Like having garage sales? Well now you can do it more often in Folsom to make some of that needed extra gas money. At its regular meeting last week, Folsom City Council members repealed and deleted a section of their municipal code that limited the frequency of garage sales in the city.In the original municipal code enacted in 1997, the council limited garage sales to no more than three consecutive days and a maximum of two sales per year on the same premises.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO