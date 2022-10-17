TCU basketball debuts at No. 14 in preseason AP poll

For the first time in program history, TCU basketball will start the season ranked as a Top 15 team.

The Horned Frogs debuted at No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll on Monday.

TCU returns all five starters and its top six leading scorers from a team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 35 years.

Mike Miles Jr. was selected preseason Big 12 Player of the Year and is the leading returning scorer in the conference. The Horned Frogs were picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 preseason media poll.

Kansas and Baylor were tied for fifth, while Texas was slotted at No. 12. Texas Tech rounded out the poll at No. 25.