FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harry E. Hopkins
Harry Elmer Hopkins, of Camino, CA was born in Wellfleet, Mass., the son of Grace Rich Hopkins and the late Harry E. Hopkins. Educated at Univ. of Mass. and Yale University, he had a 33-year career at the U. S. Forest Service, mostly in northern California. He served honorably in the U.S. Army in Germany 1952-1954.
Let’s keep Dennis Thomas
We need to keep Dennis Thomas on Placerville’s City Council. He understands Placerville and keeps a logical outlook for solving problems that range from public safety to keeping our history intact. Dennis brought a steady hand to the City Council to guide us through the COVID-19 pandemic and back to normal without losing his sense of humor.
Conservation Celebration planned in Placerville
On Saturday, Oct. 22, Gaines and Associates, Camo Queen and The Outdoor View are partnering in presenting a Conservation Celebration at the Shakespeare Club in Placerville. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the conservation community’s partnership in meeting the increasing challenges to wildlife conservation in California. Working...
Supes support Forebay Park
Applause and cheers followed the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous vote to move forward with the Forebay Park project. Tuesday’s decision to adopt a conceptual park design kickstarts the environmental review process, which should wrap up next spring. The conceptual design presented to the Board of...
Stories arise
History enthusiasts flocked to Placerville Union Cemetery Saturday, Oct. 15, for Buried History’s Save the Graves fundraiser, at which historical Main Street merchants returned to life to share their stories. Eight influential figures entranced visitors with their tales of triumph, perseverance, loss and legacy.
In The Know: Oct. 21
Visit the Sherwood Demonstration Garden, 6699 Campus Drive in Placerville, open to the public, 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays. See the many plants, trees, succulents, natives and more. Wander through the 16 individual gardens at your own pace or ask a docent for help. Garden may be closed for inclement weather; check the website before visiting: ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
David Russell Hauge
David Russell Hauge passed away Aug. 28, at his home in Shingle Springs. He was 75. David was born June 24, 1947 in Lynwood, Calif. He and his family moved to Placerville in 1959. He graduated from El Dorado High School in 1966, joining the Air Force soon after, and serving overseas in the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Native art show on display at Center Street Gallery
The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, in collaboration with the Native American Center for Arts and Culture, presents Nise˙ Tu˙le: Our Relations showing at the Center Street Gallery in Placerville through Saturday, Nov. 5. The gallery is open to the public 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Nise˙...
Meet ‘the mayor’ of the Miller Park Safe Ground
Some people call Dana Goode “the mayor” of the Miller Park Safe Ground. Goode has been in and out of homelessness for many years and says she once was addicted to crack cocaine. She has been clean and sober for eight years now — and is hoping her stay in the City of Sacramento’s Safe Ground program is the path to real housing and a better life.
What are the best hidden – and affordable – wine regions around Sacramento? See these 6 spots
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is still America’s wine capital, but day trips to Napa and Sonoma counties aren’t what they once were. Tastings, once free or comped with the purchase of a bottle, have skyrocketed north of $80 at some wineries. Add in the costs and headaches of arranging a ride or booking an Airbnb, and a relaxing getaway starts to come with a sticker shock-induced hangover of its own.
Lumber company owners
Raymond and Minnie Ost pose for a studio photo sometime in the early 1940s. Raymond came to the Lodi area from Fredonia, North Dakota, in 1936. In 1939, he married Minnie Gruzie, a native of Medina, North Dakota. During World War II, Ray worked in one of the Stockton shipyards. In 1947, the Osts opened Galt Lumber Co. on State Highway 99 in Galt. Minnie was the bookkeeper. It was sold to the state in 1953 when the highway was widened. In 1958, Ray and Minnie opened Ace Lumber Co. on State Highway 99 and Jahant Road and continued to operate it until Ray’s passing in 1978.
Out of the Ashes returns to help fire victims
The West Slope Foundation, Element 79 Vineyards and Winery, along with the wineries of Fair Play, Pioneer Volunteer Firefighter’s Association and Creekside Cork and Brew, host the second. This event will feature more than 15 local wineries pouring tastings paired with tapas prepared by Casey of Creekside Cork and...
$28K in sick time overpay settled
El Dorado County expects to get back money overpaid to a former Human Resources director mistakenly paid $28,149 for unused sick time. The county notified Tameka Usher of the mistake in late February. Months later she agreed to pay back the county in monthly installments. Usher left the county for a human resources job with the city of Rocklin.
Now in business: The Blooming Mind
The Blooming Mind provides pediatric neuropsychology consultation services. Dr. Christy Bath, clinical psychologist and pediatric neuropsychologist, brings to El Dorado County comprehensive pediatric neuropsychological assessment services, disposition and resource planning, consultation and treatment interventions. Contact:. (530) 748-6523.
ARC returning native lands to native hands
The American River Conservancy is raising funds to accompany a substantial land transfer to the local Native American community. Two local land trusts joyously invite the public to participate in an extraordinary community experience. ARC, which has protected lands in the upper American River and upper Cosumnes River watersheds since 1989, will give both real estate and “seed money” to the Native American land trust Cosumnes Culture and Waterways. CCAWW is a Native-based nonprofit created to care for the land, waters and indigenous species throughout the ancestral lands of the Miwok people.
Donna Louise Torres (Faircloth)
Donna Louise Torres (Faircloth) On Friday, Oct. 14, Donna Louise Torres (Faircloth), a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away at the age of 68 with her family by her side in Cameron Park, Calif. Donna was born on Jan.14, 1954 in Fort Bragg, Calif. Donna lived most...
Winner of America's Got Talent surprises Stockton school
STOCKTON, Calif. — Students at an elementary school in Stockton got a surprise visit on Wednesday from a winner of America's Got Talent. Stockton native Brandon Leake visited Lincoln Elementary School to inspire students to follow their dreams. The spoken word poet won season 15 of America's Got Talent as the first poet on the show.
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
Two major community projects currently under construction in Folsom Ranch
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Ranch is currently the home of one of the largest master plans in Northern California. At 3,585 acres of planned community, Folsom Ranch will not just have thousands of new homes but commercial and retail sites, office/medical buildings, fast food and a gas station. The...
Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway completed
FOLSOM, Calif. — The long-awaited Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is now complete and open to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. This is phase 1 of the planned 34-mile expressway that will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Labor groups,...
