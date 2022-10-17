ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Oct. 15-17

The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office records:. 1:38 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 37-year-old man suspected of vandalism on Highway 49. He was listed in custody in lieu of $25,000 bail as of press time. 11:33 a.m. Grand theft was reported at a store...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
ISLETON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Orangevale neighbors believe over 12 disturbing cat killings linked to one suspect

ORANGEVALE -- Neighbors in Orangevale believe a cat killer is terrorizing furry friends in their community. They fear what -- or who -- might be the killer's next target. Neighbors say after a host of reported mysterious killings and disappearances of people's cats, they believe all of the cases are connected. People have reported these occurrences on social media sites to warn their neighbors and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. "I have a cat that lives indoor/outdoor. Every night, I try to make sure she is in the house," said a neighbor. The neighbors CBS13 spoke with asked for their identities not...
ORANGEVALE, CA
FOX40

Officers arrest woman after standoff at home, police say

The Latest — Monday, Oct. 17: Police said the shooting suspect, a woman, was arrested without incident. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Officers are attempting to safely arrest a shooting suspect who will not leave a home near the 3900 block of 7th Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

1 dead, 3 hospitalized after crash in Rocklin, police say

ROCKLIN, Calif. — One person was killed and three others were sent to the hospital after a three-car collision in Rocklin on Wednesday, police said. The crash happened at 8:45 a.m. at Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue, Rocklin police said. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 19.) This...
ROCKLIN, CA
Mountain Democrat

In The Know: Oct. 21

Visit the Sherwood Demonstration Garden, 6699 Campus Drive in Placerville, open to the public, 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays. See the many plants, trees, succulents, natives and more. Wander through the 16 individual gardens at your own pace or ask a docent for help. Garden may be closed for inclement weather; check the website before visiting: ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
PLACERVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff

STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Stockton homicide leaves one dead

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

3 arrested in Woodland trailer theft

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested Monday morning following the theft of a trailer from an East Main Street business, the Woodland Police Department said. Police said they received a report of a theft happening around 5 a.m. and responding officers found the stolen trailer being towed less than a quarter mile away from the business.
WOODLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning

(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
STOCKTON, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Update on CHP officer hit by DUI driver

The CHP issued a press release on the incident involving a CHP officer that was hit by a drunk driver while investigating a hit-and-run fatality early Sunday morning. On October 15th, 2022, at approximately 11:26 PM, California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) South Sacramento units were dispatched to a fatal hit-and-run traffic crash which occurred on northbound Stockton Boulevard, north of Requa Way. Approximately one hour later (October 16th at 12:31 AM), as officers were on scene investigating the aforementioned fatal crash, a 2007 Ford Mustang traveling northbound on Stockton Boulevard at a high rate of speed entered the closure and collided with an officer on scene. The officer who was struck was standing outside of a patrol vehicle and sustained major injuries; the officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The CHP Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team responded to the crash scene to assist with the investigation. It is likely the driver of the Ford was under the influence of alcohol and drugs during the time of the crash and he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Details emerge about alleged serial killer's criminal past

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic violations and convictions for drug crimes, authorities said Monday. Stockton police arrested Wesley Brownlee, 43, on Saturday after surveilling him as he drove through the streets of the city, armed with a handgun and possibly “out hunting” for another victim, police said. In January 1999, Brownlee had been sentenced to two years in prison in Alameda County, which encompasses the city of Oakland, for possessing and selling a controlled substance, the California corrections department said. He was released on parole in August 1999 after serving seven months. Brownlee was again convicted in Alameda County in December 2001 and sentenced to three years for the same crime. He was released to parole in May 2003 and discharged from parole three years later.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

I-5 near Elk Grove open after being closed for several hours

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove are blocked due to a big rig fire, according to CHP South Sacramento. The roadway is closed south of Twin Cities Road/Exit 498 and traffic is backed up to Barber Road. CHP confirmed that a crash involving three big rigs, one […]
ELK GROVE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County DA seeks to amend charges for Auburn fentanyl death

A Fair Oaks man was arrested Sept. 6 on suspicion of supplying fentanyl that caused an overdose death in Auburn. According to the California Office of the Attorney General, the 25-year-old victim was found in her room on Aug. 31. The victim’s identity has not been released. The suspect,...
AUBURN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy