Related
Mountain Democrat
Supes support Forebay Park
Applause and cheers followed the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous vote to move forward with the Forebay Park project. Tuesday’s decision to adopt a conceptual park design kickstarts the environmental review process, which should wrap up next spring. The conceptual design presented to the Board of...
Mountain Democrat
Let’s keep Dennis Thomas
We need to keep Dennis Thomas on Placerville’s City Council. He understands Placerville and keeps a logical outlook for solving problems that range from public safety to keeping our history intact. Dennis brought a steady hand to the City Council to guide us through the COVID-19 pandemic and back to normal without losing his sense of humor.
Mountain Democrat
Conservation Celebration planned in Placerville
On Saturday, Oct. 22, Gaines and Associates, Camo Queen and The Outdoor View are partnering in presenting a Conservation Celebration at the Shakespeare Club in Placerville. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the conservation community’s partnership in meeting the increasing challenges to wildlife conservation in California. Working...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Oct. 15-17
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office records:. 1:38 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 37-year-old man suspected of vandalism on Highway 49. He was listed in custody in lieu of $25,000 bail as of press time. 11:33 a.m. Grand theft was reported at a store...
Mountain Democrat
Donna Louise Torres (Faircloth)
Donna Louise Torres (Faircloth) On Friday, Oct. 14, Donna Louise Torres (Faircloth), a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away at the age of 68 with her family by her side in Cameron Park, Calif. Donna was born on Jan.14, 1954 in Fort Bragg, Calif. Donna lived most...
Mountain Democrat
David Russell Hauge
David Russell Hauge passed away Aug. 28, at his home in Shingle Springs. He was 75. David was born June 24, 1947 in Lynwood, Calif. He and his family moved to Placerville in 1959. He graduated from El Dorado High School in 1966, joining the Air Force soon after, and serving overseas in the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Mountain Democrat
Native art show on display at Center Street Gallery
The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, in collaboration with the Native American Center for Arts and Culture, presents Nise˙ Tu˙le: Our Relations showing at the Center Street Gallery in Placerville through Saturday, Nov. 5. The gallery is open to the public 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Nise˙...
Mountain Democrat
$28K in sick time overpay settled
El Dorado County expects to get back money overpaid to a former Human Resources director mistakenly paid $28,149 for unused sick time. The county notified Tameka Usher of the mistake in late February. Months later she agreed to pay back the county in monthly installments. Usher left the county for a human resources job with the city of Rocklin.
Mountain Democrat
Business Spotlight: Naturwood Home Furnishings
At Naturwood Home Furnishings, it’s about the people. Family owned and operated for more than 70 years, four out of five generations are still active in the store carrying on John Keyes’ tradition of high-quality furniture sold with integrity. “I love the family,” insisted advertising director Michelle Benjamin,...
Mountain Democrat
Harry E. Hopkins
Harry Elmer Hopkins, of Camino, CA was born in Wellfleet, Mass., the son of Grace Rich Hopkins and the late Harry E. Hopkins. Educated at Univ. of Mass. and Yale University, he had a 33-year career at the U. S. Forest Service, mostly in northern California. He served honorably in the U.S. Army in Germany 1952-1954.
Mountain Democrat
Support for Brooke Laine
I am supporting Brooke Laine for District 5 supervisor for El Dorado County. Very rarely do policymakers in positions of influence reach out to learn more, request real facts and data or ask what they can do to help. Brooke Laine did exactly that and it surprised me. Months ago,...
Mountain Democrat
Now in business: The Blooming Mind
The Blooming Mind provides pediatric neuropsychology consultation services. Dr. Christy Bath, clinical psychologist and pediatric neuropsychologist, brings to El Dorado County comprehensive pediatric neuropsychological assessment services, disposition and resource planning, consultation and treatment interventions. Contact:. (530) 748-6523.
Mountain Democrat
How sweet it is — Sweet Pairings Bakery really takes the cake
Any time is the perfect time for a sweet treat and nobody knows sweets quite like Tiffany Coburn, chef/owner of Sweet Pairings Bakery in Placerville. Coburn has been in the culinary industry for 15 years, getting her start in 4-H. This allowed her to put her skills to the test in many competitions.
Mountain Democrat
Out of the Ashes returns to help fire victims
The West Slope Foundation, Element 79 Vineyards and Winery, along with the wineries of Fair Play, Pioneer Volunteer Firefighter’s Association and Creekside Cork and Brew, host the second. This event will feature more than 15 local wineries pouring tastings paired with tapas prepared by Casey of Creekside Cork and...
Mountain Democrat
Hoge to rock Sutter Creek
For two decades Will Hoge has carried the torch for American rock & roll, carving out his own blue-collar sound rooted in amplified guitars, melodic hooks, southern soul and rootsy stomp. It’s a sound that nods to the best moments of the past — the punch of Tom Petty’s anthems; the countrified twang of Buck Owens’ singing; the raw, greasy cool of the Rolling Stones — while still pushing forward into new territory, with Hoge’s storytelling and larger-than-life voice leading the charge.
Mountain Democrat
Meyers turn restriction pilot program to be discontinued
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The citizen-developed right-turn restriction pilot program in Meyers has not worked as officials had hoped and they will let it expire at the end of the month. The Labor Day holiday weekend provided officials with data that showed travel apps are still sending motorists into...
Mountain Democrat
RVer escapes flames
Fire crews from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District and Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit extinguished a motor home fire in Pilot Hill early Wednesday morning. A person sleeping in the RV, which was parked on Meadow Croft Lane at the time, escaped without injury, according to fire officials. Firefighters were called to the blaze around 3:30 a.m. and reported quickly dousing the flames before they could spread to vegetation or the home nearby.
Mountain Democrat
Morris Benghiat
May 1, 1930 – Oct 4, 2022. Our dear friend, Morris (Moe, Morry) Benghiat left our world after a short illness at the age of 92. Born in Los Angeles as the second of three, and the only male child, he lived a long and remarkable life. In the...
Mountain Democrat
Power funk-soul trio comes to The Center
GRASS VALLEY — The Center for the Arts welcomes Ron Artis II & The Truth to the Marisa Funk Theater Oct. 23. Hawaii’s best kept secret is out; Ron Artis II is a multi-instrumentalist who draws comparisons between Sam Cooke’s emotionally soulful voice, Jimi Hendrix’ guitar prowess and the funky, electrifying blues of Gary Clark Jr. — all with musicianship that is undeniably his own.
Mountain Democrat
Be specific
After reading Bill Snodgrass’ candidate statement as a potential Camino Union School District Governing Board member, I felt it important to respond to his beliefs. He states that he believes in “not teaching sex education to third-graders.”. As a retired third-grade teacher, sex education was never taught in...
