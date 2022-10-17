Read full article on original website
Man arrested for child molestation in Parlier, police say
PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of molesting two children has been arrested, according to the Parlier Police Department. On Friday, October 14, officials said 26-year-old Jose Flores was arrested on felony child molestation charges, according to police. Investigators said Flores is accused of manipulating two victims under the age of 14 and engaging […]
Man with boyfriend assaulted in Tower District hate crime, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A same-sex couple was the target of a hate crime last week in the Tower District, according to the Fresno Police Department. Just before midnight on Friday, officials said a 39-year-old man was walking with his boyfriend near Olive and Yosemite avenues when they passed by two other people. Investigators said […]
Man arrested in shooting at Cutler Food Market, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A second suspect has now been arrested in connection to a shooting at a market in Cutler earlier this year, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 23-year-old Jesus Robledo of Orange Cove was arrested on Thursday for his involvement in the shooting. Shortly after midnight on August […]
Punishment for the first of 5 defendants in deadly Bowlero fight & shooting
A sheriff's deputy handcuffed 29-year-old Isaac Havens in court so he can begin his one-year jail sentence for assault.
crimevoice.com
Barricaded Suspect Leads to Felony Arrest in Oakhurst
Originally Published By: Madera County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Saturday, 10/08/22, shortly after 4:30pm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a a male subject on the roof of a building, jumping up and down and acting erratically. MCSO Deputies responded to the 40000...
GV Wire
He Threw a Shovel at Investigators. Now He’s Going to Prison.
A 28-year-old Fresno man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years and four months in prison after he was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon for throwing a shovel at an auto theft investigator two years earlier. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said Antonio Jesus Palomino was arrested...
GV Wire
In Seven Years, DA’s Public Integrity Unit Charged 15 with Crimes
Since its inception in 2015, the Public Integrity Unit of the Fresno County District Attorney’s office has charged 15 individuals. Three of them were publicly elected officials. The most recent is possibly the most high-profile case — charging Fresno City Councilman Nelson Esparza with two counts related to allegations...
Arrest in Fresno school shooting threats, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old has been booked into the Fresno County Jail after he made threats against three local high schools, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda was arrested for making threats against Edison High School, Fresno High School, and Bullard High School. “These […]
KMPH.com
2 wanted in connection to robberies in Madera
MADERA, Calif. — Two people are wanted after police say they carried out a few robberies from a local business in Madera. The Madera Police Department is turning to the community for help in identifying the man and the woman caught on camera. Police say the duo is wanted...
Vigil held in Reedley for domestic violence awareness
Dozens gathered in the City of Reedley to not only pray for victims and communities impacted by domestic violence, but to pray for guidance to stop the cycle of abuse.
crimevoice.com
Man and Two Juveniles Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder in Lemoore
A man and two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to a recent shooting in Lemoore. On the afternoon of October 10, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of West D and Armstrong Streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found a lone victim who’d suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Roseville Police arrest Fresno County couple
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno County couple was arrested in Roseville after police say they found them with a loaded handgun and drugs. Police say Elin Rogers, 54, of Sanger and Matthew Petrochilos, 60, of Fresno were looking into vehicles at a used car dealership around 4 a.m on Saturday. While on the lot, security […]
Police investigating assault in central Fresno as hate crime
Officers say the victim and his boyfriend were walking in the Tower District when they were confronted by another person.
Arrest made after shooting threats at multiple California high schools, police say
The suspect, 23-year-old Jose Luis Castaneda, allegedly attempted to conceal his identity and phone information when making threats of a campus shooting at several Central California high schools.
Parlier murder suspect says he was a victim of the man he killed
A murder suspect is pointing to a string of crimes by his victim as an explanation for an extreme attack.
WATCH: Suspected DUI driver nearly hits Madera officer, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera Police officer was nearly struck by a truck being driven by an alleged intoxicated driver, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say during the Wednesday evening shift, a driver identified as 46-year-old Alfonso Sierra of Madera nearly hit the officer. Police said, “thank goodness for defensive driving techniques […]
Man shot through bedroom window in southwest Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot early Thursday morning in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say it happened around 4:00 a.m. at an apartment complex near Edison High School on Tulare Street and California Avenue. Investigators say it appears the victim, a man in his 30s, was shot through a bedroom […]
$50K reward in Fresno teen’s homicide offered by Gov. Newsom
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information in the unsolved homicide of a Fresno teenager. On Wednesday, Governor Newsom announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the murder of 19-year-old Kyrin Wright. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said wright was shot and […]
Woman dies in Visalia hit and run, suspect arrested, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Visalia Wednesday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. Police say the pedestrian was crossing Mooney Blvd and Tulare Avenue around 9:00 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle going southbound on Mooney Blvd. After the collision, police say the […]
Shooting leaves man injured in Orosi, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Orosi on Monday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:00 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Road 128 and Avenue 412 for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering […]
