Memphis, TN

WREG

Man exposes himself to children at southwest Memphis hotel: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man who reportedly exposed himself to young girls at a hotel in southwest Memphis. Police say officers responded to the Rest Inn on South Third Street at around 9:15 p.m. on September 28. According to police, a man approached several young girls at the Marathon gas […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted for firing shots at Raleigh homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person who fired shots at homes in Raleigh. Memphis Police say officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Gladstone Street at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. According to police, a suspect driving a black Infiniti QX80 fired several shots at a house. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman killed in Whitehaven shooting, crash identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Southaven woman is dead after police say she was shot in the head while driving her car in Whitehaven Monday. A police incident report has identified the victim as 33-year-old Vanity Macklin. Police say Macklin was driving a late model Volkswagen Jetta with two children inside when it crashed into a utility […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rash of thefts leaves Walmart customers uneasy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Customers at a Walmart on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis are calling for changes after a string of auto thefts left them with thousands of dollars in damage. Wilma Osby’s relationship with her Chevy Silverado runs deep, so deep she refers to it as “big daddy.” “That’s the only man that ain’t […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot at South Perkins motel, suspect detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured after a shooting Wednesday at a motel on South Perkins in Parkway Village, police said. Officers responded to a shooting at the Express Inn around 10:48 a.m. The victim was transported to Regional One. A suspect is detained on the scene. The investigation is ongoing. WREG will […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Kia Boys’ driving auto thefts, Memphis chief says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis has seen an increase in crime from this time last year, according to numbers from September. Auto thefts are one of the biggest drivers of crime in Memphis. That’s the word from Memphis Police as they presented their monthly crime update to council members Tuesday. “If we could […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police called after man in Halloween mask chases woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police say a man caused physical fear when he chased a woman down a city street Monday while wearing a mask. Rashe France, 22, was charged with assault following the incident on Chaparral Lane. The victim said she was walking on Chaparral when a man in a white mask jumped out […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
KPLC TV

Police: Memphis man shoots DoorDash driver, steals car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis man is accused of attempting to kill a DoorDash driver. The incident occurred on Sept. 14 on Peres Avenue, according to WMC. The victim told police that he made a delivery and was walking to his vehicle when an unknown man opened his door.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis police investigating gas station robberies in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating two gas station robberies reported in Raleigh early Thursday. The first happened around 2 a.m. at Circle K at 5075 Stage Rd. Investigators say an armed, masked man left the store with an undetermined amount of money. Another robbery was reported...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pastor’s deadly carjacking was random attack, witness says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–The deadly carjacking of a Memphis pastor was a random attack, a witness said during suspect Eduard Rodriguez-Tabora’s court appearance Wednesday. Rodriguez-Tabora, 21, is accused of taking part in a carjacking resulting in the death of Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams in July. One witness was Memphis Homicide Detective Sergeant Qadeer Smith who says Rodriguez-Tabora […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspected DUI driver hits & flips car with elderly people inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say an impaired driver ran a red light and plowed into a car at Elvis Presley and Raines Monday, sending a 72-year-old driver and 93-year-old passenger to the hospital. Witnesses said a driver in a white Chevy Equinox was southbound on Elvis Presley Boulevard when he flipped the other vehicle and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Free weekend health clinic available in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical (RAM) will provide a free pop-up clinic beginning at 5:30 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2285 Frayser Blvd. The clinic will offer dental, vision and medical and OBGYN services. RAM said no identification...
MEMPHIS, TN
