Why are you running to serve on the Georgetown Divide Public Utility District Board of Directors?. I am running so our community can have clean, affordable water and so our rates can provide a sustainable delivery system without putting an undue burden on the ratepayer. I am running to continue to advocate for the district with the state and at the federal level to keep our area rural, maintain our watershed and promote protection from wildfire. I will continue to work alongside the community, staff and fellow board members with respect and cooperation. The district represents where I live. I love the Divide. I am running to serve and represent my neighbors, friends, merchants, organizations and all of those in the community.

GEORGETOWN, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO