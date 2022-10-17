Fall season in Florida can certainly be magical. It’s the time of year where the humidity subsides, the temperatures go down, and even trees and plants change colors. Many people go outside and do more activity such as hiking, biking, and enjoying the beaches. But if you are looking for something unique other than going to the beach, then look no further. You may want to swing on over to this country pumpkin patch event!

BRADENTON, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO