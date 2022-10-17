Read full article on original website
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
“Not even Clarence Thomas”: Trump judge Aileen Cannon “humiliated” after Supreme Court rebuke
Reacting to the Supreme Court wanting nothing to do with Donald Trump's latest appeal while he is under investigation on multiple fronts, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the rebuke not only was a shot back at the former president but also a major rebuke of Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon. On Thursday...
Black Republican candidate slams the 'sad' Congressional Black Caucus for backing her white Democrat opponent
A female black Republican running for the House of Representatives in Indiana is criticizing the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) on Thursday for donating a hefty sum to her opponent, who is a white male Democrat. Recent campaign finance documents show the CBC PAC gave $5,000 to Rep. Frank Mrvan's re-election...
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Are the Polls Trash? Maybe. Are You Over-Reading Them? Definitely
Polls have given Democrats too much of a leg up in recent cycles. And there may be more garbage data in the stream.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump
The committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump for testimony under oath and for records.
Steve Bannon vows ‘very vigorous appeal’ to four-month prison sentence – live
Former lead Trump strategist says ‘I fully respect’ judge’s decision to sentence him to four months in prison and $6,500 in fines but vows to appeal
Luria, Kiggans in dead heat in key Virginia House race
Rep. Elaine Luria (D) and state Sen. Jen Kiggans (R) are tied in the race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, according to a new poll. The poll from Christopher Newport University’s Watson Center for Civic Leadership found Luria and Kiggans each with 45 percent support, while 8 percent are undecided.
Deficit figures set up competing visions from Biden and GOP
This fiscal year’s budget deficit shrunk in half from last year, but the red ink soared on a monthly basis in September largely because of President Joe Biden’s plans to forgive student debt, as three decades’ worth of costs were compressed into a single month. The budget figures released Friday by the Treasury Department reveal dueling visions about what it means to be financially responsible: Biden can rightly claim that the budget deficit for fiscal 2022 plunged $1.4 trillion from the prior year; critics can use the same report to say that forgiving education loans pushed up the federal...
