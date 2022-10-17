Read full article on original website
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Oct. 15-17
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office records:. 1:38 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 37-year-old man suspected of vandalism on Highway 49. He was listed in custody in lieu of $25,000 bail as of press time. 11:33 a.m. Grand theft was reported at a store...
Teen ‘likely’ shot himself while robbing Vacaville 7-Eleven, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teens and one adult from the Sacramento area robbed a Vacaville 7-11 on Tuesday resulting in one of the teens likely accidentally shooting themselves, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The robbery occurred around 6 p.m. when at some point a gun was fired during the robbery, according to police. […]
Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Public intoxication, felon arrests and battery on officer
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 4. Andrew Philip Salino, 37, was arrested at 9:07 a.m. on suspicion of two outside felony warrants and five outside misdemeanor warrants...
Orangevale neighbors believe over 12 disturbing cat killings linked to one suspect
ORANGEVALE -- Neighbors in Orangevale believe a cat killer is terrorizing furry friends in their community. They fear what -- or who -- might be the killer's next target. Neighbors say after a host of reported mysterious killings and disappearances of people's cats, they believe all of the cases are connected. People have reported these occurrences on social media sites to warn their neighbors and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. "I have a cat that lives indoor/outdoor. Every night, I try to make sure she is in the house," said a neighbor. The neighbors CBS13 spoke with asked for their identities not...
Sheriff: 3 missing Calif. children found in house containing meth, other drugs
The children - ages 9, 11, and 16 - were first reported missing Oct. 13.
Parolee Crashes Stolen Car, Stands Off Against Police While Barricaded in Elderly Couple’s North Sacramento County Home
A man from the Bay Area was recently arrested in north Sacramento County after allegedly crashing a stolen car, storming an occupied residence, and engaging in a stand-off with law enforcement, according to the Sheriff’s Office. 38-year-old James Joshua Jarrard of Contra Costa County was identified as the suspect...
Officers arrest woman after standoff at home, police say
The Latest — Monday, Oct. 17: Police said the shooting suspect, a woman, was arrested without incident. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Officers are attempting to safely arrest a shooting suspect who will not leave a home near the 3900 block of 7th Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According […]
Officials identify driver killed in massive I-5 crash
Authorities on Thursday released the name of the driver killed in the Interstate 5 crash involving more than 60 vehicles near the Halsey-Brownville exit in Linn County.
1 Person Died, 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Rocklin (Rocklin, CA)
According to the Rocklin Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened in the area of Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue near Whitney High School.
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after crash in Rocklin, police say
ROCKLIN, Calif. — One person was killed and three others were sent to the hospital after a three-car collision in Rocklin on Wednesday, police said. The crash happened at 8:45 a.m. at Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue, Rocklin police said. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 19.) This...
In The Know: Oct. 21
Visit the Sherwood Demonstration Garden, 6699 Campus Drive in Placerville, open to the public, 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays. See the many plants, trees, succulents, natives and more. Wander through the 16 individual gardens at your own pace or ask a docent for help. Garden may be closed for inclement weather; check the website before visiting: ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
Stockton homicide leaves one dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
3 arrested in Woodland trailer theft
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Monday morning following the theft of a trailer from an East Main Street business, the Woodland Police Department said. Police said they received a report of a theft happening around 5 a.m. and responding officers found the stolen trailer being towed less than a quarter mile away from the business.
Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning
(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
Update on CHP officer hit by DUI driver
The CHP issued a press release on the incident involving a CHP officer that was hit by a drunk driver while investigating a hit-and-run fatality early Sunday morning. On October 15th, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) South Sacramento units were dispatched to a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash which occurred on northbound Stockton Boulevard, north of Requa Way. Approximately one hour later (October 16th at 12:31 AM), as officers were on scene investigating the aforementioned fatal crash, a 2007 Ford Mustang traveling northbound on Stockton Boulevard at a high rate of speed entered the closure and collided with an officer on scene. The officer who was struck was standing outside of a patrol vehicle and sustained major injuries; the officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The CHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team responded to the crash scene to assist with the investigation. It is likely the driver of the Ford was under the influence of alcohol and drugs during the time of the crash and he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Details emerge about alleged serial killer's criminal past
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic violations and convictions for drug crimes, authorities said Monday. Stockton police arrested Wesley Brownlee, 43, on Saturday after surveilling him as he drove through the streets of the city, armed with a handgun and possibly “out hunting” for another victim, police said. In January 1999, Brownlee had been sentenced to two years in prison in Alameda County, which encompasses the city of Oakland, for possessing and selling a controlled substance, the California corrections department said. He was released on parole in August 1999 after serving seven months. Brownlee was again convicted in Alameda County in December 2001 and sentenced to three years for the same crime. He was released to parole in May 2003 and discharged from parole three years later.
I-5 near Elk Grove open after being closed for several hours
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove are blocked due to a big rig fire, according to CHP South Sacramento. The roadway is closed south of Twin Cities Road/Exit 498 and traffic is backed up to Barber Road. CHP confirmed that a crash involving three big rigs, one […]
Placer County DA seeks to amend charges for Auburn fentanyl death
A Fair Oaks man was arrested Sept. 6 on suspicion of supplying fentanyl that caused an overdose death in Auburn. According to the California Office of the Attorney General, the 25-year-old victim was found in her room on Aug. 31. The victim’s identity has not been released. The suspect,...
