in the store carrying on John Keyes’ tradition of high-quality furniture sold with integrity. “I love the family,” insisted advertising director Michelle Benjamin,...
Mountain Democrat
Supes support Forebay Park
Applause and cheers followed the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous vote to move forward with the Forebay Park project. Tuesday’s decision to adopt a conceptual park design kickstarts the environmental review process, which should wrap up next spring. The conceptual design presented to the Board of...
Mountain Democrat
Souls of the City returns to Old Sac
OLD SACRAMENTO — Since 2011, Sol Collective, Maquilli Tonatiuh Aztec Dance group and the Sacramento History Museum have worked together to bring the ancient tradition of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) to the Greater Sacramento community. After the past two years of online programming, organizers are excited to bring back the city’s biggest, free and family-friendly Dia de los Muertos festival – Souls of the City at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct 22.
Mountain Democrat
Fall into a WINEcation this weekend
This weekend is the perfect time to take a WINEcation at El Dorado County’s award-winning wineries. Travelers can experience wine varietals from wine regions around the world and not have to worry about getting stuck in an airport or hunting for lost luggage. Just book a ticket for Oct. 22 & 23 at eldoradowines.org/winecation. When purchasing tickets pick a starting location winery.
Mountain Democrat
Native art show on display at Center Street Gallery
The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, in collaboration with the Native American Center for Arts and Culture, presents Nise˙ Tu˙le: Our Relations showing at the Center Street Gallery in Placerville through Saturday, Nov. 5. The gallery is open to the public 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Nise˙...
Mountain Democrat
Out of the Ashes returns to help fire victims
The West Slope Foundation, Element 79 Vineyards and Winery, along with the wineries of Fair Play, Pioneer Volunteer Firefighter’s Association and Creekside Cork and Brew, host the second. This event will feature more than 15 local wineries pouring tastings paired with tapas prepared by Casey of Creekside Cork and...
Mountain Democrat
David Russell Hauge
David Russell Hauge passed away Aug. 28, at his home in Shingle Springs. He was 75. David was born June 24, 1947 in Lynwood, Calif. He and his family moved to Placerville in 1959. He graduated from El Dorado High School in 1966, joining the Air Force soon after, and serving overseas in the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Mountain Democrat
Be specific
After reading Bill Snodgrass’ candidate statement as a potential Camino Union School District Governing Board member, I felt it important to respond to his beliefs. He states that he believes in “not teaching sex education to third-graders.”. As a retired third-grade teacher, sex education was never taught in...
Mountain Democrat
GDPUD candidate: Bonnie Neeley
Why are you running to serve on the Georgetown Divide Public Utility District Board of Directors?. As a former GDPUD director (2008-12), I am concerned about the constant turnover in general managers and staff since 2014 (over 10 GMs in 11 years). In 2016-17 the Grand Jury advised GDPUD to bring consistency to management. And now we have another new GM as of Sept. 22. Twenty-three-plus district staff and 4,000 water customers deserve managers who are not subject to the whims of various board directors. The constant dollar loss in bringing in new managers who need time to acclimatize, define and form clear cohesive goals for staff and continual cost-effective maintenance is compounded by the loss of the experience and knowledge of the previous short-term manager. On Aug, 12 I filed as a candidate for director. On Aug. 23 a social worker from Adult Protective Services appeared at my door. Long story short, HHS confirms an anonymous source wanted me declared “unable to care for myself” and if so, be taken off the ballot — a vile campaign tactic.
Mountain Democrat
Donna Louise Torres (Faircloth)
Donna Louise Torres (Faircloth) On Friday, Oct. 14, Donna Louise Torres (Faircloth), a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away at the age of 68 with her family by her side in Cameron Park, Calif. Donna was born on Jan.14, 1954 in Fort Bragg, Calif. Donna lived most...
Mountain Democrat
How sweet it is — Sweet Pairings Bakery really takes the cake
Any time is the perfect time for a sweet treat and nobody knows sweets quite like Tiffany Coburn, chef/owner of Sweet Pairings Bakery in Placerville. Coburn has been in the culinary industry for 15 years, getting her start in 4-H. This allowed her to put her skills to the test in many competitions.
Mountain Democrat
‘Franken’fun for the whole family
FOLSOM — Fun entertainment for the little ones comes to the Sutter Street Theatre stage with “Frankenstein Slept Here,” opening Oct. 22. Baroness Frankenstein has opened her castle to all those who can’t cope with the outside world, including a descendant of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, a Medusa with snakes in her hair, Vampire, the Mummy, the mad Igor, a Phantom Bride and the Invisible Man.
