Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival showcases dozens of contemporary crafters
ST. PETE BEACH — Bringing a wide variety of appealing and exquisite creations, skilled craft artisans will take part in the free, two-day second annual St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, running Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30, on Corey Avenue in downtown St. Pete Beach. Hours...
fox13news.com
Artists from across the world paint in SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival is in full swing. The free festival features artists from across the world, including 13 from the Tampa Bay area. They’re painting 18 murals on buildings and two cars in downtown St. Pete. Artists will work through the week to...
crowsneststpete.com
Owners infuse Romanian history to Dracula-themed wine bar in downtown St. Pete
After the Neamtu family fled Romania three years ago and moved to St. Petersburg, they noticed that the city was missing something they could truly relate to. Their culture was being underrepresented in Pinellas County and the family knew that needed to change. After buying the space formerly known as...
srqmagazine.com
Capturing the Orchid Show
CAPTURING THE ORCHID SHOW | Fine art orchid photography. See more of Selby Gardens’ outstanding orchid collection through this link, on our social media, or in the October edition of SRQ Magazine!. Celebrate the sprit of our hometown with SRQ Magazine. Published 10x a year, SRQ Magazine captures the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Sunken Gardens gets a new window into the past
Nearly a century after it opened to the public, Sunken Gardens – the longest-lived tourist destination in St. Petersburg – is officially recognizing and celebrating its history. The four-acre botanical garden at 1825 4th Street North, in the Old Northeast area, has been owned by the city since...
Andrea Bocelli bringing Valentine’s season tour to Amalie Arena
Andrea Bocelli has announced new US tour dates for February and May and the Italian tenor will be making a stop at Amalie Arena for a Valentine's Day season concert.
sarasotamagazine.com
Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Has Arrived In Sarasota
A new chicken sandwich joint has joined the Sarasota scene. Hot Chikn Kitchn, which opened this weekend on Bahia Vista near U.S. 41, serves up Nashville-style hot chicken in the form of sandwiches, tenders, and even chicken and waffles. Owner Jon O'Driscoll knew it was fate when he was referred...
How To Get Blueprints of Your House
When I bought a 1958 mid-century modern home in Sarasota, Florida from its second owner, it came with a bonus — the original architectural plans. That’s how I discovered the home’s historical significance. Turned out it was designed by Tim Seibert, one of the founders of the Sarasota School of Architecture.
941area.com
Spotlight | Best Brunch Restaurants in Sarasota
From champagne and orange juice to chicken and waffles, brunch is a favorite meal! The perfect Sunday activity following a night out, it allows us to rejuvenate and repair the damage done the night before. It's an opportunity to relax and dine while sipping a little hair of the dog. Feed your body, spirit, and mind at any of these best brunch restaurants in Sarasota. Click on the links for additional info and to navigate to their websites.
Couple find coins worth over $800K while renovating kitchen
A couple discovers a stash of rare and extremely valuable coins underneath the floor of their kitchen when they were renovating.
Tampa Bay News Wire
25th Annual Florida Craft Art Festival 2022 features top artists
Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The25th Annual Florida CraftArtFestival on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, is a destination for tourists and local visitors to enjoy a fun-filled, visually exciting Florida weekend. Collectors and art lovers will be delighted by the creations of one hundred of the nation’s best contemporary fine craft artists from twelve states. There will be artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and music. The two-day festival kicks off the Holiday shopping season and features handmade works in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media and wood and admission is free.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key has a NEW (youngest) resident!
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.
Tampa, it's finally time to see Stevie Nicks
She plays MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Tuesday.
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin Festival
Fall season in Florida can certainly be magical. It’s the time of year where the humidity subsides, the temperatures go down, and even trees and plants change colors. Many people go outside and do more activity such as hiking, biking, and enjoying the beaches. But if you are looking for something unique other than going to the beach, then look no further. You may want to swing on over to this country pumpkin patch event!
hhstoday.com
Meet the New Assistant Principal: Jonathan Gunn
Jonathan Gunn is an assistant principal at Hillsborough High School. Gunn’s desire to learn new things fueled his interest in helping others learn. He wants to help people grow and become better. He has been a teacher for 12 years and this is his first year teaching at Hillsborough High School.
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
businessobserverfl.com
Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees
A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
cohaitungchi.com
21 Amazing Things to Do in Siesta Key You Can’t Miss
You’re going to absolutely love Siesta Key, Florida! This beach town near Sarasota is busy and full of life, yet has a small town feel. If you’re looking for the best things to do in Siesta Key, here’s your list!. You are reading: Free things to do...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Petersburg boy wins taekwondo gold
Curren Shuler, 9, will go down in history as the Pan American Taekwondo Union’s (PATU) first youth champion after beating his counterparts from 54 countries. The Midtown Academy Elementary School student represented St. Petersburg, the state and the nation in the Oct. 12-14 Pan American tournament in Sogamoso-Boyaca, Columbia, after winning the President’s Cup in Jacksonville. Curren beat three other black belts in his age group to qualify for the Pan Am as a wild card.
fox13news.com
Why is marijuana illegal? How the 1933 Ybor City ax murders bolstered case to criminalize cannabis
YBOR CITY, Fla. - Decades before the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, government officials, law enforcement, and private industry were waging war against a drug they said was becoming a scourge on productive American society. In the mid-1930s, immigrants fleeing Central America after the Mexican Revolution brought cannabis with them to the U.S.
Comments / 0