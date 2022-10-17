Read full article on original website
Support Judy Morris
I am writing this letter to endorse Judy Morris, who is running for re-election to the Camino school board. As a retired biology teacher from El Dorado High School, I had the privilege of working with Ms. Morris on several occasions during her 12-year tenure on the El Dorado Union High School District board. During that time she worked tirelessly on hundreds of critical issues brought before the board.
Let’s keep Dennis Thomas
We need to keep Dennis Thomas on Placerville’s City Council. He understands Placerville and keeps a logical outlook for solving problems that range from public safety to keeping our history intact. Dennis brought a steady hand to the City Council to guide us through the COVID-19 pandemic and back to normal without losing his sense of humor.
Be specific
After reading Bill Snodgrass’ candidate statement as a potential Camino Union School District Governing Board member, I felt it important to respond to his beliefs. He states that he believes in “not teaching sex education to third-graders.”. As a retired third-grade teacher, sex education was never taught in...
Support for Brooke Laine
I am supporting Brooke Laine for District 5 supervisor for El Dorado County. Very rarely do policymakers in positions of influence reach out to learn more, request real facts and data or ask what they can do to help. Brooke Laine did exactly that and it surprised me. Months ago,...
$28K in sick time overpay settled
El Dorado County expects to get back money overpaid to a former Human Resources director mistakenly paid $28,149 for unused sick time. The county notified Tameka Usher of the mistake in late February. Months later she agreed to pay back the county in monthly installments. Usher left the county for a human resources job with the city of Rocklin.
Stories arise
History enthusiasts flocked to Placerville Union Cemetery Saturday, Oct. 15, for Buried History’s Save the Graves fundraiser, at which historical Main Street merchants returned to life to share their stories. Eight influential figures entranced visitors with their tales of triumph, perseverance, loss and legacy.
Conservation Celebration planned in Placerville
On Saturday, Oct. 22, Gaines and Associates, Camo Queen and The Outdoor View are partnering in presenting a Conservation Celebration at the Shakespeare Club in Placerville. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the conservation community’s partnership in meeting the increasing challenges to wildlife conservation in California. Working...
Supes support Forebay Park
Applause and cheers followed the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous vote to move forward with the Forebay Park project. Tuesday’s decision to adopt a conceptual park design kickstarts the environmental review process, which should wrap up next spring. The conceptual design presented to the Board of...
In The Know: Oct. 19
Congratulations to the local students who made the Honor Roll at Oregon State University: Sophia Costamagna and Tyler J. Honnold of El Dorado Hills, Bailey M. Greco of Lotus and Erin B. Whelihan of Rescue. Now. American River Conservancy hosts a fundraiser to give the 320-acre property known as Ladies...
Virtual workshop focuses on Medicare opportunties
A free, one-hour, virtual workshop to help Medicare recipients understand what drug plans and Medicare Advantage plans will be available in El Dorado County in 2023 is scheduled 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 — open to the public. A one-hour question and answer period will follow. The workshop, which will be held via Zoom, is presented by the nonprofit El Dorado County Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program.
Donna Louise Torres (Faircloth)
Donna Louise Torres (Faircloth) On Friday, Oct. 14, Donna Louise Torres (Faircloth), a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away at the age of 68 with her family by her side in Cameron Park, Calif. Donna was born on Jan.14, 1954 in Fort Bragg, Calif. Donna lived most...
Harry E. Hopkins
Harry Elmer Hopkins, of Camino, CA was born in Wellfleet, Mass., the son of Grace Rich Hopkins and the late Harry E. Hopkins. Educated at Univ. of Mass. and Yale University, he had a 33-year career at the U. S. Forest Service, mostly in northern California. He served honorably in the U.S. Army in Germany 1952-1954.
David Russell Hauge
David Russell Hauge passed away Aug. 28, at his home in Shingle Springs. He was 75. David was born June 24, 1947 in Lynwood, Calif. He and his family moved to Placerville in 1959. He graduated from El Dorado High School in 1966, joining the Air Force soon after, and serving overseas in the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Now in business: The Blooming Mind
The Blooming Mind provides pediatric neuropsychology consultation services. Dr. Christy Bath, clinical psychologist and pediatric neuropsychologist, brings to El Dorado County comprehensive pediatric neuropsychological assessment services, disposition and resource planning, consultation and treatment interventions. Contact:. (530) 748-6523.
Fall into a WINEcation this weekend
This weekend is the perfect time to take a WINEcation at El Dorado County’s award-winning wineries. Travelers can experience wine varietals from wine regions around the world and not have to worry about getting stuck in an airport or hunting for lost luggage. Just book a ticket for Oct. 22 & 23 at eldoradowines.org/winecation. When purchasing tickets pick a starting location winery.
Souls of the City returns to Old Sac
OLD SACRAMENTO — Since 2011, Sol Collective, Maquilli Tonatiuh Aztec Dance group and the Sacramento History Museum have worked together to bring the ancient tradition of Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) to the Greater Sacramento community. After the past two years of online programming, organizers are excited to bring back the city’s biggest, free and family-friendly Dia de los Muertos festival – Souls of the City at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct 22.
Morris Benghiat
May 1, 1930 – Oct 4, 2022. Our dear friend, Morris (Moe, Morry) Benghiat left our world after a short illness at the age of 92. Born in Los Angeles as the second of three, and the only male child, he lived a long and remarkable life. In the...
Meyers turn restriction pilot program to be discontinued
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The citizen-developed right-turn restriction pilot program in Meyers has not worked as officials had hoped and they will let it expire at the end of the month. The Labor Day holiday weekend provided officials with data that showed travel apps are still sending motorists into...
Native art show on display at Center Street Gallery
The Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, in collaboration with the Native American Center for Arts and Culture, presents Nise˙ Tu˙le: Our Relations showing at the Center Street Gallery in Placerville through Saturday, Nov. 5. The gallery is open to the public 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Nise˙...
RVer escapes flames
Fire crews from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District and Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit extinguished a motor home fire in Pilot Hill early Wednesday morning. A person sleeping in the RV, which was parked on Meadow Croft Lane at the time, escaped without injury, according to fire officials. Firefighters were called to the blaze around 3:30 a.m. and reported quickly dousing the flames before they could spread to vegetation or the home nearby.
