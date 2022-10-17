ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Fireball engulfs apartment block as Russian warplane crashes in Yeysk

By Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XeQ4b_0icMyC5Z00

A Russian warplane has crashed in a residential area near a domestic port, sparking a fire in an apartment block, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The Su-34 bomber went down in the port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff, according to the ministry.

Russian investigators said they had launched a criminal investigation into the crash, according to the Associated Press.

The blaze engulfed several floors of a nine-storey apartment building and at least 15 apartments were affected, local authorities said.

There was no immediate official information about casualties but local media quoted local residents as saying there were deaths.

Vladimir Putin instructed Veniamin Kondratyev, the regional governor, Aleksandr Kurenkov, minister of emergency situations, and Mikhail Murashko, the minister of health to fly to Yeysk to provide support, local media said.

“Emergency services are already working on the spot – all regional fire and rescue garrisons are engaged in extinguishing the fire,” Mr Kondratyev wrote on Telegram.

More follows...

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin fires sniper rifle as he inspects Russian mobilised reservists

Vladimir Putin on Thursday (October 20) inspected a training ground for mobilised reservists and was shown firing shots from a sniper rifle in footage apparently intended to show his personal backing for soldiers fighting in Ukraine.The Russian president was accompanied on the trip to Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, by defence minister Sergei Shoigu, who reported to him on how the men were being trained.Footage shows Putin lying flat on the ground, firing from a rifle, while he was also seen dusting down his overcoat, slapping a soldier on the shoulder and wishing him good luck.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Seven dead in fire at Wisconsin apartment complex

At least seven people have died in a fire at an apartment complex in Wisconsin, police have confirmed.Authorities say that a criminal investigation is underway after the blaze broke out at the four-family building in the city of Hartland early on Friday morning.Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko told reporters that when they arrived on the scene, firefighters and police officers evacuated people from inside the burning building and from balconies. No information on the ages or identities of the victims has yet been made public.“This is a tragic incident for the community and for the first responders involved,” Chief Misko...
HARTLAND, WI
Amarachi Ezeudu

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
TheDailyBeast

American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
The Independent

Dramatic footage shows giant dome of Jakarta mosque collapsing after major fire

Videos of the massive fire that engulfed the dome of the Jami Mosque in North Jakarta in Indonesia during renovation on Wednesday, have emerged online.Dramatic footage showed the moment the dome collapsed into a plume of dust and smoke around 3pm on Wednesday.The local police have confirmed that nobody was injured during the incident. However, the investigation into it is ongoing and authorities said four workers of the company contracted to renovate the mosque, have been interrogated so far.The mosque is inside the building complex of Jakarta Islamic Centre, a think-tank on Islamic studies and development. The Islamic centre...
The Independent

‘The battle for Kherson is about to begin’: Thousands flee as Ukraine forces descend on city

Civilians have been urged to evacuate the Moscow-controlled Kherson “as fast as possible” as Ukrainian forces begin to advance upon the city. The Russian-installed leader of the annexed Ukrainian region said on Wednesday that authorities plan to evacuate up to 60,000 people over the next six days amid escalating pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.Speaking on an online broadcast of “Soloviev Live”, Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo said authorities were moving civilians to the left bank of the Dnipro in order to “keep people safe” and allow the military to “act resolutely”.Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy head of Kherson told residents...
The Independent

Italian coast guard finds bodies of 2 minors on migrant boat

Two minors were found dead Friday on a migrant boat carrying nearly 40 people in the Mediterranean Sea and a search was under way for a woman reported missing from the vessel, Italy's coast guard said.A coast guard statement said 36 people were found alive on the boat, which had been reportedly disabled by an explosion, in waters off Malta. It was not immediately clear how the minors had died, where the boat had left from or which countries the passengers were from.The statement said a Tunisian fishing boat informed the coast guard earlier Friday that the migrants were...
The Independent

Zelensky warns Russia is planning ‘catastrophic’ attack on hydroelectric dam OLD

Russia is planning to destroy a hydroelectric dam in Ukraine’s Kherson region, an act that would result in a “catastrophe on a grand scale”, President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned.He claims Moscow has planted mines at the dam in the Russian-occupied region, which risks wiping out a 400km-long (250 miles) canal network.“Russia is preparing [to attack] at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. According to our information, the aggregates and dam of the Kakhovka HPP were mined by Russian terrorists.“If the dam is destroyed… the North Crimean canal will simply disappear.” He added that any such attack would be a...
The Independent

The Independent

888K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy