Duluth, MN

MIX 108

What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?

Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
thenorth1033.org

MN Reads: “Murder at Minnesota Point” by Jeffrey M. Sauve

The body of an unidentified woman was discovered on the beach along Park Point in Duluth in 1894. The mystery would go unsolved for three years. "It was a heinous crime," says author Jeffrey Sauve about the subject behind his true crime book Murder at Minnesota Point. "There were over 20 suspects and the murderer had at least three aliases."
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Garage And Vehicles Destroyed In Fire

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A fire in a detached garage in the Lakeside neighborhood of Duluth Thursday night left an estimated 70 thousand dollars in damages. Crews were called to the 4300 block of East Superior Street just after 8:30 p-m and arrived to find the garage fully involved in fire.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Downtown Duluth Business Closing Permanently This Week

Sad news for fans of Elevate Wellness. The store's owner just announced that they will be closing for good this month. While this is a sad blow for the downtown Duluth area, there have been some great additions there as of late. Earlier this year, a brand new coffee shop opened. It's called Dream Cloud Coffee Roasters.
DULUTH, MN
B105

One Of Minnesota’s Most Haunted Places Is Close To Duluth

Spooky season is officially here and with that, it's more appropriate than ever to look at some seemingly haunted places in the Northland and beyond. Did you know one of the most haunted places in the state is just a short drive from Duluth?. There are many haunted places in...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Duluth tattoo shop damaged in fire, including rare items inside

A fire at a Duluth tattoo shop early Friday morning damaged "rare art and taxidermy items." According to the Duluth Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at a building at 33 West Central Entrance at around 2:30 a.m. The location is home to Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. At the scene,...
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Elderly Minnesota Man Killed in Crash With Semi

Cloquet, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a Kia truck and semi in the Duluth area has claimed the life of a Cloquet, MN man. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report indicates 72-year-old James Romero was facing south at a stop sign at the intersection of County Rd. 7 and Hwy. 210 about 30 miles southwest of Duluth. Romero’s vehicle then entered the intersection where it was struck by a westbound semi-truck shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

High-risk predatory offender moving to Duluth’s Endion neighborhood

A level 3 sex offender is moving to the Duluth Endion neighborhood. As of October 19, Willie Vaughn-Bey will be living on the 1700 block of East Superior Street. Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female teenagers and adults. Contact includes sexual touching and penetration. The now 60-year-old used forced to gain compliance.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Cloquet man killed in Carlton County crash

A Cloquet man has died after a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 210 and County Road 7, between Cromwell and Carlton. Officials say a truck driven by 72-year-old James Romero of Cloquet was at a stop sign on County Road...
CLOQUET, MN
WDIO-TV

Hibbing House fire causes $100,00 dollars in damages

Iron Range fire crews responded to a house fire in Hibbing earlier Sunday that caused damages up to $100,000 dollars. The 3600th block of 4th avenue west home erupted into flames around 1:37pm Sunday afternoon. The fire may have potentially started in the basement of the home then spread through...
HIBBING, MN
businessnorth.com

Urgent care specialist joins Essentia

Hope Martinez, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, has joined the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic, where she will specialize in urgent care. Martinez received her education from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

8th OWI Charges Pending For Superior Man

The age old adage of "if at first you don't succeed, try again" probably shouldn't be applied to drunk driving. The charges for a Superior man accused of Operating While Intoxicated for the eighth time were recently presented in Douglas County Circuit Court last week. According to the Douglas County Jail Roster, 65-year old Richard Kenneth Ostman remains in jail on the charges that stem from a police call towards the end of September.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

LSVOTF Helps Arrest 62-Year-Old Drug Dealer, Finding 88 Grams Of Meth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force helped arrest a known meth dealer earlier Thursday. A Duluth Police Officer responded to a suspicious vehicle that is owned by a 62-year-old Silver Bay resident. The car was located on Commonwealth Avenue near the Morgan Park Neighborhood. A...
DULUTH, MN
