ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 28

Mark Thompson
3d ago

Lost count on many stories of one person dropping off dozens of unsigned ballots being counted.

Reply
10
Joe McCardell
3d ago

mail in ballots should be illegal that's where they cheat

Reply
16
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Gov. Larry Hogan: Plans to challenge upcoming election ballots doesn’t make ‘any sense’

Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday voters should have confidence in Maryland’s election system ahead of the Nov. 8 election despite news that a group of voters aligned with Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox plans to challenge the legitimacy of some ballots. “Obviously, I don’t think that makes any sense,” Hogan said during a news conference at the State House when asked about the Maryland ...
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICO

Oz closing in on Fetterman in Pennsylvania Senate race

Republican Mehmet Oz has narrowed Democrat John Fetterman’s lead in Pennsylvania’s bare-knuckle Senate election, and the two candidates are now polling inside the margin of error, according to a new survey shared exclusively with POLITICO. Fetterman is slightly ahead with 48 percent of likely voters, while Oz has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Electing John Fetterman is crucial for Pennsylvania Voters

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Philadelphia Inquirer's editorial board on Sunday not only endorsed Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman but also argued that his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is "wholly unprepared" for the role.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Democrats are out of touch

Are you happy with your quality of life under the current Democratic regime? Wait until winter and your home heating cost skyrockets. Inflation, crime, education — all are worsening, with no end in sight. If you voted Democrat in the last presidential election, you should have buyer’s remorse. Gov....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
qhubonews.com

PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable

LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Dr. Oz's Strategy Against John Fetterman Is Working

Dr. Mehmet Oz's strategy in the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania against Lt. Governor John Fetterman may be getting results as the gap between the candidates has declined over the past month. The Republican, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has focused heavily on crime in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Elise Stefanik caught boasting about $12.9m hospital investment that she voted against

Republican lawmaker Elise Stefanik has been caught touting $12.9m in funding for rural hospitals in her district that she actually voted against.The pro-Trump congresswoman from New York welcomed the Rural Development Grants from the Department of Agriculture, calling it a “significant investment.”But she failed to tell her constituents that the money was coming from Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which was passed by Congress in March 202, according to Politico.Congresswoman Elise Stefanik derided the American Rescue Plan as a “far-left wish list.” This week, she’s touting the $12.9 million in funding it provided to rural hospitals in her district. https://t.co/wadO7R5l5V—...
OHIO STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Peter Morici: Abortion and the Republicans’ disappointing midterms

A few months ago, Republicans were confident about big gains in the midterm elections. Voter dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden on inflation, border security and the general direction of the country, crime in major cities and the culpability of the progressive prosecutors movement, and school children set back in math and reading thanks to prolonged pandemic shutdowns gave Republicans lots of grist to mill.
GEORGIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Judge: Trump knew vote fraud claims in legal docs were false

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump signed legal documents challenging the results of the 2020 election that included voter fraud claims he knew to be false, a federal judge said in a ruling Wednesday. U.S. District Court Judge David Carter in an 18-page opinion ordered that four emails between...
GEORGIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Legislators favor donors over constituents

Polls show the majority of citizens support Pennsylvania joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative with the benefits of increased job growth and decreased pollution and carbon emission. However, our Legislature, with the backing of the fossil-fuel industry, has been blocking that effort. They have gone to court to stop us from joining RGGI. They would rather support their donors than their constituents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania lawmakers approve bill to require high school finance classes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Senate has approved a bill that would require high school students to take classes teaching economics and personal finance. The legislation sponsored by Sen. Chris Gebhard (R-Lebanon) would require students to complete an individual economics and personal finance course in addition to other graduation requirements. Class subjects would […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Republican hypocrisy and fascism

The hypocrisy of the majority of the Republican Party is not surprising. It’s just difficult to understand their support against democracy, women’s rights and, really, all rights. All this concern for President Biden’s cognitive abilities, even though he has passed numerous major bipartisan legislation in these unprecedented times....

Comments / 0

Community Policy