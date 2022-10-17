I am writing this letter to endorse Judy Morris, who is running for re-election to the Camino school board. As a retired biology teacher from El Dorado High School, I had the privilege of working with Ms. Morris on several occasions during her 12-year tenure on the El Dorado Union High School District board. During that time she worked tirelessly on hundreds of critical issues brought before the board.

CAMINO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO