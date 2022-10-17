Read full article on original website
St. Cloud Stand Down Holding Annual Expo, Job Fair for Veterans
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Central Minnesota veterans are invited to stop by the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud Thursday. Stand Down St. Cloud is holding their 39th annual expo and job fair. Spokesman Bob Behrens says they will have over 50 businesses and organizations ready to...
St. Cloud Chamber Hires New Planning and Development Director
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has hired a new staff member to lead the Downtown Alliance. The chamber announced Tuesday the hiring of Tyler Bevier who will serve as the Director of Downtown Planning and Development. He will work closely with the St....
Making Minimum Wage? Affordable Housing A Joke In Minnesota
I am truly frustrated with the cost of housing across our country right now. I remember moving back to Minnesota as a single parent with three boys, wondering how I would ever be able to afford a place for my family working on my own. The answer to that question was...I really couldn't.
Election 2022: St. Cloud City Council – Ward 3
ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- In the race for St. Cloud City Council in Ward 3, the incumbent Paul Brandmire is being challenged by Jake Anderson. Brandmire is finishing up his first term on the council. He says he ran the first time on a platform of personal freedom, smaller government, and lower taxes and that continues to be his focus. He says he's proud that he was able to squash a plan for a local mask mandate during the pandemic.
Minnesota State Chancellor Malhotra to Retire August 1st, 2023
ST. PAUL -- The chancellor of Minnesota State has announced he plans to retire. Devinder Malhorta announced Wednesday that he will retire on August 1st, at the completion of his current contract. Serving as Chancellor of Minnesota State over the past six years has been a singular honor and the...
Election 2022: 2 Vying for Open St. Cloud Ward 2 Seat
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two women are vying for an open seat on the St. Cloud City Council. Sandra Brakstad and Karen Larson are campaigning for the seat in Ward 2 that is currently held by Steve Laraway. Karen Larson is a retired college professor. She says her top...
Have You Become A Victim Of This ‘Pink’ Charity Scam in Minnesota?
The holiday season is a time for giving, and that's when many of us volunteer our time to help charitable organizations raise money for important causes that affect all of us. Or, perhaps, we are on the other end; giving our hard-earned money away to help organizations or individuals in need, through what we think are REAL charitable organizations.
SCSU Planetarium Hosts Homecoming Shows
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud State University planetarium is celebrating homecoming with a total of 14 shows this weekend. Located in the Wick Science Building, the planetarium will host a series of shows Friday night and all day Saturday. Shows include a look at the solar system...
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
St. Cloud V.A. Hosting “Medication Take Back Day”
The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting an event called "Medication Take Back Day" on October 29th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is for the public, not just veterans. Everyone is invited to come to the medical center to safely and securely dispose of unused and expired medications. Public Affairs Director Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. says people don't need them and the medication should be safely disposed of. He explains dumping them down the toilet is not the right solution. Venable indicates that they have safe ways to dispose of these medications at the V.A.
Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota
INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
The Weekender: Murder on the Orient, Art Crawl and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Plenty of things to see and do around central Minnesota this weekend. Tour the downtown art crawl in St. Cloud, enjoy some Halloween fun at Tommy's Carwash, catch GREAT Theatre's production of Murder on the Orient Express in Waite Park, watch a boxing match at the St. Cloud Armory, and check out the musical group Viano performing at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
“United States List of Cussing” is a Thing? Where Minnesota Stands.
My mom drilled into our heads at a very young age, over and over again, that. Swearing is a weak mind expressing itself. ~Mama Zee. To this day I think I heard my mom say MAYBE one swear word and that was probably "shut up". Yes, that as well as suck, dummy, idiot (a couple others I can't remember off hand) and the actual bad swear words, my dad had a tendency of saying more often, were all no-no's.
SCSU Earns Accreditation
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A pair of student services at St. Cloud State University has been accredited. SCSU’s Medical Clinic and Counseling and Psychological Services have been accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. Only 11% of higher education clinics have received accreditation. SCSU’s Medical Clinic...
SCSU Red/Black World Series Update – October 21st, 2022
The Black defeated the Red in a great pitching duel as no runs were scored until the ninth inning. Three walks and a wild pitch and a pair of singles all in the top of the ninth. The Black collected nine hits, including one double and they got very good pitching performances from five different pitchers. Junior lefty Kieran Schmitz a transfer from Heartland CC and Plymouth, MN threw five innings. He gave up just one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Freshman righty Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School, threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Lefty freshman Hayden Frank from STMA High School threw one inning and he issued one walk. Lefty freshman Owen Weadge from Hudson, Wisconsin threw one inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Righty Junior Drew Beier a transfer from St. Cloud Tech CC and a Foley High School graduate, closed it out with a 1, 2, 3 ninth inning. He recorded one strikeout to preserve the win for the Black.
Because of Gun Violence – MOA Testing a New Security System
Whether we (Minnesotans) think the Mall of America is a tourist stop or not, people from other places think it is. It's actually a "destination" and people from other states and countries come to Minnesota just to check out the Mall of America. It's a mall. But it is much...
Friends Of The Library ‘Fall Bag of Books’ Sale Is Happening In St. Cloud This Week
Do you love books? This might be your big chance to stash up some great reading material for the long winter season and save some big bucks on some awesome selections. The St. Cloud Friends of the Library will be holding their 'Fall Bag of Books' sale for three days this week.
New Distillery Announced for St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A new distillery is coming to St. Joseph. Obbink Distilling will be launching in 2023. It is being founded by three former Johnnies and is named after its master distiller and co-founder Greg Obbink. He has developed a proprietary process that accelerates the maturation of whiskey shortening it from years to a matter of days. This process will allow Obbink customers a wide variety of specialty whiskeys.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
GLOW Festival Returning To Minnesota With A New Location
One of the biggest holiday light displays in the state will return in 2023.... but in a new location. The GLOW Holiday Festival is moving its operations from the Minnesota State Fairgrounds to the home of the St. Paul Saints baseball team, CHS Field. Marvel in a dazzling walk-through holiday...
