17 States Giving Out Stimulus Checks and Tax Rebates This Fall
Did you love the rush of receiving stimulus money periodically during the pandemic? Yes? Then you’ll be delighted to learn you may be in store for more government funds this fall. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states can qualify to receive stimulus checks, tax rebates or relief payments...
Child Tax Credit 2022 — $250 direct payments scheduled for thousands of families – see exact date cash will drop
THOUSANDS of residents across multiple states are receiving up to $750 in direct payments due to new programs starting. Eligible Connecticut residents can now claim a tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children, in a program that started rolling out in late August.
CNBC
If you file taxes in these 17 states, you could be getting an inflation-relief check from the government—here's who qualifies
Since prices for necessities like shelter and food have risen by 8.5% year-over-year, many U.S. state governments are cutting checks to help their residents cover household costs. The effort is mostly funded by tax revenue surpluses, either as automatic rebates mandated by state law or as part of legislation specifically...
The IRS Says Millions of People May Still Be Eligible for Stimulus Checks and Tax Credits
The IRS is contacting millions of people who may still be eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks and special tax credits worth thousands more. Some people who did not receive the third federal stimulus check can now get a Recovery Rebate Credit payment, the IRS says. These stimulus checks first went out in March 2021, paying up to $1,400 per person to those eligible.
CNBC
IRS: Here are the new income tax brackets for 2023
The IRS has released higher federal tax brackets for 2023 to adjust for inflation. The standard deduction is increasing to $27,700 for married couples filing together and $13,850 for single taxpayers. There are also changes to the alternative minimum tax, estate tax exemption, earned income tax credit and flexible spending...
Are you one of the 9 million owed money from IRS? How to find out before it’s too late
What you need to know about claiming all of your IRS benefits.
Child Tax Credit: Grandparents and Other Relatives of Dependents Can Collect Money — Are You Eligible?
The IRS is working hard to inform the 9 million households who may be eligible for the Child Tax Credit or other pandemic-related stimulus funds that they can still collect their money. Beginning on...
10 Retirement Tax Surprises To Prepare For
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you...
IRS Sets Higher 2023 Tax Brackets and Standard Deductions
The Internal Revenue Service this week announced the tax year 2023 annual inflation adjustments for more than 60 tax provisions, including the tax rate schedules and other tax changes. Revenue Procedure 2022-38 provides details about these annual adjustments, according to an IRS press release. New for 2023. The Inflation Reduction...
CNBC
IRS sends letters to over 9 million who could miss out on valuable 2021 tax credits. Here's how to claim that money
Individuals and families could be leaving thousands of dollars on the table by not claiming 2021 tax credits. The IRS is ramping up outreach to more than 9 million individuals and families who may have yet to receive that money. Here's how to get started before some key November deadlines.
The Most Common Tax Return Mistakes
It’s not uncommon for financial planners to uncover mistakes on a client’s tax return. Yes, most financial planners are not tax preparers. But often they review a client’s tax return when creating a financial plan and often they uncover mistakes. In this video, Dana Anspach discusses some...
Didn’t Get Stimulus Money or Your Child Tax Credit? Watch Your Mailbox for a Letter From The IRS
More than 9 million people have not collected all or some of their coronavirus stimulus payments, including the Child Tax Credit, the Recovery Rebate Credit, or the Earned Income Tax Credit, the IRS...
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 9 million people and families who did not receive their advance child tax credit checks, stimulus payments and other tax rebates will soon get a letter from the IRS to claim their money. The tax credit was originally offered through President Joe Biden's $1.9...
The IRS is adjusting its rules for inflation. Here's your new tax bracket.
The IRS on Tuesday said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket...
$9.5 billion in middle-class tax refund payments are about to go out in one state
Last year’s nationwide wave of stimulus payments may have ended, but that doesn’t mean such cash infusions still aren’t going out to taxpayers in certain parts of the US. In fact, middle-class tax refunds totaling some $9.5 billion are set to go out in one state starting tomorrow, on October 7 — and we’ve got all the details below.
CNET
Still Waiting on Stimulus or Child Tax Credit Money? You Have One Month Left to Claim It
While most families in the US have already received all of their stimulus checks and child tax credit payments, there are millions of people who still haven't. For those who never received a payment, time is running out to claim that money. For many who are still waiting on payments,...
The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions
You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
Tax Extension Deadline: File Your 2021 Return Today to Avoid Penalties
The tax extension deadline has arrived. Even though the original federal tax return filing deadline for most people was on April 18 this year, the due date for filing an extended return for the 2021 tax year is October 17, 2022 – that's today! So, if you requested an extension to file your federal return, but you haven't filed yet, you probably need to take care of that by midnight tonight to avoid IRS penalties.
IRS announces new tax breaks — but relief isn’t coming until next year
On Tuesday, the Internal Revenue Service announced changes to tax bracket cutoffs and standard deductions aiming to account for at least some of the negative tax implications amid ongoing, record U.S. inflation. But taxpayers won’t be able to take advantage of the potential savings until they file their 2023 reports....
