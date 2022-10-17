Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Over half a foot of snow so far for portions of the South Shore, more likely today
Lake-effect snow began along the South Shore on Sunday, October 16. Here are the snowfall reports received so far:. 7:00 am 10/17 – 1 ESE Bergland – 11.4 in – Ontonagon County. 4:54 am 10/17 – Gile – 9.0 in – Iron County. 5:43...
boreal.org
Duluth tattoo shop damaged in fire, including rare items inside
A fire at a Duluth tattoo shop early Friday morning damaged "rare art and taxidermy items." According to the Duluth Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at a building at 33 West Central Entrance at around 2:30 a.m. The location is home to Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. At the scene,...
Elderly Minnesota Man Killed in Crash With Semi
Cloquet, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a Kia truck and semi in the Duluth area has claimed the life of a Cloquet, MN man. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report indicates 72-year-old James Romero was facing south at a stop sign at the intersection of County Rd. 7 and Hwy. 210 about 30 miles southwest of Duluth. Romero’s vehicle then entered the intersection where it was struck by a westbound semi-truck shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
WDIO-TV
High-risk predatory offender moving to Duluth’s Endion neighborhood
A level 3 sex offender is moving to the Duluth Endion neighborhood. As of October 19, Willie Vaughn-Bey will be living on the 1700 block of East Superior Street. Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female teenagers and adults. Contact includes sexual touching and penetration. The now 60-year-old used forced to gain compliance.
Vitta Pizza’s New Location Announces Soft Opening Date
Is there a time that pizza doesn't sound good? The answer is no! It always sounds good and that is why the more pizza places we have, the merrier. A new pizza shop is opening in Duluth and soon. If you've driven along Central Entrance lately, you probably know that...
boreal.org
Cloquet man killed in Carlton County crash
A Cloquet man has died after a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 210 and County Road 7, between Cromwell and Carlton. Officials say a truck driven by 72-year-old James Romero of Cloquet was at a stop sign on County Road...
WDIO-TV
Hibbing House fire causes $100,00 dollars in damages
Iron Range fire crews responded to a house fire in Hibbing earlier Sunday that caused damages up to $100,000 dollars. The 3600th block of 4th avenue west home erupted into flames around 1:37pm Sunday afternoon. The fire may have potentially started in the basement of the home then spread through...
businessnorth.com
Urgent care specialist joins Essentia
Hope Martinez, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, has joined the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic, where she will specialize in urgent care. Martinez received her education from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
8th OWI Charges Pending For Superior Man
The age old adage of "if at first you don't succeed, try again" probably shouldn't be applied to drunk driving. The charges for a Superior man accused of Operating While Intoxicated for the eighth time were recently presented in Douglas County Circuit Court last week. According to the Douglas County Jail Roster, 65-year old Richard Kenneth Ostman remains in jail on the charges that stem from a police call towards the end of September.
FOX 21 Online
LSVOTF Helps Arrest 62-Year-Old Drug Dealer, Finding 88 Grams Of Meth
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force helped arrest a known meth dealer earlier Thursday. A Duluth Police Officer responded to a suspicious vehicle that is owned by a 62-year-old Silver Bay resident. The car was located on Commonwealth Avenue near the Morgan Park Neighborhood. A...
FOX 21 Online
Hibbing PD Investigating Woman Seen On Video Removing Flyer From Mailbox
HIBBING, Minn. — The Hibbing Police Department is now investigating a woman seen on video apparently putting a flyer into a mailbox and taking another one out over the weekend. The video was posted on Facebook by the homeowner on Sunday. Stealing mail is a federal crime, and a...
100.5 The River
