Mountain Democrat
Let’s keep Dennis Thomas
We need to keep Dennis Thomas on Placerville’s City Council. He understands Placerville and keeps a logical outlook for solving problems that range from public safety to keeping our history intact. Dennis brought a steady hand to the City Council to guide us through the COVID-19 pandemic and back to normal without losing his sense of humor.
Mountain Democrat
Business Spotlight: Naturwood Home Furnishings
At Naturwood Home Furnishings, it’s about the people. Family owned and operated for more than 70 years, four out of five generations are still active in the store carrying on John Keyes’ tradition of high-quality furniture sold with integrity. “I love the family,” insisted advertising director Michelle Benjamin,...
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Oct. 21
Visit the Sherwood Demonstration Garden, 6699 Campus Drive in Placerville, open to the public, 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays. See the many plants, trees, succulents, natives and more. Wander through the 16 individual gardens at your own pace or ask a docent for help. Garden may be closed for inclement weather; check the website before visiting: ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom City Council repeals garage sale ordinance
Like having garage sales? Well now you can do it more often in Folsom to make some of that needed extra gas money. At its regular meeting last week, Folsom City Council members repealed and deleted a section of their municipal code that limited the frequency of garage sales in the city.In the original municipal code enacted in 1997, the council limited garage sales to no more than three consecutive days and a maximum of two sales per year on the same premises.
Mountain Democrat
Native art show on display at Center Street Gallery
The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, in collaboration with the Native American Center for Arts and Culture, presents Nise˙ Tu˙le: Our Relations showing at the Center Street Gallery in Placerville through Saturday, Nov. 5. The gallery is open to the public 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Nise˙...
Mountain Democrat
Supes support Forebay Park
Applause and cheers followed the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous vote to move forward with the Forebay Park project. Tuesday’s decision to adopt a conceptual park design kickstarts the environmental review process, which should wrap up next spring. The conceptual design presented to the Board of...
Mountain Democrat
Now in business: The Blooming Mind
The Blooming Mind provides pediatric neuropsychology consultation services. Dr. Christy Bath, clinical psychologist and pediatric neuropsychologist, brings to El Dorado County comprehensive pediatric neuropsychological assessment services, disposition and resource planning, consultation and treatment interventions. Contact:. (530) 748-6523.
Mountain Democrat
Fall into a WINEcation this weekend
This weekend is the perfect time to take a WINEcation at El Dorado County’s award-winning wineries. Travelers can experience wine varietals from wine regions around the world and not have to worry about getting stuck in an airport or hunting for lost luggage. Just book a ticket for Oct. 22 & 23 at eldoradowines.org/winecation. When purchasing tickets pick a starting location winery.
Two major community projects currently under construction in Folsom Ranch
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Ranch is currently the home of one of the largest master plans in Northern California. At 3,585 acres of planned community, Folsom Ranch will not just have thousands of new homes but commercial and retail sites, office/medical buildings, fast food and a gas station. The...
Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway completed
FOLSOM, Calif. — The long-awaited Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is now complete and open to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. This is phase 1 of the planned 34-mile expressway that will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Labor groups,...
Mountain Democrat
Conservation Celebration planned in Placerville
On Saturday, Oct. 22, Gaines and Associates, Camo Queen and The Outdoor View are partnering in presenting a Conservation Celebration at the Shakespeare Club in Placerville. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the conservation community’s partnership in meeting the increasing challenges to wildlife conservation in California. Working...
rosevilletoday.com
Holiday Craft Fair in Roseville at Maidu
NEW hours, early date for 2022 @ Annual Holiday Fair. Roseville, Calif. – Holiday Artisan Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on November 5, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours have changed, beginning in Roseville begins at 9:00 am and continuing throughout the day until 3:00 pm.
Mountain Democrat
GDPUD candidate: Donna Seaman
Why are you running to serve on the Georgetown Divide Public Utility District Board of Directors?. As an appointed incumbent I now see that with my experience in the field I can give recommendations for improvement. I have reviewed and updated contracts with improved wording to protect the district. I have also encouraged the district to get CEQA implemented and documented on all projects, which is required by law.
sacramentocityexpress.com
Meet ‘the mayor’ of the Miller Park Safe Ground
Some people call Dana Goode “the mayor” of the Miller Park Safe Ground. Goode has been in and out of homelessness for many years and says she once was addicted to crack cocaine. She has been clean and sober for eight years now — and is hoping her stay in the City of Sacramento’s Safe Ground program is the path to real housing and a better life.
Mountain Democrat
Stories arise
History enthusiasts flocked to Placerville Union Cemetery Saturday, Oct. 15, for Buried History’s Save the Graves fundraiser, at which historical Main Street merchants returned to life to share their stories. Eight influential figures entranced visitors with their tales of triumph, perseverance, loss and legacy.
10th Annual Folsom Blues Breakout | Need to know
FOLSOM, Calif. — The annual Folsom Blues Breakout half marathon and 5k is back and celebrating their 10th year. The Folsom Blues Breakout is running races held in Folsom inspired by the legendary Johnny Cash song “Folsom Prison Blues.” Half Marathon and Relay runners rock out to Johnny’s rock-a-billy tunes while they follow a scenic, net-downhill, along Lake Natoma.
Haruki Sushi House Opening in Vacaville
According to a recent application for an On-Sale Beer and Wine license, the new sushi restaurant is coming to 1041 Alamo Drive.
Mountain Democrat
$28K in sick time overpay settled
El Dorado County expects to get back money overpaid to a former Human Resources director mistakenly paid $28,149 for unused sick time. The county notified Tameka Usher of the mistake in late February. Months later she agreed to pay back the county in monthly installments. Usher left the county for a human resources job with the city of Rocklin.
Sacramento to offer discounted rain barrels to residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is offering residents discounted rain barrels so they can store rainwater for later use. The barrels will go on sale starting Oct. 20 at 5 a.m. Residents will need to pay around $45 for the barrels, which will then be shipped to their addresses. “It’s a great […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville Comic-Con returns @the Grounds Oct. 23
Roseville’s very own Comic-Con is back from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Roebbelen Event Center @the Grounds at 700 Event Center Drive. Roseville Comic-Con had its first swap meet in 2020. Event co-organizer Daniel Houck, who has also helped with popular Sacramento Comic-Con conventions for about 35 years and SacAnime for about 15 years, said that SacAnime, the umbrella convention for the Roseville and Sacramento conventions, “were looking to branch out” with this swap meet.
