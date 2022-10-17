ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Novelist's Film' Trailer: Hong Sangsoo's 27th Movie Holds a Mirror to His Process

By Ryan Lattanzio
 4 days ago

Hong Sangsoo ’s level of productivity probably hasn’t been matched on the screen since the run of Rainer Werner Fassbinder. “The Novelist’s Film,” his latest gently ambling and self-reflexive drama about the craft of filmmaking, is the South Korean director’s 27th movie. It’s also his second this year alongside “Walk Up.” (That’s hardly his most impressive year; in 2017, he released three movies.) Exclusively on IndieWire, watch the trailer for “The Novelist’s Film” below. Cinema Guild opens it at Lincoln Center on October 28 before bringing it to select theaters beginning November 4.

Per the official synopsis, Junhee (Lee Hyeyoung, last seen in Hong’s “In Front of Your Face” from 2017) is a novelist who has grown disenchanted with her own writing. On a trip to see an old friend, she runs into a film director who was set to adapt one of her novels before the project fell through. One chance encounter leads to another, and soon she finds herself having lunch with Kilsoo (Kim Minhee, also the star of Park Chan-wook’s “The Handmaiden”), a well-known actress also questioning her role as an artist.

It’s then that Junhee has an epiphany: She will make a new film starring Kilsoo. It won’t be like other films. It will be the novelist’s film. For his 27th feature, Hong holds a mirror up to his own artistic process and asks what exactly it is we’re looking for from a work of art. As his characters discuss their lives and work and the ways they intertwine, Hong sets down a sort of manifesto for his own inimitable oeuvre before exploding it (or perhaps fully realizing it) in a moving final flourish.

Per Variety’s review : “All Hong films are tangrams to an extent, arriving at slightly different forms from the same foundational pieces. ‘The Novelist’s Film’ is no exception, repurposing multiple narrative, thematic and stylistic elements from its predecessors, but culminating in a mood of quizzical artistic self-interrogation that still feels spry and distinct — with at least a trick or two added to the director’s rumpled, well-worn bag.”

IndieWire

Lupita Nyong’o on ‘Woman King’ Departure: ‘It Wasn’t the Role for Me to Play’

Lupita Nyong’o is addressing why she walked away from Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” back in 2020. Nyong’o, who leads the upcoming Marvel tentpole “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” told The Hollywood Reporter that she was set to play an Agojie warrior in the historical epic starring Viola Davis, who also produces. The Agojie tribe inspired the fictional Dora Milaje female army in “Black Panther.” After being cast in “The Woman King,” Nyong’o made a short documentary on the Agojie tribe called “Warrior Women With Lupita Nyong’o.” Per THR, the Academy Award winner “grapples uncomfortably with the tribe’s legacy of violence” in the...
IndieWire

Abigail Breslin Opens Up on Past Abusive Relationship: ‘I Felt Ugly and Hated’

Abigail Breslin is shining a light on domestic violence. The “Little Miss Sunshine” actress took to Instagram to honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month and share her personal history of surviving an abusive relationship. “As a DV survivor, I felt compelled to write a little about my story,” Breslin posted. “I was in a very abusive relationship for close to two years. It all started out perfectly, I was so in love. Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naïveté and the relationship subsequently became violent.” Breslin shared that she was “beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms, and forced to pretend...
IndieWire

Yes, That’s Eddie Redmayne Playing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer

It’s the week before Eddie Redmayne’s latest film, Tobias Lindholm’s “The Good Nurse,” hits select theaters after a robust festival run. The Oscar winner is in an SUV, zipping from one engagement to the next (no, he is not driving; yes, he’s delighted to discover that the car itself has wifi, which makes Zooming possible). He’s been everywhere lately, Toronto to New York, Mill Valley to Newport Beach, Los Angeles to London. He’s all smiles. And, hilariously, the genial Brit somehow lights up even more when asked why he took on the role of Charles Cullen, potentially America’s most prolific serial...
IndieWire

Ethan Hawke Credits Paul Schrader and Martin Scorsese for Inspiring Him to Not Quit Hollywood

A holy trinity of films ushered in Ethan Hawke’s “adult relationship” with Hollywood decades ago. Academy Award nominee Hawke revealed that he was going to quit acting after “Explorers” and “Dead Poets Society,” but that watching Paul Schrader and Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull,” along with “Five Easy Pieces,” changed his mind back in 1989. “That’s when my adult relationship with film really started,” Hawke told Sharp magazine about how his life changed at age 19. “I saw how high the bar could be — and I really wanted to be a part of it.” The “Glass Onion: A Knives Out...
IndieWire

Harrison Ford Sets Marvel Debut with ‘Captain America: New World Order’ Opposite Anthony Mackie

