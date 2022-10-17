Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Democrat
$28K in sick time overpay settled
El Dorado County expects to get back money overpaid to a former Human Resources director mistakenly paid $28,149 for unused sick time. The county notified Tameka Usher of the mistake in late February. Months later she agreed to pay back the county in monthly installments. Usher left the county for a human resources job with the city of Rocklin.
Mountain Democrat
GDPUD candidate: Bonnie Neeley
Why are you running to serve on the Georgetown Divide Public Utility District Board of Directors?. As a former GDPUD director (2008-12), I am concerned about the constant turnover in general managers and staff since 2014 (over 10 GMs in 11 years). In 2016-17 the Grand Jury advised GDPUD to bring consistency to management. And now we have another new GM as of Sept. 22. Twenty-three-plus district staff and 4,000 water customers deserve managers who are not subject to the whims of various board directors. The constant dollar loss in bringing in new managers who need time to acclimatize, define and form clear cohesive goals for staff and continual cost-effective maintenance is compounded by the loss of the experience and knowledge of the previous short-term manager. On Aug, 12 I filed as a candidate for director. On Aug. 23 a social worker from Adult Protective Services appeared at my door. Long story short, HHS confirms an anonymous source wanted me declared “unable to care for myself” and if so, be taken off the ballot — a vile campaign tactic.
Mountain Democrat
GDPUD candidate: Michael Saunders
Why are you running to serve on the Georgetown Divide Public Utility District Board of Directors?. I am running so our community can have clean, affordable water and so our rates can provide a sustainable delivery system without putting an undue burden on the ratepayer. I am running to continue to advocate for the district with the state and at the federal level to keep our area rural, maintain our watershed and promote protection from wildfire. I will continue to work alongside the community, staff and fellow board members with respect and cooperation. The district represents where I live. I love the Divide. I am running to serve and represent my neighbors, friends, merchants, organizations and all of those in the community.
Mountain Democrat
Let’s keep Dennis Thomas
We need to keep Dennis Thomas on Placerville’s City Council. He understands Placerville and keeps a logical outlook for solving problems that range from public safety to keeping our history intact. Dennis brought a steady hand to the City Council to guide us through the COVID-19 pandemic and back to normal without losing his sense of humor.
Mountain Democrat
Supes support Forebay Park
Applause and cheers followed the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous vote to move forward with the Forebay Park project. Tuesday’s decision to adopt a conceptual park design kickstarts the environmental review process, which should wrap up next spring. The conceptual design presented to the Board of...
mynspr.org
North State elections: Republican House candidate Kevin Kiley
Republican candidate Kevin Kiley is running to represent California’s newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District. Kiley is challenging Democratic candidate Kermit Jones. Kiley is currently an Assemblymember in the California State Assembly, representing the city of Roseville and its surrounding areas. Last year, he ran as a replacement candidate during the recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Turn restriction pilot program in Meyers to be discontinued
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The citizen-developed right turn restriction pilot program has not worked as officials had hoped and they will let it will expire at the end of the month. The Labor Day holiday weekend provided officials with data that showed travel apps are still sending motorists...
Mountain Democrat
Now in business: The Blooming Mind
The Blooming Mind provides pediatric neuropsychology consultation services. Dr. Christy Bath, clinical psychologist and pediatric neuropsychologist, brings to El Dorado County comprehensive pediatric neuropsychological assessment services, disposition and resource planning, consultation and treatment interventions. Contact:. (530) 748-6523.
Mountain Democrat
Virtual workshop focuses on Medicare opportunties
A free, one-hour, virtual workshop to help Medicare recipients understand what drug plans and Medicare Advantage plans will be available in El Dorado County in 2023 is scheduled 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 — open to the public. A one-hour question and answer period will follow. The workshop, which will be held via Zoom, is presented by the nonprofit El Dorado County Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Oct. 15-17
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office records:. 1:38 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 37-year-old man suspected of vandalism on Highway 49. He was listed in custody in lieu of $25,000 bail as of press time. 11:33 a.m. Grand theft was reported at a store...
Mountain Democrat
Conservation Celebration planned in Placerville
On Saturday, Oct. 22, Gaines and Associates, Camo Queen and The Outdoor View are partnering in presenting a Conservation Celebration at the Shakespeare Club in Placerville. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the conservation community’s partnership in meeting the increasing challenges to wildlife conservation in California. Working...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento County Election Officials are Registering Homeless Drug Addicts to Vote
“For the first time since the pandemic began, staff from Sacramento County’s elections agency set up tables Thursday at Loaves and Fishes, a nonprofit that provides services for homeless people,” the Associated Press reported. Think about that. Sacramento County is registering homeless drug addicts and homeless mentally ill...
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Oct. 21
Visit the Sherwood Demonstration Garden, 6699 Campus Drive in Placerville, open to the public, 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays. See the many plants, trees, succulents, natives and more. Wander through the 16 individual gardens at your own pace or ask a docent for help. Garden may be closed for inclement weather; check the website before visiting: ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs. Police say Elin Rogers, 54, of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos, 60, of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday. While on the lot, security […]
Mountain Democrat
Be specific
After reading Bill Snodgrass’ candidate statement as a potential Camino Union School District Governing Board member, I felt it important to respond to his beliefs. He states that he believes in “not teaching sex education to third-graders.”. As a retired third-grade teacher, sex education was never taught in...
Mountain Democrat
Support Judy Morris
I am writing this letter to endorse Judy Morris, who is running for re-election to the Camino school board. As a retired biology teacher from El Dorado High School, I had the privilege of working with Ms. Morris on several occasions during her 12-year tenure on the El Dorado Union High School District board. During that time she worked tirelessly on hundreds of critical issues brought before the board.
Mountain Democrat
Stories arise
History enthusiasts flocked to Placerville Union Cemetery Saturday, Oct. 15, for Buried History’s Save the Graves fundraiser, at which historical Main Street merchants returned to life to share their stories. Eight influential figures entranced visitors with their tales of triumph, perseverance, loss and legacy.
Two major community projects currently under construction in Folsom Ranch
FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom Ranch is currently the home of one of the largest master plans in Northern California. At 3,585 acres of planned community, Folsom Ranch will not just have thousands of new homes but commercial and retail sites, office/medical buildings, fast food and a gas station. The...
Contra Costa Herald
Sutter Health agrees to pay $13 Million to settle False Claims Act allegations of improper billing for lab tests
SAN FRANCISCO – Sutter Health, a Sacramento-based health care services provider, and its affiliate Sutter Bay Hospitals, the successor to Sutter East Bay Hospitals dba Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (collectively Sutter Health), agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle allegations that it violated the federal False Claims Act by billing the United States for toxicology screening tests performed by outside labs, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds; Federal Bureau of Investigation San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp; Office of Personnel Management Office of Inspector General (OPM OIG) Special Agent in Charge Amy K. Parker; Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) Special Agent in Charge Steven J. Ryan; Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS) Western Field Office Special Agent in Charge Bryan D. Denny; and the Defense Health Agency (DHA). Sutter Health DOJ Settlement Agrmt 10.17.2022.
Orangevale neighbors believe over 12 disturbing cat killings linked to one suspect
ORANGEVALE -- Neighbors in Orangevale believe a cat killer is terrorizing furry friends in their community. They fear what -- or who -- might be the killer's next target. Neighbors say after a host of reported mysterious killings and disappearances of people's cats, they believe all of the cases are connected. People have reported these occurrences on social media sites to warn their neighbors and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. "I have a cat that lives indoor/outdoor. Every night, I try to make sure she is in the house," said a neighbor. The neighbors CBS13 spoke with asked for their identities not...
Comments / 0