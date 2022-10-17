Why are you running to serve on the Georgetown Divide Public Utility District Board of Directors?. As a former GDPUD director (2008-12), I am concerned about the constant turnover in general managers and staff since 2014 (over 10 GMs in 11 years). In 2016-17 the Grand Jury advised GDPUD to bring consistency to management. And now we have another new GM as of Sept. 22. Twenty-three-plus district staff and 4,000 water customers deserve managers who are not subject to the whims of various board directors. The constant dollar loss in bringing in new managers who need time to acclimatize, define and form clear cohesive goals for staff and continual cost-effective maintenance is compounded by the loss of the experience and knowledge of the previous short-term manager. On Aug, 12 I filed as a candidate for director. On Aug. 23 a social worker from Adult Protective Services appeared at my door. Long story short, HHS confirms an anonymous source wanted me declared “unable to care for myself” and if so, be taken off the ballot — a vile campaign tactic.

