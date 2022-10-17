Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Dan Walters: High costs thwart California’s housing push
During its just-closed biennial session, the California Legislature passed — and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed — dozens of bills aimed at relieving the state’s acute shortage of housing. Newsom capped the effort late last month by signing two somewhat similar bills that make it easier to build...
Mountain Democrat
Insurance discounts to reward wildfire safety efforts
SACRAMENTO — State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara will enforce the new insurance pricing regulation he wrote recognizing and rewarding wildfire safety and mitigation efforts made by homeowners and businesses. Commissioner Lara’s regulation is the first in the nation requiring insurance companies to provide discounts to consumers under the Safer...
