The IRS Says Millions of People May Still Be Eligible for Stimulus Checks and Tax Credits

The IRS is contacting millions of people who may still be eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks and special tax credits worth thousands more. Some people who did not receive the third federal stimulus check can now get a Recovery Rebate Credit payment, the IRS says. These stimulus checks first went out in March 2021, paying up to $1,400 per person to those eligible.
CNBC

IRS: Here are the new income tax brackets for 2023

The IRS has released higher federal tax brackets for 2023 to adjust for inflation. The standard deduction is increasing to $27,700 for married couples filing together and $13,850 for single taxpayers. There are also changes to the alternative minimum tax, estate tax exemption, earned income tax credit and flexible spending...
Retirement Daily

IRS Sets Higher 2023 Tax Brackets and Standard Deductions

The Internal Revenue Service this week announced the tax year 2023 annual inflation adjustments for more than 60 tax provisions, including the tax rate schedules and other tax changes. Revenue Procedure 2022-38 provides details about these annual adjustments, according to an IRS press release. New for 2023. The Inflation Reduction...
Retirement Daily

The Most Common Tax Return Mistakes

It’s not uncommon for financial planners to uncover mistakes on a client’s tax return. Yes, most financial planners are not tax preparers. But often they review a client’s tax return when creating a financial plan and often they uncover mistakes. In this video, Dana Anspach discusses some...
Cadrene Heslop

The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions

You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
Kiplinger

Tax Extension Deadline: File Your 2021 Return Today to Avoid Penalties

The tax extension deadline has arrived. Even though the original federal tax return filing deadline for most people was on April 18 this year, the due date for filing an extended return for the 2021 tax year is October 17, 2022 – that's today! So, if you requested an extension to file your federal return, but you haven't filed yet, you probably need to take care of that by midnight tonight to avoid IRS penalties.
