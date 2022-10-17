ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.7 THE LOON

Election 2022: St. Cloud City Council – Ward 3

ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- In the race for St. Cloud City Council in Ward 3, the incumbent Paul Brandmire is being challenged by Jake Anderson. Brandmire is finishing up his first term on the council. He says he ran the first time on a platform of personal freedom, smaller government, and lower taxes and that continues to be his focus. He says he's proud that he was able to squash a plan for a local mask mandate during the pandemic.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

SCSU Planetarium Hosts Homecoming Shows

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud State University planetarium is celebrating homecoming with a total of 14 shows this weekend. Located in the Wick Science Building, the planetarium will host a series of shows Friday night and all day Saturday. Shows include a look at the solar system...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud V.A. Hosting “Medication Take Back Day”

The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting an event called "Medication Take Back Day" on October 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is for the public, not just veterans. Everyone is invited to come to the medical center to safely and securely dispose of unused and expired medications. Public Affairs Director Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. says people don't need them and the medication should be safely disposed of. He explains dumping them down the toilet is not the right solution. Venable indicates that they have safe ways to dispose of these medications at the V.A.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota

INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Weekender: Murder on the Orient, Art Crawl and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Plenty of things to see and do around central Minnesota this weekend. Tour the downtown art crawl in St. Cloud, enjoy some Halloween fun at Tommy's Carwash, catch GREAT Theatre's production of Murder on the Orient Express in Waite Park, watch a boxing match at the St. Cloud Armory, and check out the musical group Viano performing at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

“United States List of Cussing” is a Thing? Where Minnesota Stands.

My mom drilled into our heads at a very young age, over and over again, that. Swearing is a weak mind expressing itself. ~Mama Zee. To this day I think I heard my mom say MAYBE one swear word and that was probably "shut up". Yes, that as well as suck, dummy, idiot (a couple others I can't remember off hand) and the actual bad swear words, my dad had a tendency of saying more often, were all no-no's.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

SCSU Earns Accreditation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A pair of student services at St. Cloud State University has been accredited. SCSU’s Medical Clinic and Counseling and Psychological Services have been accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. Only 11% of higher education clinics have received accreditation. SCSU’s Medical Clinic...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

SCSU Red/Black World Series Update – October 21st, 2022

The Black defeated the Red in a great pitching duel as no runs were scored until the ninth inning. Three walks and a wild pitch and a pair of singles all in the top of the ninth. The Black collected nine hits, including one double and they got very good pitching performances from five different pitchers. Junior lefty Kieran Schmitz a transfer from Heartland CC and Plymouth, MN threw five innings. He gave up just one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Freshman righty Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School, threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Lefty freshman Hayden Frank from STMA High School threw one inning and he issued one walk. Lefty freshman Owen Weadge from Hudson, Wisconsin threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty Junior Drew Beier a transfer from St. Cloud Tech CC and a Foley High School graduate, closed it out with a 1, 2, 3 ninth inning. He recorded one strikeout to preserve the win for the Black.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

New Distillery Announced for St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A new distillery is coming to St. Joseph. Obbink Distilling will be launching in 2023. It is being founded by three former Johnnies and is named after its master distiller and co-founder Greg Obbink. He has developed a proprietary process that accelerates the maturation of whiskey shortening it from years to a matter of days. This process will allow Obbink customers a wide variety of specialty whiskeys.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

