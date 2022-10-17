Read full article on original website
Man exposes himself to children at southwest Memphis hotel: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man who reportedly exposed himself to young girls at a hotel in southwest Memphis. Police say officers responded to the Rest Inn on South Third Street at around 9:15 p.m. on September 28. According to police, a man approached several young girls at the Marathon gas […]
Suspect wanted for firing shots at Raleigh homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person who fired shots at homes in Raleigh. Memphis Police say officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Gladstone Street at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. According to police, a suspect driving a black Infiniti QX80 fired several shots at a house. […]
Announcement expected from MPD when it comes to officers taking home cars
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis police department will launch a new program for officers. We are told this program will allow for take-home vehicles for the city of Memphis police. Today’s announcement will be at 1 o’clock this afternoon at the training academy driving track.
Woman killed in Whitehaven shooting, crash identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Southaven woman is dead after police say she was shot in the head while driving her car in Whitehaven Monday. A police incident report has identified the victim as 33-year-old Vanity Macklin. Police say Macklin was driving a late model Volkswagen Jetta with two children inside when it crashed into a utility […]
Rash of thefts leaves Walmart customers uneasy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers at a Walmart on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis are calling for changes after a string of auto thefts left them with thousands of dollars in damage. Wilma Osby’s relationship with her Chevy Silverado runs deep, so deep she refers to it as “big daddy.” “That’s the only man that ain’t […]
Police searching for masked suspects accused of burglarizing Raleigh clothing store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for four masked suspects who are accused of burglarizing a Raleigh City Gear early Monday morning. Officers responded to the Austin Peay location at 1:15 a.m., finding a broken store window. A City Gear representative made the scene and reviewed the store’s surveillance...
Man shot at South Perkins motel, suspect detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured after a shooting Wednesday at a motel on South Perkins in Parkway Village, police said. Officers responded to a shooting at the Express Inn around 10:48 a.m. The victim was transported to Regional One. A suspect is detained on the scene. The investigation is ongoing. WREG will […]
‘Kia Boys’ driving auto thefts, Memphis chief says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis has seen an increase in crime from this time last year, according to numbers from September. Auto thefts are one of the biggest drivers of crime in Memphis. That’s the word from Memphis Police as they presented their monthly crime update to council members Tuesday. “If we could […]
Woman chases man around house with knife, hits him with car 3 times, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested for threatening a man with a knife and hitting him with her car several times. On Oct. 18 at approximately 9:30 PM, Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call on East Georgia Avenue, off South Danny Thomas Boulevard. When officers arrived,...
Charges dropped against man accused in pregnant woman’s murder, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has officially dropped murder charges against a man Memphis Police (MPD) arrested for killing a pregnant woman in 2020. Kevin McKinney was arrested for the murder of Keierra McNeil and her unborn child in a Walgreens parking lot on...
Police called after man in Halloween mask chases woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police say a man caused physical fear when he chased a woman down a city street Monday while wearing a mask. Rashe France, 22, was charged with assault following the incident on Chaparral Lane. The victim said she was walking on Chaparral when a man in a white mask jumped out […]
Police: Memphis man shoots DoorDash driver, steals car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis man is accused of attempting to kill a DoorDash driver. The incident occurred on Sept. 14 on Peres Avenue, according to WMC. The victim told police that he made a delivery and was walking to his vehicle when an unknown man opened his door.
Mother granted bond after 3-year-old shoots, kills self with unsecured AR-15 pistol
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The mother charged after her 3-year-old shot and killed himself with an unsecured AR-15-style pistol was granted a $75,000 bond on Thursday. Records show that 25-year-old Tinesha Jackson was indicted with criminally negligent homicide and aggravated child abuse on Aug. 10. The accident took place on...
Memphis police investigating gas station robberies in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating two gas station robberies reported in Raleigh early Thursday. The first happened around 2 a.m. at Circle K at 5075 Stage Rd. Investigators say an armed, masked man left the store with an undetermined amount of money. Another robbery was reported...
Interstate 40 traffic stop at Shelby/Fayette County line yields 22 pounds of fentanyl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force (WTDTF) seized 22 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 early Thursday morning. A 2011 Nissan Maxima was stopped on Interstate 40 near the Shelby/Fayette County line for displaying a fake Texas temporary tag and failure to exercise due care.
Second suspect in hit-and-run death of Ole Miss student officially charged
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, TN) was formally charged today with accessory after the fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. Holland and Seth Rokitka were identified as suspects following an accident that resulted in the death of Ole Miss student Walker Fielder early Sunday morning.
Eliza Fletcher murder: Former law enforcement official says police 'dropped the ball' investigating 2021 rape
A former federal law enforcement official accused Memphis police of not properly investigating a 2021 rape allegedly committed by the same person police say killed Eliza Fletcher.
Pastor’s deadly carjacking was random attack, witness says
MEMPHIS, Tenn.–The deadly carjacking of a Memphis pastor was a random attack, a witness said during suspect Eduard Rodriguez-Tabora’s court appearance Wednesday. Rodriguez-Tabora, 21, is accused of taking part in a carjacking resulting in the death of Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams in July. One witness was Memphis Homicide Detective Sergeant Qadeer Smith who says Rodriguez-Tabora […]
Suspected DUI driver hits & flips car with elderly people inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say an impaired driver ran a red light and plowed into a car at Elvis Presley and Raines Monday, sending a 72-year-old driver and 93-year-old passenger to the hospital. Witnesses said a driver in a white Chevy Equinox was southbound on Elvis Presley Boulevard when he flipped the other vehicle and […]
Free weekend health clinic available in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical (RAM) will provide a free pop-up clinic beginning at 5:30 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2285 Frayser Blvd. The clinic will offer dental, vision and medical and OBGYN services. RAM said no identification...