Harrison Ford is finding fortune and glory with his latest role, marking the Academy Award nominee’s Marvel debut. Ford is set to play General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in “Captain America: New World Order,” opposite Anthony Mackie as the superhero following the events of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Disney+ series. Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson, and Carl Lumbly are also starring in the Phase 5 MCU film. Deadline first reported the casting. Ford’s role of General Ross is a top-ranking military official who comes to lead the team of antiheroes known as the Thunderbolts. William Hurt previously played the character in...
IndieWire

Kevin Spacey Found Not Liable in Anthony Rapp Assault Civil Suit

Kevin Spacey was found not liable in a $40 million civil lawsuit filed by Anthony Rapp. The lawsuit has been dismissed after a jury came to a decision after deliberations. “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Rapp accused Spacey of groping him against his will at age 14 in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time of the alleged events. Rapp publicly accused Spacey of the events in 2017; Rapp sued Spacey for battery in 2022. Per ABC, Judge Lewis Kaplan “dismissed Rapp’s claim of assault before the trial started and dismissed his claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress after Rapp’s attorneys rested his case,...
IndieWire

Jessica Chastain: ‘The Good Nurse’ Was the Most ‘Nerve-Wracking’ Experience on Set

Jessica Chastain recently won an Oscar for portraying real-life hero Tammy Faye, but taking on a true “angel” caught up in a serial killer drama was a whole other story. Chastain plays nurse Amy Loughren, who helped take down killer colleague Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), who is believed to have murdered as many as 400 patients over the course of his 16-year career in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Netflix film “The Good Nurse” is helmed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Tobias Lindholm (“The Investigation”) and premieres in theaters October 19 and on Netflix October 26. “It was different than anything else that I have...
NEW JERSEY STATE
IndieWire

‘Women Talking’ Star Rooney Mara to Campaign for Best Actress Amid Oscar Categorization Shifts

One of the last big questions surrounding this year’s Oscar acting categories has been answered: “Women Talking” star Rooney Mara will be campaigned for Best Actress, sources close to the campaign confirmed to IndieWire. As there are no official rules from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences concerning which actor goes into what categories — it’s more of an honor system instead — this year in particular has seen lead and/or supporting actors moving all over the place in an effort to be campaigned where they will most likely receive an Oscar nomination. Though Sarah Polley’s drama, which follows Mennonite...
IndieWire

Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in First Teaser for ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’

One of the most famous Christmas films of all time is getting a sequel. HBO Max released the first teaser for “A Christmas Story Christmas,” set to release on the streamer November 17. The repetitively titled film is a sequel to 1983’s “A Christmas Story,” directed by Bob Clark and based on Jean Shepard’s 1966 novel “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash.” Set in the ’40s, the original film starred Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker, an ordinary 9-year-old boy engaging in various hijinks around Christmastime while desperately yearning to get a BB gun for the big holiday. Shepard narrated...
IndieWire

‘The School for Good and Evil’ Review: Netflix’s Star-Studded ‘Harry Potter’ Ripoff Flunks Most of Its Courses

Fairy tales are typically simple and evocative pieces of folklore that tend to communicate lucid moral lessons through the power of story. Paul Feig’s star-studded “The School for Good and Evil” — which is pretty much just “Harry Potter” recast with princesses, fairies, and a random assortment of literary characters from the public domain — might be the most aggressively convoluted YA movie I’ve ever seen. In the world of “Miss Peregrine” and “Mortal Instruments,” this thing is practically “The Big Sleep.” Where that noir classic teased timeless electricity from confusion as Bogie and Bacall smoldered across mid-century Los Angeles in...
KANSAS STATE
IndieWire

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Confronts the One Subject Martin McDonagh Doesn’t Want to Discuss

Martin McDonagh is the rare storyteller celebrated on the stage and screen alike, a fusion he loves to discuss. “I always preferred movies to plays,” he told me in a recent conversation I moderated with the writer-director at the Hamptons Film Festival, shortly before a screening of “The Banshees of Inisherin,” his fourth feature. “The plays I saw as a kid were very dull.” He added under his breath, with acute comic timing, “I grew up in England.” The crowd roared. Yet McDonagh’s roots are more complicated than that, and that complexity sits at the root of his work, never with more...
IndieWire

Kanye West Faces Possible $250-Million Lawsuit from George Floyd’s Family

Kanye West is facing a $250 million lawsuit from George Floyd’s family. The potential suit follows West’s comments on a “Drink Champs” episode since removed from YouTube, in which West defamed Floyd, falsely saying he died of a fentanyl overdose instead of being murdered by Minneapolis police officers. The cause of death was formally listed as homicide. Former cop Derek Chauvin was convicted in Floyd’s death and is currently serving a 22-year sentence.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IndieWire

‘Fire Country’ Is Hot, ‘The Real Love Boat’ Is Not: 9 New Broadcast Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers

Ranking the viewership of new fall broadcast series sounds easy — but like everything else about TV, it’s more complicated than it looks. Consider this ranking an educated snapshot. IndieWire elected to rank freshman series by the overall-viewer averages of their series premieres. These Nielsen numbers include any viewer (age 2 or older) and counts one week of delayed viewing. We’ve included ratings in the key adults 18-49 demographics but elected to rank shows by total viewers. This lets us avoid tied rankings and provides more-digestible numbers, but it disproportionately rewards older-skewing shows (i.e., CBS). In general, CBS was the uncontested...
ALASKA STATE
IndieWire

Jeffrey Katzenberg Tried to Pitch ‘West Side Story’ with Cats to Leonard Bernstein

Former Walt Disney Studios chairman and DreamWorks Animation co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg wanted to take “West Side Story” to the next level. In an oral history of the 2002 Disney film “Lilo & Stitch,” co-writer and director Christopher Sanders recalled how Katzenberg pitched a failed feline animated reimagining of “West Side Story” to legendary composer Leonard Bernstein. “Jeffrey Katzenberg once flew me out to New York City because he wanted us to do ‘West Side Story’ with cats,” Sanders told Vulture. “I boarded this huge sequence where these cats were battling each other. Jeffrey said, ‘We’re going to fly to New York, and...
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Best Documentary Feature Predictions

We keep updating these predictions through the awards season, so keep checking IndieWire for all our 2023 Oscar picks. Nominations voting is from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is March 2 through 7, 2023. And finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. See IndieWire’s preliminary Oscars Predictions for this category and more here. State of the Race As streamers, broadcasters, and production companies keep adding documentary divisions, the number of worthy documentaries in awards...
ALABAMA STATE
IndieWire

‘There There’ Trailer: Jason Schwartzman and Lili Taylor Lead Andrew Bujalski’s COVID Experiment

Andrew Bujalski has been a fixture of American independent cinema for the past two decades. After helping to pioneer the “mumblecore” movement with his 2002 debut “Funny Ha Ha,'” the writer/director has continued to be a sporadic presence on the festival circuit with films like “Mutual Appreciation” and “Support the Girls.” But while his latest film, “There There,” shares a lo-fi, dialogue-driven aesthetic with his other films, it is also his most technically ambitious undertaking to date. The film is comprised of a series of conversations between an ensemble cast, but due to COVID restrictions (the film was shot over a...
IndieWire

Why ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Abandoning Key Romance Is Good for Season 2

Last year PBS gave audiences the charming Victorian-era mystery series “Miss Scarlet and the Duke.” Though akin to other PBS and BBC shows like “Ripper Street,” creator Rachael New’s mystery series feels so charming “because Being Feminist (capitalization intended) isn’t what it sets its focus on.” Season 1 concluded with Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) and William “the Duke” Wellington (Stuart Martin) possibly embarking on a romance — which, for a television show, can be a blessing or a curse. The two certainly had a flirtatious bond, but a relationship could affect Eliza’s desire for a career, given William’s disdain for Eliza’s...
IndieWire

Oscar Isaac Was Inspired by Almodóvar and Lynch to Develop His First Graphic Novel

After making his Marvel debut with Disney+’s “Moon Knight,” Oscar Isaac produced a graphic novel of his own. Partnering with Legendary Entertainment, Isaac led a Kickstarter campaign for “Head Wounds: Sparrow,” a noirish tale about a Louisiana detective named Leo who is torn between the battle between good and evil…quite literally. Isaac, alongside longtime friends and fellow members of on-and-off ska band The Worms John Alvey (co-story writer) and Bob Johnson (creator and co-story writer), detailed the cinematic inspiration behind the graphic novel, featuring artwork by Christian Ward and story by Brian Buccellato. “I grew up really loving movies in the ’70s, where...
LOUISIANA STATE
IndieWire

‘Creed III’ Trailer: This Is Michael B. Jordan’s Franchise Now

Adonis Creed is stepping back into the ring. And for the first time ever, he won’t be flanked by his longtime trainer Rocky Balboa. While Michael B. Jordan’s eponymous character has always been the protagonist of the “Creed” franchise, Sylvester Stallone inevitably cast a large shadow over him in the first two films. But that’s about to change in “Creed III,” the first film in the “Rocky” spinoff franchise not to feature Stallone’s involvement on either side of the camera. In addition to reprising his role as Adonis Creed, Jordan is making his directorial debut on the film, working from a...
IndieWire

IndieWire

